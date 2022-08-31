Royal Wins : Amended Audited Annual Financial Statements for the FY ended June 30, 2021

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Stated in $CAD) SEE NOTICE OF REFILING OF RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dated August 31, 2022)

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Stated in $CAD) NOTICE OF REFILING OF RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Dated August 31, 2022) The accompanying restated consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, management. These amended consolidated financial statements replace and supercede the financial statements previously filed on October 28, 2021. As part of preparing its quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, the Company identified errors related to a material corporate income tax obligation due by its Australian subsidiary, Royal Wins Pty Ltd. ("RWPL"), to the Australian Tax Office ("ATO") stemming from denial of claims for refundable research and development tax offsets for both the 2016 and 2017 tax years. Upon review and audit by ATO in 2018 and 2019, ATO reassessed RWPL as at June 30, 2019 in the amount of $2,059,746, comprised of return of refundable tax offsets paid out to RWPL and imposition of interest and penalties. Upon management realizing that this corporate income tax obligation had not been recognized in the Company's financial statements, management concluded that the previously issued consolidated financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were misstated. These restated consolidated financial statements replace and supercede the previously filed financial statements, and have been changed to reflect the following material adjustments arising subsequent to initial filing: the corporate income tax obligation owing to ATO as at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 of $2,402,895 and $2,260,344 respectively (see note 2(e)) ; the interest expense charged by ATO for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 of $168,384 and $148,358 respectively; a provision for impairment has been provided for the year ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 of $29,664 and $Nil respectively against the carrying value of RWPL's plant and equipment and intangible assets; the cumulative effect of all the amendments was such that the accumulated deficit as at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 has increased by $2,406,152 and $2,208,104 respectively; The going concern disclosure in note 2(c)) has been updated to more fully describe the current financial condition of RWPL and its impact on consolidated operations; and The subsequent event disclosure in note 23 has been updated to reflect material and other financial transactions from the date of the initial filing to the release date of the restated consolidated financial statements.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders of Royal Wins Corporation Report on the Audit of the Amended and Restated Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the amended and restated consolidated financial statements of Royal Wins Corporation (the Company), which comprise the amended and restated consolidated statements of financial position as at June 30, 2021 and the amended and restated consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive loss, amended and restated consolidated statements of cash flows and amended and restated consolidated statements of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the amended and restated consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying amended and restated consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the amended and restated financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2021, and its amended and restated financial performance and its amended and restated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the amended and restated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with those requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Other Matter The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2020, were audited by another auditor, who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on April 30, 2021. Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern We draw your attention to Note 2 in the amended and restated consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a comprehensive loss of $11,497,591 during the year ended June 30, 2021. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Emphasis of Matter - Restatement We draw attention to Note 2 to the amended and restated consolidated financial statements, which describes that the consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021 have been restated from those on which we originally reported on October 28, 2021. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Information Other than the Amended and Restated Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Thereon Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the annual management's discussion and analysis, but does not include the amended and restated consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the amended and restated consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the amended and restated consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the amended and restated consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Amended and Restated Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the amended and restated consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of amended and restated consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the amended and restated consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Amended and Restated Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the amended and restated consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these amended and restated consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the amended and restated consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.