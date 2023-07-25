H2U and Vopak to collaborate on H2-Hub™ Gladstone green hydrogen and green ammonia export project



Sydney / Rotterdam, 15:00 AEST, 25 July 2023

The Hydrogen Utility® (H2U) and Vopak Terminals Australia (Vopak) have announced today their collaboration in relation to H2U's H2-Hub™ Gladstone project, a multi-billion renewable energy complex producing green hydrogen and green ammonia, proposed to be established in Gladstone, Queensland.

H2-Hub™ Gladstone is the largest green hydrogen and green ammonia development in Queensland, with 3 GW in planned electrolyser capacity and over 1.7 million tonnes per year of planned green ammonia production, and one of the most advanced export projects on a global scale. H2U and Vopak will collaborate with existing partners to progress development of the project, focussing mainly on the Export Terminal of H2-Hub™ Gladstone.

H2U has recently announced strategic collaborations and green ammonia offtake with partners in the domestic and export markets, including:

- Orica Australia, the world's largest provider of commercial explosives, operating the nearby Orica Yarwun Manufacturing Facility,

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI Group), one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense and

- Korea East-West Power (Korea EWP), one of six key power generation companies in Korea and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation or KEPCO, and the operator of the multi-GW Dangjin Power Generation complex.

Vopak Terminals Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Vopak, world's leading independent tank storage company with 78 terminals in 23 countries. Vopak has more than 20 years of experience in storing ammonia and owns and operates six ammonia terminals worldwide. Vopak's expertise and presence in the main industrial clusters around the world makes the company well-equipped to actively contribute to the development of new supply chains for green ammonia and hydrogen. Half of Vopak's growth investments towards 2030 are aimed for infrastructure accelerating the energy transition. Next to this project in Australia, Vopak is preparing for business opportunities in green ammonia in the Netherlands, Singapore and US. Vopak has been active in Australia for more than 40 years.

Queensland Government Minister and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said projects and partnerships like this are propelling Queensland towards becoming a clean energy powerhouse. "This facility is right in line with the Palaszczuk Government's vision for a clean, green future, with the added bonus of hundreds of good, local jobs."

Mr Paul Kanters, Managing Director of Vopak Terminals Australia, said the collaboration with H2U was a natural progression of Vopak's participation in the development of a global green ammonia value chain. "This partnership fits well within Vopak strategic goal to accelerate towards New Energies. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks", Mr Kanters said. "Our participation in the H2-Hub™ Gladstone project, announced today, positions Vopak as a key partner in one of the leading and most advanced green hydrogen and green ammonia projects worldwide", said Mr Kanters.

H2U Founder and CEO, Dr Attilio Pigneri commented on the collaboration with Vopak as a valuable addition to the skills and capabilities of the H2-Hub™ Gladstone consortium. "Vopak's expertise, strong capability, and industry-leading track record as a multi-product storage terminal operator combined with their presence in the main industrial and port clusters globally, and within the Asia-Pacific region, brings H2-Hub™ Gladstone in a unique position to support offtakers in the rapidly growing market for green ammonia exports, including in the power generation and shipping sectors" said Dr Pigneri. "H2U and project partners can now work with Vopak and leverage their unique know-how and expertise to progress front-end engineering activities for the Export Terminal of H2-Hub™ Gladstone, with a view to support existing and future green ammonia offtake partners".

In a Queensland-first, H2-Hub™ Gladstone was in April 2022 declared a Coordinated Project by the Queensland Coordinator-General under the State Development and Public Works Organization Act 1971 (Qld) and has been issued the final Terms of Reference for an Environmental Impact Statement on 3 February 2023.

About H2U

H2U - the Hydrogen Utility® is an independent, specialist developer of green hydrogen infrastructure, based in Australia with a vision to expand globally. H2U focuses its infrastructure development initiatives on the opportunity to value-add renewable energy and integrating it in the production of green hydrogen for use as a fuel for energy, mobility and industrial applications, including as the building block for the manufacturing of green chemicals, primarily ammonia, and as a feedstock in the manufacturing of green metals, primarily green steel. H2U adopts a build-own-operate approach combining the lean and agile developer model with the long-term focus of an infrastructure operator. H2U has established a portfolio of strategically located development sites across Australia and New Zealand to develop industrial-scale green hydrogen production facilities and delivers cost-effective green hydrogen products and solutions to support and accelerate deep decarbonisation in the industrial, chemicals, energy, and mobility markets. For more information, please visit www.hydrogenutility.com

About Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com

