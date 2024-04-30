(>H0;CH&70A<0?;2
>
==D0;(4?>AC0=322>D=CB5>AC74H40A4=343424<14A
Page 1 of 165
!&RODU&O!
!&RODU&O! A!D O!&E!&%(>H0;CH&70A<0?;28B0?D1;82;8<8C432>A?>A0C43D=34AC74;0FB>5=6;0=30=3-0;4B0=38B;8BC43>= *74$0B30@;>10;)4;42C#0A:4C *74C4AH0;CH&70A<0NC74M>DANA454AC> (>H0;CH&70A<0?;20=38CBBD1B8380A84B>=02>=B>;830C4310B8B (�=064<4=C""C74M#0=064AN8B0= 4GC4A=0;03E8B>AF7827?A>E834BC74>AH0=330HC>30H<0=064<4=CB4AE824B *78BB42C8>= C74A45>A42>E4ABC74A4@D8A4<4=CB5>A148=60@D>C432>5C74>;;>FB
>A<0C8>=
4AC08=$>C48B2;>BDA4B(4;4E0=CC>C74A>D?0=38CB)D1B8380A84BC74MA>D?N
=34?4=34=CD38C>AOB(4?>AC
)C0C4<4=C>58A42C>ABO(4B?>=B818;8C84B
+!)C0CDC>AH)CA0C4682(4?>AC
+!)C0CDC>AH8A42C>ABO(4?>AC
|+!8A42C>ABO(4=(4?>AC
(>H0;CH&70A<0?;2+!)C0CDC>AH8=0=280;)C0C4<4=CB
==D0;(4?>AC>=>A
*74==D0;(4?>AC0=322>D=CBC74M+ ! ==D0;(4?>AC0=322>D=CBN0B<4=C8>=43C7A>D67>DC8B2>5A4?>ACB;8BC4301>E48=2;D38=6C74==D0;(4?>AC>=>AAC74H40A4=343424<14AC74 M>A<<8BB8>=C74M)N>=41AD0AH *74 >AA<58;43F8C7C74)4G24?CC70CC740D38C>?8=8>=5A>
*78B+ ! ==D0;(4?>AC0=322>D=CB70B144=?A4?0A43C>B0C8B5HC74>B70A47>;34AB
Page 2 of 165
OM#A!* !FORMA&O!
FOR &HE *EAR E!DED DEEMER 3 2 23
(468BC4A43%55824
*74&0E8;8>=B
A836F0C4A(>03
A8BC>;=6;0=3
)
>
8A42C>AB
&01;>"46>AA4C0
??>8=C4341AD0AH
>==840BB;4A
??>8=C43 D=4
AA>;4)>DI0
??>8=C43 D=4
0C74A8=4=64;14AC
??>8=C43 D=4
4=AH4A=0=34I
??>8=C43 D;H
# 4A<0=>8D;80=8
??>8=C43 D=4
0E83>36B>=
??>8=C43 D=4
*43">E4
??>8=C43 D;H
A46>AH$>A34=
??>8=C43 D=4
(>AH(866B
??>8=C43 D=4
>
>
*74&0E8;8>=B
A836F0C4A(>03
A8BC>;=6;0=3
)
=34?4=34=CD38C>A
A=BC/>D=670AC4A4322>D=C0=CB
/D8;38=6
0A2>DAC4=CA4
0A2>DAC)CA44C
D1;8=
A4;0=3
Page 3 of 165
ER&A! !O&E D%O%URE% REEVA!& &O &HE GROU# A!D &%
%U%DARE% (&HE EGROU#"
+sis 9f :r/s/nt+ti9n
*742>=B>;830C4358=0=280;BC0C4<4=CB70E4144=?A4?0A438=022>A30=24F8C7022>D=C8=6?A8=28?;4B64=4A0;;H 0224?C438=C74+=8C43)C0C4B>5<4A820M+ ) &N0B?4A<8CC431H)C0CDC>AH=BCAD<4=C$> M*74 22>D=C8=6)C0=30A3B&A4B2A8143>384B+=8C43)C0C4B>5<4A8200=3 0?0=(46D;0C8>=BN0=38= 022>A30=24F8C7C74>?A4?0A4C742>=B>;830C4358=0=280;BC0C4<4=CBD=34A+ ) &
UK st+t?t9rC .is-69s?r/ r/;?ir/m/nt
6im+t/r/6+t/. m+tt/rs
=<0:8=6C749D364<4=CB0=34BC8<0C4BA4@D8A435>A?A4?0A0C8>=>5C7458=0=280;BC0C4<4=CBC748A42C>AB70E4 A460A343C74?>C4=C80;852;8<0C4A4;0C43502C>AB >AC742DAA4=CA4?>AC8=6?4A8>38C70B144=9D3643C70C=><0C4A80;039DBC<4=CC>C749D364<4=CB>A<4C7>3B>54BC8<0C8>=8BA4@D8A43C>A45;42CC74?>C4=C80;85 2;8<0C4A4;0C43<0CC4AB10B43D?>=C748=5>A<0C8>=0E08;01;40CC7410;0=24B744C30C4 >F4E4A<0=064<4=C A4<08=B2>6=8I0=C>5C7434E4;>?8=66>E4A=<4=C0;0=3B>284C0;A4B?>=B4BC>2;8<0C4A8B:
A?.it9rs R/m?n/r+ti9n
*745>;;>F8=6C01;4B7>FBC74544B?0H01;4C>>AA=BC/>D=65>AB4AE824BA4=34A431HC74
A>D?3DA8=6C74H40A
+)
F9r t2/ C/+rs /n./. D/-/m,/r 3
2 23
2 22
