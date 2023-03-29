|
Royal Vopak N : Maple-Brown Abbott - Koninklijke Vopak N.V. - Rotterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction28 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyMaple-Brown Abbott
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Vopak N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24295332
Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares3.760.065,00
|
Number of voting rights3.760.065,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,99 %
|
Directly real2,99 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,99 %
|
Directly real2,99 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 29 March 2023
|
