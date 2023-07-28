Shaping the future

Forward-looking statements

Any statement, presentation or other information contained herein that relates to future events, goals or conditions is, or should be considered, a forward-looking statement.

Although Vopak believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on the information available to Vopak on the date such statements are made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance. The actual future results, timing and scope of a forward-looking statement may vary subject to (amongst others) changes in laws and regulations including international treaties, political and foreign exchange developments, technical and/or operational capabilities and developments, environmental and physical risks, (energy) resources reasonably available for our operations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, changes in the overall economy and market in which we operate, including actions of competitors, preferences of customers, society and/or the overall mixture of services we provide and products we store and handle.

Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia,

CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com

Key highlights HY1 2023

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 28 July 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

In EUR millions

HY1 2023

HY1 2022

359.0

361.8

338.0

Revenues

720.8

662.1

Results -excluding exceptional items-

245.2

249.0

219.4

Group operating profit / (loss) before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

494.2

432.5

163.5

168.6

130.9

Group operating profit / (loss) (EBIT)

332.1

256.7

103.5

103.1

53.5

Net profit / (loss) attributable to holders of ordinary shares

206.6

128.2

0.83

0.82

0.42

Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)

1.65

1.02

Results -including exceptional items-

291.4

249.0

-245.0

Group operating profit / (loss) before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

540.4

- 31.9

209.7

168.6

-333.5

Group operating profit / (loss) (EBIT)

378.3

- 207.7

121.0

103.1

-410.5

Net profit / (loss) attributable to holders of ordinary shares

224.1

- 335.8

0.97

0.82

-3.28

Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)

1.79

-2.68

220.2

219.7

214.0

Cash flows from operating activities (gross excluding derivatives)

439.9

383.1

250.8

227.0

189.4

Cash flows from operating activities (gross)

477.8

339.6

77.1

-103.1

-176.0

Cash flows from investing activities (including derivatives)

- 26.0

- 270.8

Additional performance measures

292.2

294.1

267.1

Proportional EBITDA -excluding exceptional items-

586.3

520.8

22.0

22.1

22.3

Proportional capacity end of period (in million cbm)

22.0

22.3

91%

92%

87%

Proportional occupancy rate

91%

86%

36.4

36.6

36.7

Storage capacity end of period (in million cbm)

36.4

36.7

91%

92%

87%

Subsidiary occupancy rate

91%

85%

13.7%

15.4%

11.1%

Proportional operating cash return

14.6%

11.4%

12.6%

12.6%

9.3%

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

12.6%

9.2%

5,095.9

5,223.0

5,538.7

Average capital employed

5,157.7

5,474.8

2,852.8

2,946.5

3,211.4

Net interest-bearing debt

2,852.8

3,211.4

2.27

2.49

2.86

Senior net debt : EBITDA

2.27

2.86

2.46

2.69

3.06

Total net debt : EBITDA

2.46

3.06

Proportional operating cash return is defined as proportional operating cash flow over average proportional capital employed and reflects the increased importance of free cash flow and joint ventures in

our portfolio. Proportional operating cash flow is defined as proportional EBITDA minus IFRS 16 lessee minus proportional operating capex, which is defined as sustaining and service capex plus IT capex.

Proportional operating cash flow is pre-tax, excludes growth capex and derivative and working capital movements. Proportional capital employed is defined as proportional total assets excluding assets

and current liabilities not related to operational activities, excluding IFRS 16 lessee. As of Q4 2022, Operating Cash Return includes the cash flow from lessor accounting (gross customer receipts minus

interest income). Note: All financial metrics in key highlight section exclude exceptional items

VopakHalf year report 2023 

| 5

