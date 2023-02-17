Advanced search
    VPK   NL0009432491

ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

(VPK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:05 2023-02-17 am EST
29.64 EUR   -1.76%
03:26pRoyal Vopak N : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/15Vopak starts review of three Dutch terminals, sees higher 2023 profit
RE
02/15Transcript : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
Royal Vopak N : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date17 feb 2023
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Vopak N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document724500ul634gfv1kyf10-2022-12-31-en-a2302-06871.zip

Date last update: 17 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 364 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
Net income 2022 -159 M -170 M -170 M
Net Debt 2022 2 901 M 3 094 M 3 094 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,9x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 3 708 M 3 954 M 3 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 775
Free-Float 38,1%
Managers and Directors
Dick Richelle Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Executive Board
Michiel Gilsing Chief Financial Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leo Brand Global Director-Information Technology
Jan Bert Schutrops Global Director-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.8.72%4 029
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.40%79 364
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.34%58 262
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.69%43 184
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.22%40 666
ENERGY TRANSFER LP8.97%40 382