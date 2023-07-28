Revenues increased to EUR 721 million (HY1 2022: EUR 662 million) despite a divestment impact of EUR 25 million and unfavorable currency translation effects of EUR 2 million.

Proportional revenues increased to EUR 967 million (HY1 2022: EUR 886 million). During HY1 2023 the oil markets were dominated by volatility, rebalancing of trade flows and supply security concerns which supported overall storage demand. Growth in global industrial production continued to slow down, impacting global chemical production. In Europe, this led to an increased need for chemical imports. A slower than expected recovery related to China's reopening has resulted in a bearish sentiment in the industry for the second half of 2023. Throughput levels in our industrial terminals remain stable and we foresee limited impact due to our established and well diversified industrial portfolio in China. Gas markets (LNG) normalized in 2023 after the disruption of the Russia Ukraine war.

In addition growth projects contribution further supported revenue.

Proportional occupancy rate at Q2 2023 was 91% (Q1 2023: 92%). Occupancy in the Europe

Africa division and the Asia & Middle East division remained strong.

Costs increased by EUR 10 million to EUR 350 million (HY1 2022: EUR 340 million) mainly due to increased energy costs, personnel expenses and higher operating expenses, including the cost of growth projects. The increase was partially offset by a positive divestment impact. Compared to Q1 2023 (EUR 175 million), costs were broadly flat as the