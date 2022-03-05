Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Vopak N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPK   NL0009432491

ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

(VPK)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/22 11:35:25 am
31.53 EUR   -5.54%
Germany pushes ahead with LNG plans to cut Russian gas exposure

03/05/2022 | 06:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of the coal power plant in Neurath near Cologne

* KfW, Gasunie, RWE sign MoU to build LNG terminal

* KfW to take 50% in LNG terminal, RWE to hold 10%

* Move aimed at cutting reliance on Russian energy

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Germany on Saturday took further steps to cut reliance on Russian energy supplies by unveiling plans for a terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), the latest sign of a policy shift in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

German state lender KfW has signed a memorandum of understanding with the country's top power producer RWE and Dutch network operator Gasunie to build the terminal in the port town of Brunsbuettel, the Economy Ministry said.

The move comes a week after Germany announced a turnaround in its energy policy to cut dependence on Russian energy imports, saying LNG, coal and even nuclear power could be used to plug the gap.

Germany, which heavily relies on Russia for gas and oil, has no LNG import terminals to date.

No investment figure was provided, but previous estimates were for 450 million euros ($492 million) to get an LNG terminal in Brunsbuettel off the ground.

The Economy Ministry said the terminal would have an annual capacity of 8 billion cubic meters and would be realized as quickly as possible.

State-owned KfW will take a 50% stake in exchange for a financial participation, the ministry said, while RWE said it will have a stake of 10% in the terminal. Gasunie, which will serve as the terminal's operator, will hold the remaining 40%.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that while Germany's goal was to create energy in a climate-neutral way, gas was needed as a fuel to manage the transition.

"It is necessary to reduce our dependence on Russian imports as quickly as possible," the member of the Greens said in a statement.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine makes this absolutely necessary. With an LNG terminal in Brunsbuettel, we are expanding import opportunities."

Plans for an LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel were previously advanced by German LNG Terminal, a joint venture between Gasunie, tank storage firm Vopak and Oiltanking GmbH.

German LNG Terminal on Saturday said Vopak and Oiltanking would exit the joint venture as shareholders by May as a result of the new agreement.

($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.79% 117.96 Delayed Quote.47.08%
ROYAL VOPAK N.V. -5.54% 31.53 Real-time Quote.2.37%
RWE AG 4.80% 35.99 Delayed Quote.0.76%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 6.23% 234.8535 Delayed Quote.26.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
WTI 5.24% 114.945 Delayed Quote.47.09%
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 263 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
Net income 2022 534 M 583 M 583 M
Net Debt 2022 2 632 M 2 872 M 2 872 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,40x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 3 952 M 4 314 M 4 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float -
Chart ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Vopak N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 31,53 €
Average target price 42,40 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dick Richelle Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Executive Board
Gerard B. Paulides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leo Brand Global Director-Information Technology
Jan Bert Schutrops Global Director-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.2.37%4 314
ENBRIDGE INC.15.16%90 308
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.80%55 345
TC ENERGY CORPORATION21.93%55 107
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.79%42 719
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.96%40 686