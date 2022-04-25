COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2022 – 25 APRIL 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|220,877
|626.55
|138,390,174.06
|19 April 2022
|5,600
|618.98
|3,466,281.84
|20 April 2022
|3,000
|642.87
|1,928,620.50
|21 April 2022
|2,500
|653.08
|1,632,710.20
|22 April 2022
|2,965
|645.56
|1,914,078.88
|Accumulated under the program
|234,942
|627.10
|147,331,865.47
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,115,816 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com