NEWS - Opening new Vopak industrial terminal in U.S. Gulf Coast

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Opening new Vopak industrial terminal in U.S. Gulf Coast

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 28 October 2021

Today, Royal Vopak announces the opening of a new Vopak industrial terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The new terminal has been designed and built by Vopak to serve Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a joint venture by ExxonMobil and SABIC to build and operate a world-scale plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas. The terminal is 100% owned and operated by Vopak.

The total capacity is 144,000 cbm tankage and includes pipelines connecting the terminal to the petrochemical complex.

"We are very excited to have successfully and timely delivered this new industrial terminal to support GCGV in the U.S. This new terminal fits well into our growth strategy for industrial terminals," said Eelco Hoekstra, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak. "We are proud of our expertise and long track record of storing vital products. We have high standards on safety and environmental care and we are looking forward to being part of the Coastal Bend community."
This terminal is covered with a twenty year commercial agreement.

Learn more about GCGV on their website gulfcoastgv.com.

Profile Vopak
Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com

For more information:
Vopak - Press
Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communication, global.communication@vopak.com
Vopak - Analysts and investors
Fatjona Topciu, Head of Investor Relations, +31(0)10 400 2776 investor.relations@vopak.com

Attachment

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 230 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net income 2021 267 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2021 2 713 M 3 148 M 3 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 4 342 M 5 032 M 5 040 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 683
Free-Float 38,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eelco M. Hoekstra Chairman-Management Board
Gerard B. Paulides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leo Brand Global Director-Information Technology
Jan Bert Schutrops Global Director-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.-19.47%5 032
ENBRIDGE INC.29.58%86 336
TC ENERGY CORPORATION31.21%53 438
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.84%53 017
KINDER MORGAN, INC.26.55%39 952
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.41.15%34 736