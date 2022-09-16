Royalty Pharma : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Giuliani Mario Germano
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O GISEV FAMILY OFFICE SA , CONTRADA DI SASSELLO 2
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LUGANO
V8
6900
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Giuliani Mario Germano
C/O GISEV FAMILY OFFICE SA
CONTRADA DI SASSELLO 2
LUGANO, V86900
MGG Strategic SICAF SIF S.A.
18 AVENUE DE LA PORTE NEUVE
LUXEMBOURG, N4L-2227
MGG Strategic SICAF SIF S.A. - MGG Strategic
18 AVENUE DE LA PORTE NEUVE
LUXEMBOURG, N4L-2227
Signatures
MARIO GERMANO GIULIANI By: /s/ Mario Germano Giuliani
2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
MGG STRATEGIC SICAF SIF S.A. By: /s/ Achille G. Severgnini, Title: Director By: /s/ Mario Germano Giuliani, Title: Director
2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
MGG STRATEGIC SICAF SIF S.A. - MGG Strategic By: /s/ Achille G. Severgnini, Title: Director By: /s/ Mario Germano Giuliani, Title: Director
2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Reflects securities held directly by MGG Strategic SICAF SIF S.A. - MGG Strategic, a Luxembourg company ("MGG Strategic"). MGG Strategic is a sub-fund managed and administered by MGG Strategic SICAF SIF S.A. ("MGG SICAF"). A board of directors consisting of M. Germano Giuliani, Achille G. Severgnini, Marco Sterzi and Franco Toscano has voting and dispositive power over the securities managed by MGG SICAF. Each member of the board disclaims beneficial ownership over such shares. MGG SICAF is owned by the MGG Trust of which M. Germano Giuliani is the beneficiary. The MGG Trust is the 100% economic owner of the shares held by MGG Strategic. M. Germano Giuliani disclaims beneficial ownership over the shares beneficially owned by MGG Strategic. The trustee of the MGG Trust is GISEV Trustees Limited. The protector of the MGG Trust is Achille G. Severgnini, who has the power to remove and replace the trustee of the MGG Trust.
(2)
Each of the Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own the securities reported herein directly or indirectly controlled by it or him, but each (other than the direct holder to the extent of its direct holdings) disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein. The filing of this statement shall not be deemed to be an admission that, for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise, the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owners of any securities reported herein or are subject to Section 16.
(3)
Reflects securities held directly by Skyeline Management Ltd. Skyeline Management Ltd is wholly-owned by Avara Management Ltd. Avara Management Ltd is wholly-owned by M. Germano Giuliani.
(4)
Reflects securities held by the spouse of M. Germano Giuliani.
(5)
Reflects securities held directly by Avara Management Ltd.
(6)
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.275 to $42.87 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide to Royalty Pharma plc, any security holder of Royalty Pharma plc, or the staff of the SEC, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
(7)
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $42.08 to $42.625 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide to Royalty Pharma plc, any security holder of Royalty Pharma plc, or the staff of the SEC, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
