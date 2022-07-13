Royalty Pharma Agrees to Acquire Royalty Interest in TRELEGY ELLIPTA From Theravance and Innoviva for $1.31 Billion and Potential Milestones of $300 Million

Further diversifies Royalty Pharma’s portfolio with market-leading respiratory therapy



Expected to significantly add to long-term Adjusted Cash Receipts growth(1) (non-GAAP)

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has agreed to acquire a royalty interest in TRELEGY ELLIPTA (Trelegy) from Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBPH) and Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA) for $1.31 billion in cash up front and up to $300 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain sales milestones. The acquisition is expected to close within ten business days.

Trelegy, marketed by GSK, is a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid (fluticasone furoate) and two bronchodilators (umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, and vilanterol, a long-acting β 2 adrenoreceptor agonist) in a single delivery device administered once-daily for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older(2). Many moderate to severe COPD and asthma patients still experience symptoms and Trelegy has been shown to meaningfully improve lung function and quality of life, as well as reduce exacerbations. In 2021, Trelegy generated sales of $1.68 billion, an increase of 57% at constant exchange rates versus the prior year.

“We are excited to acquire this royalty from Theravance and Innoviva,” said Pablo Legorreta, Royalty Pharma’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Trelegy is the leading triple combination therapy for COPD and asthma and adds another important, rapidly growing blockbuster therapy to our royalty portfolio. Additionally, providing capital at scale positions Theravance and Innoviva to pursue important strategic initiatives. The transaction involves multiple parties with different motivations and goals and once again highlights how Royalty Pharma can facilitate complex transactions to create win-win solutions for its partners.”

Transaction Terms

Royalty Pharma is acquiring from Theravance and Innoviva all of the equity interests in Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC, which is entitled to an upward tiering royalty of 6.5% to 10% on annual worldwide Trelegy sales, payable by GSK. Royalty Pharma will pay to Theravance 85% of the royalties in respect of ex-U.S. net sales after June 30, 2029 and 85% of the royalties in respect of U.S. net sales after December 31, 2030.

Royalty Pharma is also providing Theravance $25 million in upfront funding and a potential $15 million regulatory milestone to support the clinical development of ampreloxetine, an investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension in patients with multiple system atrophy. Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension is a rare disorder in which the autonomic system fails to regulate blood pressure properly, resulting in low blood pressure upon standing. In exchange, Royalty Pharma will receive a low- to mid-single digit royalty on worldwide sales of ampreloxetine.

Trelegy Financial Contribution

The purchase of royalties on Trelegy will further diversify Royalty Pharma’s portfolio with a premier, blockbuster therapy. Based on the current analyst consensus estimate, Royalty Pharma expects this transaction to add at least $200 million to Adjusted Cash Receipts(1) (non-GAAP) in 2025, resulting in enhanced long-term growth.

Royalty Pharma expects to fund this transaction with existing cash on the balance sheet and to maintain significant financial capacity to deploy capital in additional value-creating opportunities.

Advisors

Goodwin Procter, Jones Day and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on around 35 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Astellas’ and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Novartis’ Promacta, Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and 10 development-stage therapies.

TRELEGY and ELLIPTA are trademarks of the GSK group of companies.

