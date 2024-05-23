MAY 15, 2024 / 10:00PM, RPRX.OQ - Royalty Pharma PLC at Bank of America Healthcare Conference

Geoffrey Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD

Right. So one question is, you guys have done equity investments in a lot of the drugs that you've taken a royalty position in, likely, I mean, your interests are clearly aligned, right? You want the drug to be successful. If you look at some of the categories that have grown really fast, like I'm thinking like maybe GLP-1s now, hep C historically. There hasn't really been like a rising tide has lifted many different companies and many strategies. But you guys usually pick one drug in a class. So like I'm thinking like for HCM, right? I mean there are a couple of assets, like, has there ever been a focus to own more than one royalty in the same sort of therapeutic area, same modality? Or is that situation just doesn't come up very often.

Terrance Coyne - Royalty Pharma plc - Executive VP & CFO

Actually, we like making multiple investments in the therapeutic area that we like and are comfortable with. So we've done it in the past. Going back to the anti-TNFs, we owned three of them. Beyond the sort of fundamental HIV drugs looking at like even Xtandi and Erleada. They're very similar products for prostate cancer. So we absolutely will make multiple investments in the same class of drugs.

And it's -- honestly, it's -- we prefer to do that. If we find something we like, and we can leverage all the work that we've done, it's great for us. So yes, I think, wouldn't necessarily read into, oh, you only own one of them, so you don't like the class. It's probably more just opportunity driven.

Geoffrey Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD

I got you. And as the top line continues to grow and you guys are more successful with these do you look to equity stakes increasingly to try to generate more returns? Or -- because I just think it's -- it continues to be a higher hurdle, right? The drugs have to be bigger if they're making a royalty contribution, but the equity piece is more valuable, right, if -- I guess, over time?

Terrance Coyne - Royalty Pharma plc - Executive VP & CFO

It can be. And it's an element of our business. I wouldn't say it's a core part of the business or ever going to be like the driving force of the business we're Royalty Pharma, so it's going to be focused on royalties. But I think -- we view equity in the right situation as a good thing for our partners and a good thing for us. And so -- but it's usually in the context of a royalty deal where we might -- they might have a capital need that is call it, $250 million, but they -- like in the case of Immunomedics, it's $250 million, but they had a specific royalty rate in mind. And that rate to us was worth $175 million, but we want to be there to fill that entire capital need, and so we can use equity, and that's an example. But the nice thing about equity in these deals is that, typically, it's -- the company is driven by the product we're getting a royalty and that's going to drive the equity. And so there's alignment there. And the equity is going to typically anticipate the performance of the royalty over the long run. So -- and it can kind of accelerate some of the returns for us.

Geoffrey Meacham - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD

That makes sense. Are there subcategories that you would you expect to see a real explosion? So I'm thinking GLP-1s across the board. In that case, does the process edit itself to maybe you take more risks, you go with an earlier-stage asset just to have kind of a horse in the race, so to speak, because by the time it gets to be Phase 2 or Phase 3, it's likely that there's not going to be a lot of engagement to sell a royalty.

Marshall Urist - Royalty Pharma plc - EVP of Research & Investments

Yes. On that one, I'd say, at a high level, the answer to that's no. We're not going to go out necessarily and say, we must have an obesity asset because we get asked about it a lot and everyone is very much focused on it as a class. But I do think we've shown over time that we're disciplined. We look at a lot of things in this space, and we will certainly be aggressive when it makes sense. The other thing that we've been doing though is kind of -- I mentioned it briefly before, is evolving our structures and how we can work with companies in different ways.

