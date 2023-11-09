Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated
November 09, 2023 at 09:57 am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2023 - November 9, 2023
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lars Jensen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
LEI
529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b)
Nature of the transaction
Buy
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 99,608.19 DKK 199,766.00 DKK 199,560.89
215 431 430
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volumes
Price
1076 shares
DKK 498,935.08
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-11-09, 09.36 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Royal Unibrew A/S specializes in the production and marketing of beer and soft drinks. The group also offers malt beverages and carbonated drinks, as well as cider. The products are sold under the brands Royal Beer, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, L??pl'sis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekilde, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, Shaker, Moka?, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, etc.
In 2022, Royal Unibrew A/S sold 13.4 million hectoliters of drinks.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (27.6%), Finland (25.8%), Norway (13%) and other (33.6%).