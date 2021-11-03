Koninklijke Vopak N.V., - Vopak investigates strategic options for terminals in Australia

Vopak investigates strategic options for terminals in Australia

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 3 November 2021

Vopak is investigating the strategic options for its terminals in Australia. This may include continued operations or divestment.

As the outcome of this process is currently unknown, no further details are disclosed. Material updates will be communicated via press releases.

Vopak has a strategy in which the majority of its growth investments will be allocated towards industrial, chemicals, gas and new energies infrastructures. New growth investments in oil infrastructure are expected to be reduced and will mostly be targeted towards strengthening our leading hub positions.

Profile Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.

