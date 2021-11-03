Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Vopak N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPK   NL0009432491

ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

(VPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., - Vopak investigates strategic options for terminals in Australia

11/03/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vopak investigates strategic options for terminals in Australia

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 3 November 2021

Vopak is investigating the strategic options for its terminals in Australia. This may include continued operations or divestment.

As the outcome of this process is currently unknown, no further details are disclosed. Material updates will be communicated via press releases.

Vopak has a strategy in which the majority of its growth investments will be allocated towards industrial, chemicals, gas and new energies infrastructures. New growth investments in oil infrastructure are expected to be reduced and will mostly be targeted towards strengthening our leading hub positions.

Profile Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.

For more information:

Vopak - Press

Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communication e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak - Analysts and investors

Fatjona Topciu, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +31 (0) 10 400 2776, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 17:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
01:55pKoninklijke Vopak N.V., - Vopak investigates strategic options for terminals in Austral..
PU
04:30aVopak Considers Divestment, Other Options For Terminals in Australia Amid Strategy Shif..
MT
04:00aVopak investigates strategic options for terminals in Australia
AQ
10/28NEWS - Opening new Vopak industrial terminal in U.S. Gulf Coast
PU
10/28ROYAL VOPAK : Opening new Vopak industrial terminal in U.S. Gulf Coast
PU
10/25NEWS : Vopak, Groningen Seaports and Whitehelm join forces to open 25 MW solar park in The..
PU
10/25ROYAL VOPAK N : Vopak, Groningen Seaports, Whitehelm Capital JV Opens 25-MW Solar Park in ..
MT
10/25ROYAL VOPAK N : Vopak, Groningen Seaports and Whitehelm join forces to open 25 MW solar pa..
PU
10/20ROYAL VOPAK N : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., - Royal Vopak announces CEO succession
PU
10/20ROYAL VOPAK N : Vopak Names Successor for Chairman, CEO Roles
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 230 M 1 424 M 1 424 M
Net income 2021 267 M 309 M 309 M
Net Debt 2021 2 713 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 4 230 M 4 899 M 4 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 683
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Vopak N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,72 €
Average target price 43,23 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eelco M. Hoekstra Chairman-Management Board
Gerard B. Paulides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leo Brand Global Director-Information Technology
Jan Bert Schutrops Global Director-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.-21.56%4 899
ENBRIDGE INC.28.32%85 265
TC ENERGY CORPORATION29.89%53 030
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.39%49 827
KINDER MORGAN, INC.24.07%38 660
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.41.60%34 495