D38C>5C740==D0;58=0=280;BC0C4<4=CB
D38C>5C748=C4A=0;2>=CA>;>E4A58=0=280;A4?>AC8=6D=34A)42C8>=>5C74
)0A10=4B%G;4H2C>50=3C74A4E84F>5C7458=0=280;BC0C4<4=CB8=2;D3438=C74
@D0AC4A;HA4?>ACB>=>A<'
*0G2>
*0G03E8B>AHB4AE824B
%C74A0BBDA0=24B4AE824B
&9t+6
$
39559
$
3525
Page 4 of 165
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
Opinion
In our opinion:
- Royalty Pharma plc's group financial statements and parent company financial statements (the "financial statements") give a true and fair view of the state of the group's and of the parent company's affairs as at 31 December 2023 and of the group's profit for the year then ended;
- the group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP), as permitted by Statutory Instrument 2015 No. 1675, "The Accounting Standards (Prescribed Bodies) (United States of America and Japan) Regulations 2015 as amended by Statutory Instrument 2023 No. 975, "The Accounting Standards (Prescribed Bodies) (United States of America and Japan) (Amendment) Regulations 2023";
- the parent company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice; and
- the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
We have audited the financial statements of Royalty Pharma plc (the 'parent company') and its subsidiaries (the 'group') for the year ended 31 December 2023 which comprise:
Group
Parent company
Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2023
Balance sheet as at 31 December
2023
Consolidated statement of operations for the year then ended
Statement of changes in equity for
the year then ended
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year
Related notes 1 to 12 to the financial
then ended
statements including a summary of
significant accounting policies
Consolidated statement of shareholder's equity for the year
then ended
Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended
Related notes 1 to 15 to the financial statements, including a
summary of significant accounting policies
The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the group financial statements is applicable law and accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP), as permitted by Statutory Instrument 2015 No. 1675, "The Accounting Standards (Prescribed Bodies) (United States of America and Japan) Regulations 2015 as amended by Statutory Instrument 2023 No. 975, "The Accounting Standards (Prescribed Bodies) (United States of America and Japan) (Amendment) Regulations 2023" and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the parent company financial statements is applicable law and United Kingdom
Page 5 of 165
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ROYALTY PHARMA PLC (continued)
Accounting Standards, including FRS 102 "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice).
