    RBREW   DK0060634707

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S

(RBREW)
04/25 10:43:43 am EDT
646.80 DKK   +0.47%
Share buy-back Program

04/25/2022 | 10:28am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2022 – 25 APRIL 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement220,877626.55138,390,174.06
19 April 20225,600618.983,466,281.84
20 April 20223,000642.871,928,620.50
21 April 20222,500653.081,632,710.20
22 April 20222,965645.561,914,078.88
Accumulated under the program234,942627.10147,331,865.47

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,115,816 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


