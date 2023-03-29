Advanced search
    VPK   NL0009432491

ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

(VPK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:06 2023-03-29 am EDT
31.85 EUR   +0.98%
03:15pRoyal Vopak N : Maple-Brown Abbott - Koninklijke Vopak N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
04:33aRussian oil influx boost storage fees at Fujairah to record highs -sources
RE
03/08Royal Vopak N : Roadshow Presentation FY 2022
PU
Royal Vopak N : Maple-Brown Abbott - Koninklijke Vopak N.V. - Rotterdam

03/29/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
Maple-Brown Abbott - Koninklijke Vopak N.V. - Rotterdam
Maple-Brown Abbott - Koninklijke Vopak N.V. - Rotterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction28 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyMaple-Brown Abbott
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Vopak N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24295332
Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.760.065,00 Number of voting rights3.760.065,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,99 % Directly real2,99 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,99 % Directly real2,99 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 29 March 2023

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03:15pRoyal Vopak N : Maple-Brown Abbott - Koninklijke Vopak N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
04:33aRussian oil influx boost storage fees at Fujairah to record highs -sources
RE
03/08Royal Vopak N : Roadshow Presentation FY 2022
PU
02/20Dutch ACE Terminal Signs Green Hydrogen Deal With Spain's Cepsa
MT
02/20Royal Vopak N : NEWS - Cepsa and ACE Terminal join forces to create green hydrogen supply ..
PU
02/17Royal Vopak N : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/15Vopak starts review of three Dutch terminals, sees higher 2023 profit
RE
02/15Transcript : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/15Koninklijke Vopak N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/15Vopak Conducts Strategic Review of Three Dutch Chemical Terminals
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 1 428 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
Net income 2023 354 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2023 3 217 M 3 489 M 3 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,95x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 3 994 M 4 327 M 4 331 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
EV / Sales 2024 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 585
Free-Float 38,1%
Managers and Directors
Dick Richelle Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Executive Board
Michiel Gilsing Chief Financial Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leo Brand Global Director-Information Technology
Jan Bert Schutrops Global Director-Operations & Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.13.66%4 289
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.59%74 274
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.43%55 204
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-2.52%39 509
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-5.64%38 351
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.-0.84%37 413
