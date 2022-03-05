Germany pushes ahead with LNG plans to cut Russian gas exposure

* KfW, Gasunie, RWE sign MoU to build LNG terminal
* KfW to take 50% in LNG terminal, RWE to hold 10%
* Move aimed at cutting reliance on Russian energy
FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Germany on Saturday took
further steps to cut reliance on Russian energy supplies by
unveiling plans for a terminal to import liquefied natural gas
(LNG), the latest sign of a policy shift in the wake of Moscow's
invasion of Ukraine.
German state lender KfW has signed a memorandum of
understanding with the country's top power producer RWE
and Dutch network operator Gasunie to build
the terminal in the port town of Brunsbuettel, the Economy
Ministry said.
The move comes a week after Germany announced a turnaround
in its energy policy to cut dependence on Russian energy
imports, saying LNG, coal and even nuclear power could be used
to plug the gap.
Germany, which heavily relies on Russia for gas and oil, has
no LNG import terminals to date.
No investment figure was provided, but previous estimates
were for 450 million euros ($492 million) to get an LNG terminal
in Brunsbuettel off the ground.
The Economy Ministry said the terminal would have an annual
capacity of 8 billion cubic meters and would be realized as
quickly as possible.
State-owned KfW will take a 50% stake in exchange for a
financial participation, the ministry said, while RWE said it
will have a stake of 10% in the terminal. Gasunie, which will
serve as the terminal's operator, will hold the remaining 40%.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that while Germany's
goal was to create energy in a climate-neutral way, gas was
needed as a fuel to manage the transition.
"It is necessary to reduce our dependence on Russian imports
as quickly as possible," the member of the Greens said in a
statement.
"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine makes this
absolutely necessary. With an LNG terminal in Brunsbuettel, we
are expanding import opportunities."
Plans for an LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel were previously
advanced by German LNG Terminal, a joint venture between
Gasunie, tank storage firm Vopak and Oiltanking GmbH.
German LNG Terminal on Saturday said Vopak and Oiltanking
would exit the joint venture as shareholders by May as a result
of the new agreement.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Additional
reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Louise
Heavens and Mike Harrison)