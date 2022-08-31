Royal Wins : Amended MD&A for the FY ended June 30, 2021

ROYAL WINS CORPORATION

REVISED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Royal Wins Corporation ("Royal Wins" or "the Company") provides a review of corporate developments, results of operations and financial position for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 ("F2021 and "F2020" respectively). This discussion is prepared as of August 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Additional information relating to the Company is available on Royal Win's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.royalwins.com. The results reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares, (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision, or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement.

COMPANYOVERVIEW

Royal Wins Corporation ("Royal Wins", "RWC", or the "Company") is a digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2013, the Company designs, develops and operates pure skill games for both cash and non-cash prizes targeting millennial markets via their primary skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival.. The Company aims to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win prizes based on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. The Company's primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to- Player (RTP) percentages.

After completion of a reverse takeover transaction ("RTO") on April 1, 2021 (see discussion in "Reverse Takeover" section below), the Company cleared a Long Form Non-Offering Prospectus filing with the Ontario Securities Commission and was approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on July 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SKLL" (see discussion under "CSE Listing" section below). The Company's registered office is located at 401 Bay Street, Suite 2704, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All operations are conducted through its 100% owned Australian subsidiary, Royal Wins Pty Ltd. ("RWPL"), located at Suite 1.08, 20A Danks Street, Waterloo, New South Wales, Australia.