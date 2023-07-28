Shaping the future
Half Year Report 2023
Storing vital products with care
Contents
4
Interim Management Report
35
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 58
Enclosures
5
Key highlights HY1 2023
36
Interim Consolidated Financial
59
Non-IFRS proportional financial
12
Shaping the future
Statements
information
13
Key performance figures
36
Consolidated Statement of Income
63
Key results second quarter
14
Financial review
36
Consolidated Statement of
66
Glossary
18
Risks and risk management
Comprehensive Income
19
Product market developments
37
Consolidated Statement of Financial
26
Sustainability review
Position
29
Terminal portfolio and storage capacity
38
Consolidated Statement of
developments
Changes in Equity
31
Results HY1 2023 by division
39
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
34
Statement by the Executive Board
40
Segmentation
41
Notes to the Interim Consolidated
Financial Statements
Financial calendar
25 October 2023
Publication of 2023 third-quarter interim update
1 November 2023
Analyst & Investor day
14 February 2024
Publication of 2023 annual results
24 April 2024
Publication of 2024 first-quarter interim update
About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia,
CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com
VopakHalf year report 2023 | 3
Key highlights HY1 2023
Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 28 July 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
In EUR millions
HY1 2023
HY1 2022
359.0
361.8
338.0
Revenues
720.8
662.1
Results -excluding exceptional items-
245.2
249.0
219.4
Group operating profit / (loss) before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
494.2
432.5
163.5
168.6
130.9
Group operating profit / (loss) (EBIT)
332.1
256.7
103.5
103.1
53.5
Net profit / (loss) attributable to holders of ordinary shares
206.6
128.2
0.83
0.82
0.42
Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
1.65
1.02
Results -including exceptional items-
291.4
249.0
-245.0
Group operating profit / (loss) before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
540.4
- 31.9
209.7
168.6
-333.5
Group operating profit / (loss) (EBIT)
378.3
- 207.7
121.0
103.1
-410.5
Net profit / (loss) attributable to holders of ordinary shares
224.1
- 335.8
0.97
0.82
-3.28
Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
1.79
-2.68
220.2
219.7
214.0
Cash flows from operating activities (gross excluding derivatives)
439.9
383.1
250.8
227.0
189.4
Cash flows from operating activities (gross)
477.8
339.6
77.1
-103.1
-176.0
Cash flows from investing activities (including derivatives)
- 26.0
- 270.8
Additional performance measures
292.2
294.1
267.1
Proportional EBITDA -excluding exceptional items-
586.3
520.8
22.0
22.1
22.3
Proportional capacity end of period (in million cbm)
22.0
22.3
91%
92%
87%
Proportional occupancy rate
91%
86%
36.4
36.6
36.7
Storage capacity end of period (in million cbm)
36.4
36.7
91%
92%
87%
Subsidiary occupancy rate
91%
85%
13.7%
15.4%
11.1%
Proportional operating cash return
14.6%
11.4%
12.6%
12.6%
9.3%
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
12.6%
9.2%
5,095.9
5,223.0
5,538.7
Average capital employed
5,157.7
5,474.8
2,852.8
2,946.5
3,211.4
Net interest-bearing debt
2,852.8
3,211.4
2.27
2.49
2.86
Senior net debt : EBITDA
2.27
2.86
2.46
2.69
3.06
Total net debt : EBITDA
2.46
3.06
Proportional operating cash return is defined as proportional operating cash flow over average proportional capital employed and reflects the increased importance of free cash flow and joint ventures in
our portfolio. Proportional operating cash flow is defined as proportional EBITDA minus IFRS 16 lessee minus proportional operating capex, which is defined as sustaining and service capex plus IT capex.
Proportional operating cash flow is pre-tax, excludes growth capex and derivative and working capital movements. Proportional capital employed is defined as proportional total assets excluding assets
and current liabilities not related to operational activities, excluding IFRS 16 lessee. As of Q4 2022, Operating Cash Return includes the cash flow from lessor accounting (gross customer receipts minus
interest income). Note: All financial metrics in key highlight section exclude exceptional items
VopakHalf year report 2023
| 5
