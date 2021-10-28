NEWS - Opening new Vopak industrial terminal in U.S. Gulf Coast

Opening new Vopak industrial terminal in U.S. Gulf Coast

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 28 October 2021

Today, Royal Vopak announces the opening of a new Vopak industrial terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The new terminal has been designed and built by Vopak to serve Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a joint venture by ExxonMobil and SABIC to build and operate a world-scale plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas. The terminal is 100% owned and operated by Vopak.

The total capacity is 144,000 cbm tankage and includes pipelines connecting the terminal to the petrochemical complex.

"We are very excited to have successfully and timely delivered this new industrial terminal to support GCGV in the U.S. This new terminal fits well into our growth strategy for industrial terminals," said Eelco Hoekstra, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak. "We are proud of our expertise and long track record of storing vital products. We have high standards on safety and environmental care and we are looking forward to being part of the Coastal Bend community."

This terminal is covered with a twenty year commercial agreement.



Learn more about GCGV on their website gulfcoastgv.com.

Profile Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com