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the group and parent company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Conclusions relating to going concern
In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the group and parent company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included
- obtaining management's assessment of the going concern status of the group and parent company;
- evaluating management's method of assessing going concern in light of market volatility and the present uncertainties;
- challenging management's assumptions and judgments;
- calculating financial ratios to ascertain the financial health of the group;
- obtaining copies of the debt agreements to identify the covenants in place and assess the likelihood of these being breached based on management forecasts and our sensitivity analysis; and
- reviewing the group and parent company's going concern disclosures included in the financial statements in order to assess that the disclosures were appropriate and in conformity with the reporting standards.
Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the group and parent company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue.
Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report. However, because not all future events or conditions can be predicted, this statement is not a guarantee as to the group's ability to continue as a going concern.
Page 6 of 165
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ROYALTY PHARMA PLC (continued)
Overview of our audit approach
Audit scope
ξ All audit work performed for the purposes of the audit was undertaken by
the Group audit team.
ξ We performed an audit of the complete financial information of the
subsidiaries.
ξ We also performed an audit of the complete financial information of the
standalone parent company.
Key audit
ξ Group: Valuation of financial royalty assets and related interest income
matters
ξ Parent: Recoverability of the investment in subsidiary undertaking
Materiality
ξ Overall group materiality of $52 million (2022: $56 million) which
represents 5% (2022: 5% of consolidated net income) of the average
consolidated net income for the latest period of three years.
ξ Parent materiality of $125 million (2022: $182 million) which represents 1%
(2022: 1%) of net assets.
An overview of the scope of the parent and group audits
Tailoring the scope
Our assessment of audit risk, our evaluation of materiality and our allocation of performance materiality determine our audit scope for each company within the Group. Taken together, this enables us to form an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We take into account size, risk profile, the organisation of the group and effectiveness of group-wide controls and changes in the business environment when assessing the level of work to be performed.
All audit work performed for the purposes of the audit was undertaken by the Group audit team.
Climate change
Stakeholders are increasingly interested in how climate change will impact Royalty Pharma plc. The Group has determined that the most significant future impacts from climate change on their operations could be the additional investment and compliance risk associated with the implementation of new practices and reporting processes needed to address laws and regulations relating to ESG matters. These are explained on pages 63 and 93 in the business section and risk factors section of Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which forms part of the "Other information", rather than the audited financial statements. Our procedures on these unaudited disclosures therefore consisted solely of considering whether they are materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of the audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated, in line with our responsibilities on "Other Information".
Page 7 of 165
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ROYALTY PHARMA PLC (continued)
In planning and performing our audit we assessed the potential impacts of climate change on the Group's business and any consequential material impact on its financial statements.
The Group has explained in the Climate-related matters note on page 4 how they have reflected the impact of climate change in the financial statements. This disclosure also explains that where governmental and societal responses to climate change risks are still developing these changes mean that they cannot be taken into account when determining asset and liability valuations under the requirements of United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice.
Our audit effort in considering the impact of climate change on the financial statements was focused on evaluating management's assessment of the impact of climate risk and the significant judgements and estimates disclosed in the Climate-related matters note and whether these have been appropriately reflected. As part of this evaluation, we performed our own risk assessment to determine the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements from climate change which needed to be considered in our audit.
We also challenged the Directors' considerations of climate change risks in their assessment of going concern and associated disclosures. Where considerations of climate change were relevant to our assessment of going concern, these are described above.
Based on our work we have not identified the impact of climate change on the financial statements to be a key audit matter or to impact a key audit matter.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified. These matters included those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Page 8 of 165
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ROYALTY PHARMA PLC (continued)
Risk
Our response to the risk
Key observations
communicated to the Audit
Committee
Group: Valuation of financial
We obtained an understanding,
Our planned audit procedures were
royalty assets and related
evaluated the design and tested the
completed without material
interest income
operating effectiveness of controls
exception.
