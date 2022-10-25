Royal Vopak N : NEWS - Vopak Singapore explores expanding its ammonia infrastructure for low carbon power generation and bunker fuel

Vopak Singapore explores expanding its ammonia infrastructure for low carbon power generation and bunker fuel

In response to the growing demand for sustainable energy, Vopak Singapore is exploring the expansion of its ammonia storage infrastructure with full import and export capabilities for low carbon power generation and bunker fuels at its Banyan terminal.

With a storage capacity of close to 1.5 million cbm, Vopak Banyan terminal is an integrated oil, chemical and gas hybrid storage terminal. The terminal is strategically located on Jurong Island, and has extensive experience in safely handling ammonia, a product for which extra safety precautions are needed. Currently, it owns and operates a refrigerated ammonia tank with a capacity of 10,000 cbm which is supporting petrochemical activities in Singapore.

The expansion, subject to final investment decision, will add new storage capacity for ammonia to primarily support the power and maritime sectors. Vopak Singapore has recently completed the conceptual design of the planned expansion and has commenced the quantitative risk assessment study.

Rob Boudestijn, Managing Director of Vopak Terminals Singapore,: "In line with Singapore's ambition on net-zero carbon emissions, Vopak can leverage on our proven expertise of safely storing ammonia in Banyan. We have the right expertise and are at the right location to facilitate new supply chains for low carbon ammonia. We do see a strong potential in Singapore that supports the momentum of developing ammonia ready infrastructure ahead of other locations."

Vopak's footprint: ammonia storage locations worldwide

In addition to our expertise in Singapore, Vopak has ammonia storage in Caojing (China), Al-Jubail (Saudi Arabia), Kertih (Malaysia) and two locations in the US (one in Houston and one in Louisiana). Together with its partners, Vopak is developing an import terminal (ACE terminal) for green ammonia as a hydrogen carrier in the port of Rotterdam and is preparing for ammonia storage at its gas terminal in Flushing, the Netherlands.

Potential markets for low carbon ammonia

Ammonia is considered as one of the carbon neutral fuels that can facilitate decarbonisation of the maritime sector and one of the most efficient ways to store and transport hydrogen. Depending on technology implementation, ammonia can also be considered for power generation.

Vopak investments

Earlier in 2022, Vopak announced that it will accelerate its portfolio investments towards new energies and sustainable feedstocks by allocating EUR 1 billion in growth capital to these activities by 2030. Here, Vopak's focus is on infrastructure solutions for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. At the same time, Vopak will grow its base in industrial and gas terminals by allocating EUR 1 billion to these activities by 2030. This will further support a long-term and steady cash flow generation. Vopak will continue to invest in the growing global gas markets and expand its network of LNG and LPG terminals at strategic locations. Vopak aims to further grow and maintain its position as market leader in industrial terminals.

About Vopak Terminals Singapore

Vopak Terminals Singapore is a joint venture between Royal Vopak (69.5%) and the Port of Singapore Authority Corporation (30.5%). With 39 years of heritage locally, Vopak Terminals Singapore is experienced and dedicated in providing storage, handling and transshipment solutions for oil, gas and chemical industries. It owns and operates four terminals with a combined storage capacity of more than 3 million cbm. In addition, Vopak Terminals Singapore operates the Jurong Rock Caverns.



Existing ammonia infrastructure : Tank TK3201 (left), at Vopak's Banyan terminal on Jurong Island.

Vopak's Banyan terminal on Jurong Island

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are developing key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy and feedstock systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com.

