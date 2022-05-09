Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Royal Unibrew A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBREW   DK0060634707

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S

(RBREW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/09 08:53:28 am EDT
557.00 DKK   -1.69%
08:37aShare buy-back Program
GL
05/02Share buy-back Program
GL
05/02ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Share buy-back Program

05/09/2022 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 23/2022 – 9 MAY 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement259,801627.29162,970,771.59
2 May 202210,000610.066,100,560.00
3 May 202215,000606.859,102,759.80
4 May 20229,741596.065,806,244.60
5 May 202210,000603.596,035,880.20
6 May 202214,962577.628,642,282.40
Accumulated under the program319,504621.77198,658,498.59

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,200,378 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


All news about ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
08:37aShare buy-back Program
GL
05/02Share buy-back Program
GL
05/02ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buyback
CO
04/29ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
04/28Royal Unibrew A/S Announces Dividend
CI
04/28Royal Unibrew A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28Royal Unibrew A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for Year 2022
CI
04/28ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : 1st quarter report
CO
04/28ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 204 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
Net income 2022 1 518 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2022 3 712 M 529 M 529 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 27 004 M 3 845 M 3 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 890
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Duration : Period :
Royal Unibrew A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 566,60 DKK
Average target price 795,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Jensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Vestergaard Chief Financial Officer
Peter Arne Ruzicka Chairman
Jais Stampe Li Valeur Deputy Chairman
Christian Sagild Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S-23.14%4 047
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-2.03%114 005
HEINEKEN N.V.-8.96%56 675
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.39%47 631
AMBEV S.A.-12.26%42 903
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-5.13%32 673