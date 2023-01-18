Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Royalty Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPRX   GB00BMVP7Y09

ROYALTY PHARMA PLC

(RPRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
38.92 USD   -1.14%
08:26aRoyalty Pharma To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results On February 15, 2023
GL
01/09Transcript : Royalty Pharma plc Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-09-2023 08:15 AM
CI
01/09Royalty Pharma Highlights Accomplishments and Provides Business Update at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royalty Pharma To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results On February 15, 2023

01/18/2023 | 08:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 before the U.S. financial markets open. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information

Please visit the “Investors” page of the company’s website at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events to obtain conference call information and to view the live webcast. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to cofund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogen’s Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, GSK’s Trelegy, Novartis’ Promacta, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Roche’s Evrysdi, Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 12 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com


All news about ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
08:26aRoyalty Pharma To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results On Febru..
GL
01/09Transcript : Royalty Pharma plc Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcar..
CI
01/09Royalty Pharma Highlights Accomplishments and Provides Business Update at 41st Annual J..
GL
01/09Royalty Pharma Highlights Accomplishments and Provides Business Update at 41st Annual J..
AQ
01/09Royalty Pharma and Ionis Enter Into Royalty Agreement for Up to $1.1 Billion to Further..
GL
01/09Royalty Pharma and Ionis Enter Into Royalty Agreement for Up to $1.1 Billion to Further..
GL
01/09Ionis and Royalty Pharma Enter into Royalty Agreement for Up to $1.1 Billion to Further..
CI
01/09Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend Increase
GL
01/09Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend Increase
GL
01/09Royalty Pharma Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend, Payable on March 15, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 843 M - -
Net income 2022 605 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 17 168 M 17 168 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,09x
EV / Sales 2023 8,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Royalty Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,92 $
Average target price 53,38 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Gerardo Legorreta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance Patrick Coyne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James F. Reddoch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Marshall Urist Executive Vice President-Research & Investments
Sara Klymkowsky Senior Vice President-Research & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC-1.52%17 168
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.82%450 632
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.15%339 917
NOVO NORDISK A/S1.66%312 789
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.45%280 034
ABBVIE INC.-5.43%270 185