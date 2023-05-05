Advanced search
    VPK   NL0009432491

ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

(VPK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:52:26 2023-05-05 am EDT
34.40 EUR   +2.53%
09:22aRoyal Vopak N : Roadshow Presentation Q1 2023
PU
04/28ROYAL VOPAK N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26Royal Vopak N : Koninklijke Vopak N.V., - Vopak reports on Q1 2023 results
PU
Royal Vopak N : Roadshow Presentation Q1 2023

05/05/2023 | 09:22am EDT
Shaping the future

Roadshow Presentation May 2023

Forward-looking statement

Any statement, presentation or other information contained herein that relates to future events, goals or conditions is, or should be considered, a forward-looking statement.

Although Vopak believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on the information available to Vopak on the date such statements are made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Vopak's outlook does not represent a forecast or any expectation of future results or financial performance.

The actual future results, timing and scope of a forward-looking statement may vary subject to (amongst others) changes in laws and regulations including international treaties, political and foreign exchange developments, technical and/or operational capabilities and developments, environmental and physical risks, (energy) resources reasonably available for our operations, developments regarding the potential capital raising, exceptional income and expense items, changes in the overall economy and market in which we operate, including actions of competitors, preferences of customers, society and/or the overall mixture of services we provide and products we store and handle.

Vopak does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

All numbers in this presentation are excluding exceptional items, unless otherwise stated.

Vopak Roadshow Presentation Q1 2023

2

Shaping the future

IMPROVE

GROW

ACCELERATE

performance of our

our base in industrial

towards new energies &

portfolio

& gas terminals

sustainable feedstocks

> 12%

EUR 1 billion

EUR 1 billion

Operating Cash

Growth capex

Growth capex

Return

by 2030

by 2030

Leading global platform

Unparalleled access to growth opportunities

Improve performance of existing portfolio

Commitment to ESG

Disciplined capital framework

Vopak Roadshow Presentation Q1 2023

3

We serve multiple end markets through different products and customer offerings

End markets

Products

Energy

New energies

Gas& sustainable feedstocks

Manufacturing

OilChemicals

Customer

Industrial

Multifunctional

Distribution

offerings

Vopak Roadshow Presentation Q1 2023

4

Gas product segment includes LNG and LPG

Diversified portfolio through global network, product and commercial expertise

Global network

Product expertise

Commercial expertise

Diversified portfolio of terminals

Storing a wide variety of products and

across the globe

expertise in handling gaseous products

Our skilled commercial expertise allows us to create long-term value

78

Terminals

15+

Industrial clusters1

4

Geographical divisions

250+

Products

2 million+

Cbm of gaseous storage

6

Existing ammonia locations

34%

Share of revenue with a contract duration > 10 years

72%

Share of revenue with an indexation clause

1000+

Long standing relationships with customers

Vopak Roadshow Presentation Q1 2023

5

1 An industrial cluster consists of petrochemical complexes, which are becoming larger and more complex, making logistics integration through our industrial terminal offering even more crucial. Industrial terminals have long-term customer contracts - since terminals are fully integrated into the customer's facility.

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:20:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 466 M 1 613 M 1 613 M
Net income 2023 398 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2023 3 171 M 3 489 M 3 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 4,02%
Capitalization 4 208 M 4 630 M 4 630 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 585
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Vopak N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,55 €
Average target price 38,88 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dick Richelle Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Executive Board
Michiel Gilsing Chief Financial Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leo Brand Global Director-Information Technology
Jan Bert Schutrops Global Director-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.20.90%4 630
ENBRIDGE INC.0.49%79 287
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.77%54 950
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.45%41 640
ENERGY TRANSFER LP6.66%39 023
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-7.96%37 294
