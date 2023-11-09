Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

Royal Unibrew A/S specializes in the production and marketing of beer and soft drinks. The group also offers malt beverages and carbonated drinks, as well as cider. The products are sold under the brands Royal Beer, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, L??pl'sis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekilde, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, Shaker, Moka?, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, etc. In 2022, Royal Unibrew A/S sold 13.4 million hectoliters of drinks. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (27.6%), Finland (25.8%), Norway (13%) and other (33.6%).

Sector Brewers