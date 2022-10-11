Advanced search
Royal Vopak N : Vopak prepares for import of green ammonia in North Sea Port, the Netherlands

10/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
Vopak prepares for import of green ammonia in North Sea Port, the Netherlands

Flushing, the Netherlands 11 October 2022

In response to the growing demand for sustainable raw materials and energy, preparations are currently being made at Vopak Terminal Vlissingen for the storage of green ammonia. Two existing refrigerated LPG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 55,000 cbm, can be prepared for this. Berths, pipelines and other infrastructure are available. There is also space available for expansions and other industrial activities, such as an installation to convert the ammonia back into green hydrogen. The location will be connected to the Northwest European hydrogen network, which can be used to supply the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Vopak Terminal Vlissingen is strategically located at the North Sea Port in the Scheldt-Delta region. The industry in that region, united in Smart Delta Resources, currently forms the largest hydrogen cluster in the Benelux. In addition, more than a fifth of Dutch industrial CO2 emissions occur in the Dutch part. Sustainability can make a significant contribution here to achieving the Dutch climate objectives.

Alexander Fokker, Managing Director Vopak Terminal Vlissingen: "Thanks to our existing infrastructure, we can offer customers a quick and economical solution. We also have room for new developments. Within Vopak we now have extensive experience with the safe storage of ammonia, a product in which additional safety precautions must be observed."

Ammonia as a hydrogen carrier
In addition to the production of green hydrogen in the Netherlands, there will also be a need in Northwestern Europe for large-scale imports of green hydrogen to meet all future demand. Green ammonia as a hydrogen carrier will play an important role in this. Reacting green hydrogen with nitrogen forms green ammonia, allowing the hydrogen to be efficiently and safely transported in large volumes stored and converted back to green hydrogen. In addition, green ammonia can also be used directly as a CO2-free fuel for shipping, for example, or as a raw material for the production of fertilizer.

The final investment decision will, among other things, be taken on the basis of market interest.

About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are developing key infrastructure solutions for the world's changing energy and feedstock systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com.

For more information please contact:

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication,
e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations,
e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

Vopak Terminal Vlissingen

Disclaimer

Royal Vopak NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