related to the valuation of financial
As disclosed in Note 6 to the
royalty assets and related interest
consolidated financial statements,
income. This included testing
the group's total financial royalty
controls over management's review
assets, net, were carried at
of the significant assumptions and
$14,827,093 thousand (2022:
other inputs used in estimating the
$14,184,425 thousand) as of
royalty duration and product growth
December 31, 2023. For the year
rates.
ended December 31, 2023, the
To test the valuation of the financial
group recognized income from
royalty assets and related interest
financial royalty assets of
income, our audit procedures
$2,197,754 thousand (2022:
included, among others, evaluating
$2,125,096 thousand). As explained
the methodology and completeness
in Note 2 to the consolidated
and accuracy of the data used to
financial statements, the group's
develop the key assumptions
financial royalty assets are
identified. For example, with the
measured at amortized cost using
support of statistical modelling
the prospective effective interest
specialists, we evaluated
rate method.
management's statistical
Auditing the valuation of the
methodology for sales growth
financial royalty assets and related
forecasts and performed sensitivity
interest income involved complex
analysis over the resulting
auditor judgment, because the
forecasted product sales. We also
assumptions used by management
tested the inputs to the model,
to forecast the expected cash flows
principally comprising historic
from the underlying royalties are
product sales and third-party
forward-looking and are therefore
analyst estimates of nearer-term
affected by future economic and
sales amounts, by comparing to
market conditions, such as the
analyst reports or published sales
impact of the entry of competing or
information. For royalty duration,
generic products to the market,
among other procedures, we
among other uncertainties. The key
compared management's
assumptions used in the valuation of
assessment of the likely date of
the financial royalty assets and
expiry of the group's cash flows
related interest income are product
against original purchase
growth rates applied to forecasted
agreements, as well as
sales and the royalty duration.
independently assessing the royalty
duration against available published
information sources, such as those
from regulatory bodies,
counterparties, and product
marketers.
We assessed the historical
accuracy of management's
estimates by comparing expected
cash flows to actual cash receipts.
We also evaluated the related
disclosures in the consolidated
financial statements.
Page 9 of 165
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ROYALTY PHARMA PLC (continued)
Risk
Our response to the risk
Key observations
communicated to the Audit
Committee
Parent: Recoverability of the
We obtained management's
Our planned audit procedures were
investment in subsidiary
impairment assessment and
completed without material
undertaking
reviewed the calculations.
exception.
The parent company's investment in
With the support of valuation
its subsidiary undertaking, Royalty
specialists, we assessed the
methodology, which is based on a
Pharma Holdings Ltd., was carried
comparison of the market price for
at $12,547,565 thousand (2022:
the parent company's shares, as
$18,173,400 thousand) as of 31
adjusted, to the carrying amount of
December 2023. Under FRS 102
the investment in subsidiary held by
the investment is recorded at cost
the parent company.
less impairment. Refer to the
summary of significant accounting
We also audited the financial
policies in Note 2 and also to Note 4
of the parent company financial
statements of Royalty Pharma
Holdings Ltd., and we considered
statements.
the results of our work over profits
The carrying amount of the parent
and net assets
company's investment in Royalty
Pharma Holdings Ltd., together with
the related impairment charge,
represents substantially all (2022:
99.6%) of the parent company's net
assets and total expenses as at 31
December 2023, respectively. The
recoverability of this asset is not at a
high risk of significant material
misstatement or subject to
significant judgment. However, due
to its materiality in the context of the
parent company's financial
statements, this is considered to be
the area that had the greatest effect
on our overall audit of the parent
company.
In the prior year, our auditor's report included key audit matters in relation to valuation of financial royalty assets and related interest income, and recoverability of the investment in subsidiary undertaking. There have been no changes to the key audit matters in the current year.
Our application of materiality
We apply the concept of materiality in planning and performing the audit, in evaluating the effect of identified misstatements on the audit and in forming our audit opinion.
Materiality
The magnitude of an omission or misstatement that, individually or in the aggregate, could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements. Materiality provides a basis for determining the nature and extent of our audit procedures.
Page 10 of 165
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Royalty Pharma plc published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 14:29:15 UTC.