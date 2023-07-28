Shaping the future
Analyst Presentation 28 July 2023
Forward-looking statement
Any statement, presentation or other information contained herein that relates to future events, goals or conditions is, or should be considered, a forward-looking statement.
Although Vopak believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on the information available to Vopak on the date such statements are made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance.
The actual future results, timing and scope of a forward-looking statement may vary subject to (amongst others) changes in laws and regulations including international treaties, political and foreign exchange developments, technical and/or operational capabilities and developments, environmental and physical risks, (energy) resources reasonably available for our operations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, changes in the overall economy and market in which we operate, including actions of competitors, preferences of customers, society and/or the overall mixture of services we provide and products we store and handle.
Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.
All numbers in this presentation are excluding exceptional items, unless otherwise stated.
Vopak HY1 2023 - Analyst Presentation
2
Shaping the future
Vopak HY1 2023 Results
Dick Richelle
CEO of Royal Vopak
HY1 2023 Key Highlights
>12%
EUR 1 billion
EUR 1 billion
Operating cash return
Growth capex by 2030
Growth capex by 2030
IMPROVE
GROW
ACCELERATE
performance of our
our base in industrial
towards new energies &
portfolio
& gas terminals
sustainable feedstocks
EBITDA increased by EUR 61 million to EUR 494 million YTD. FY2023 outlook confirmed.
Actively managing the portfolio by divestments, transforming and repurposing existing capacity.
Good progress on sustainability ambitions.
Solidifying our leading industrial terminal position in Singapore and China.
Expanding Vopak's footprint in LPG in India and signed a partnership to study a large-scale LPG export facility in West Canada.
Developing LNG infrastructure in the Netherlands to enhance gas supply security in Europe.
Sustainable feedstocks capacity commissioned in Vlaardingen and progressing well in Los Angeles.
Successfully completed the acquisition of a prime location in the Port of Antwerp for new energies and sustainable feedstocks.
Vopak HY1 2023 - Analyst Presentation
4
Solid market demand across our services
Gas
● LNG market normalized
during the first half of 2023.
Market
● LPG prices were volatile
during first half. LPG in
dynamics
India imports continue to
grow at about 5% on the
year.
- LNG infrastructure remains in high demand driven by long-term contracts.
Vopak
● Other LNG and LPG
impact
terminals performing their
role in local energy
systems.
New energies
& sustainable
feedstocks
- Momentum for hydrogen continues to accelerate.
- High demand for low carbon fuels increases the need for waste-based feedstocks.
- Demand for hydrogen infrastructure increasing across the world.
- Sustainable feedstocks capacity commissioned in Vlaardingen and progressing well in Los Angeles.
Energy
- Volatile oil markets resulting from new patterns of global flows, reopening of China and OPEC+ cuts.
- Supply-demandbalances narrowed due to high demand and OPEC+ cuts.
- Market dynamics supporting storage demand.
- Fuel distribution terminals remain stable and benefit from growing local demand.
Manufacturing
- Growth in global industrial production continued to slow down.
- A slower than expected recovery of China's reopening resulted in a bearish sentiment.
- High imports support European chemical storage demand.
- The throughput levels in our industrial terminals remain stable and limited impact is foreseen.
Vopak HY1 2023 - Analyst Presentation
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Royal Vopak NV published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 05:06:32 UTC.