    ROYL   US78074G2003

ROYALE ENERGY, INC.

(ROYL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:28 2022-11-25 am EST
0.0640 USD   -7.25%
Royale Expands Oil Development in the North Jameson Field

11/29/2022 | 06:01am EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royale Energy, Inc., (the “Company” or “Royale”) (OTCQB : ROYL), is pleased to announce the completion of the V.T. McCabe #70 well which was recently drilled to a target depth of 7,000' in the Company’s North Jameson Field in Mitchell County, Texas.

The well encountered porous and permeable zones in both the Strawn and Odom formations. The well was initially completed in the Odom formation where it averaged 85 barrels of oil and 120 thousand cubic feet per day of natural gas. The Upper Strawn formation has 35' of net pay and will be completed at a later date.  

Royale retains a 40% working interest in the V.T. McCabe #70.

OPERATIONS

Since January 2020, Royale has successfully drilled seven wells and re-entered three additional wells in the North Jameson Field. The wells were drilled to test the Ellenburger, Odom and Strawn formations which are prevalent in the area. Typically, the Strawn completions require fracture stimulations to maximize the production from this zone.

In October 2022, Royale began an aggressive fracture stimulation program in the Strawn completions. To date, five wells have been fracture stimulated and are in various stages of recovering the stimulation fluids.

FORECAST

Royale anticipates fracture stimulating three additional Strawn completions by early December 2022.

About Royale Energy. Inc.
Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ROYL) is an independent exploration and production company based in San Diego, California, focused on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The Company has its primary operations in California’s Los Angeles Basin and Texas’s Permian Basin.

Forward-Looking Statement
In addition to historical information contained herein, this news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the “forward-looking” statements. While the company believes its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there are factors that are difficult to predict and that are influenced by economic and other conditions beyond the company’s control. Investors are directed to consider such risks and other uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Royale Energy Inc.
Mark Larson
Public Relations & Media
619-383-6600
marklarsonmedia@gmail.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,72 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,96 M 3,96 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ROYALE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Royale Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johnny Jordan President, CEO, COO & Director
Ronald Lipnick Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Sullivan Chairman
Jeffrey R. Kerns Independent Director
Chris Parada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYALE ENERGY, INC.59.20%4
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.54%344 884
CONOCOPHILLIPS71.57%154 313
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.83%80 267
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.17%65 630
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION142.43%61 808