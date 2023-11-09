COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2023 - November 9, 2023 


Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

CEO of Royal Unibrew A/S



b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707

b)Nature of the transaction

Buy
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 99,608.19
DKK 199,766.00
DKK 199,560.89		215
431
430
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

1076 shares

DKK 498,935.08
e)Date of the transaction2023-11-09, 09.36 am UTC

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment

  • Fond-RU-29-2023-uk-Lars Jensen