Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Vopak N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPK   NL0009432491

ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

(VPK)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/22 11:35:25 am
31.53 EUR   -5.54%
05:38aNEWS update German LNG Terminal
GL
02/27NUCLEAR, COAL, LNG : 'no taboos' in Germany's energy about-face
RE
02/21ROYAL VOPAK N : Roadshow Presentation FY 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEWS update German LNG Terminal

03/05/2022 | 05:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


German LNG Terminal in implementation phase with new shareholder structure

Brunsbüttel / Hamburg, 5 March 2022

In view of current political developments and their impact on the gas market, the shareholders and management of German LNG Terminal GmbH on the one hand and the German Federal Government on the other have agreed on key points for further planning.

  • On Friday, 4 March 2022, Gasunie and the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) (on behalf of the German Federal Government) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to take the project into a next phase and start the joint construction of the LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel. KfW will join the project as a shareholder.
  • The current shareholders have agreed that Gasunie is the best partner for the German government to complete the terminal project quickly and successfully in order to ensure stable energy supply with gas and enhance security of supply in Germany. Having worked together to build up the company, Vopak LNG Holding BV and Oiltanking GmbH, a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls AG, will leave the group of shareholders ultimately by May 2022.

    Kees van Seventer (President, Vopak LNG) and René Anghel (CFO, Oiltanking GmbH) said:
    "The state participation and the leadership of Gasunie enable the necessary accelerated realization of the terminal. It is in the interest of securing the energy supply of Northwest Europe. The framework including commercial conditions of this state participation and a private ownership are different and so Vopak and Oiltanking have decided not to participate further in the implementation of the project. We wish the project the greatest possible success."
  • One consequence of the change in the shareholder structure will be that the former joint managing director Philipp Kroepels will return to Oiltanking GmbH. The shareholders expressly thank Philipp Kroepels for his work in building up the company under challenging conditions. Dr Michael Kleemiß (54) will remain Managing Director. Michael Kleemiß has almost 25 years of experience in the natural gas business in both Germany and the Netherlands. He has been working on the project for a long time and is now at the helm.
  • Both the shareholders and the management reaffirmed their intention to move the terminal project forward quickly. The planning approval process, which was started last year, is being moved ahead at full speed. In addition, the consortium of the general contractor (EPC) Cobra/Sener will be commissioned to start the preparatory work immediately.

Background to the project

The project includes a jetty with two berths for vessels up to Q-Max size and facilities for the distribution of LNG by tankers, railway tanker wagons and smaller vessels. The documents submitted also serve to establish the permissibility of the planned terminal at the site. The proposed terminal at Brunsbüttel will be constructed for the import and onward distribution of LNG. It will have two LNG tanks with a capacity of 165,000 m³ each and an LNG regasification plant. The terminal will thus have the capacity to inject up to 8 billion Nm³ of natural gas per year into the network.

Contact:
Katja Freitag
German LNG Terminal GmbH
Tel.: +49 30 20642-975 / mobile +49 152 21700511
katja.freitag@GermanLNG.com

Dr Frank Laurich
Laurich & Kollegen
Tel.: + 49 (0)40 75 25 77 - 990
frank.laurich@laurich-kollegen.de

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
05:38aNEWS update German LNG Terminal
GL
02/27NUCLEAR, COAL, LNG : 'no taboos' in Germany's energy about-face
RE
02/21ROYAL VOPAK N : Roadshow Presentation FY 2021
PU
02/16Koninklijke Vopak N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/16Koninklijke Vopak N.V. Announces Dividend for Full Year 2021
CI
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/16ROYAL VOPAK N : Analyst Presentation FY 2021
PU
02/16Vopak reports on FY 2021 and Q4 2021 financial results
GL
02/16ROYAL VOPAK N.V. : Annual results
CO
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., 2021 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 263 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
Net income 2022 534 M 583 M 583 M
Net Debt 2022 2 632 M 2 872 M 2 872 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,40x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 3 952 M 4 314 M 4 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float -
Chart ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Vopak N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 31,53 €
Average target price 42,40 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dick Richelle Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Executive Board
Gerard B. Paulides Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leo Brand Global Director-Information Technology
Jan Bert Schutrops Global Director-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.2.37%4 314
ENBRIDGE INC.14.01%90 308
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.80%55 345
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.34%55 107
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.79%42 719
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.96%40 686