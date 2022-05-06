Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Royal Vopak N.V.
  News
  Summary
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.

05/05 11:35:00 am EDT
25.87 EUR   -1.52%
Royal Vopak: New Date Capital Markets Day

05/06/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Vopak has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to 8 June 2022 from 12 May 2022. Michiel Gilsing, Vopak’s CFO, had a non-work related accident this week and the new date allows the necessary time for his recovery. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Vopak's Capital Markets Day on 8 June will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands with in-person attendance for analysts and investors. It will also be possible to attend the event via a live webcast that will be publicly available via Vopak's website.

For more information please contact investor.relations@vopak.com

