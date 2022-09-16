Royalty Pharma : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(2)

Each of the Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own the securities reported herein directly or indirectly controlled by it or him, but each (other than the direct holder to the extent of its direct holdings) disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein. The filing of this statement shall not be deemed to be an admission that, for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise, the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owners of any securities reported herein or are subject to Section 16.