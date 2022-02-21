Log in
    VPK   NL0009432491

ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

(VPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Vopak N : Roadshow Presentation FY 2021

02/21/2022 | 06:11am EST
Storing

vital products with care

Vopak Full Year 2021 - Roadshow presentation

Royal Vopak

Forward-looking statement

Any statement, presentation or other information contained herein that relates to future events, goals or conditions is, or should be considered, a forward-looking statement.

Although the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on the information available to the Company on the date such statements are made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance.

The actual future results, timing and scope of a forward-looking statement may vary subject to (amongst others) changes in laws and regulations including international treaties, political and foreign exchange developments, technical and/or operational capabilities and developments, environmental and physical risks, (energy) resources reasonably available for our operations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, changes in the overall economy and market in which we operate, including actions of competitors, preferences of customers, society and/or the overall mixture of services we provide and products we store and handle.

The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

Note applicable for this presentation: The period ended 31 December 2020 has been restated, due to mandatory full retrospective application of a change in accounting policy for the IFRIC agenda decision made in March 2021 on Cloud Computing Arrangements.

Vopak FY 2021 - Roadshow Presentation 2

Vopak at a glance

At year-end 2021

World's leading independent tank storage

company

Diversified customer base including all major

chemical producers and global oil & gas

Number of

Number of

terminals

countries

73

23

Storage capacity

In million cbm

36.2

35.6

36.2

2020

2021

companies

~80% take-or-pay cash flows with multi-year

commercial contracts

~90% of revenues coming from contracts with a

duration longer than 1 year

Safe, reliable and efficient operator

Very well positioned to further grow and shift

towards a more sustainable and digital world

Market

Number of

capitalization

employees

In EUR billions

In FTE

3.9

5,669

FY2021 EBITDA

FY2021 EPS

In EUR millions

In EUR

-excluding exceptional items-

-excluding exceptional items-

827

2.38

Total injury rate

In 200,000 hours worked own

personnel and contractors

0.25

0.37

0,25

2020

2021

FY2021 ROCE

-excluding exceptional items-

10.2%

Vopak FY 2021 - Roadshow Presentation 3

Investment Highlights

World's leading independent tank storage company

Highly diversified portfolio of terminals across regions and product lines

Solid drivers for demand

New expansion projects

Well positioned for the shift towards a more sustainable & digital world

New energy focus area

Long-term contracts providing strong revenue visibility

Experienced management team

Stable to rising cash dividend policy

Vopak FY 2021 - Roadshow Presentation 4

Products and Customers

Playing a vital link in the supply chain for gas, chemicals and oil

Gas

Chemical

Oil products

LNG, LPG,

Methanol, xylenes,

Crude oil, gasoline,

ethylene, butadiene,

styrene, MEG, vegoils

naphtha, diesel, fuel oil

ammonia

Blue-chip customer base including governments, traders, and leading international, regional and national chemical, oil and gas companies

Feedstock

Feedstock

Production

Products

Independent

Mid-stream

storage &

& end-user

production

gathering

& Refining

transmission

transshipment

distribution

Gas, Chemical and Oil supply chain

Handling and storing vital products…

..for a diverse set of customers

Playing a fundamental role in their supply chains

Vopak FY 2021 - Roadshow Presentation 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
