to address areas of high unmet medical need. If approved, vorasidenib will be the first targeted therapy for IDH-mutant glioma, a malignant and incurable brain tumor.

Vorasidenib was granted breakthrough therapy designation by FDA and received priority review with a PDUFA date of August 20, 2024. Our excitement for this medicine is underpinned by truely remarkable clinical data, which Marshall will discuss in more detail momentarily. In its pivotal Phase 3 trial, vorasidenib demonstrated an impressive improvement in progression-free survival, the primary endpoint, and significantly improved the time to next intervention, the key secondary endpoint. I will also note that vorasidenib had a well-tolerated safety profile.

Turning to the commercial opportunity. We forecast vorasidenib peak sales in excess of $1 billion, driven by the high unmet need as well as physician and patient anticipation for new therapies in low-grade glioma, a market that has seen little innovation over the last two decades. This will translate to peak annual royalties in excess of $150 million. We see an attractive IRR in the teens for this transaction, which is at the higher end of our target return range for approved products.

Finally, vorasidenib has the potential to be an important product for Royalty Pharma in terms of Royalty Receipts, highlighting our ability to continue to refresh our portfolio with exciting, innovative medicines. In summary, we are thrilled to add this exciting royalty to our portfolio, while also providing substantial capital to Agios to achieve their strategic goals. I would note that this is our second transaction with Agios, once again highlighting the importance of repeat business to Royalty Pharma. This transaction is expected to enhance our long-term growth, and it would not have been possible without the power of our business model.

Speaking of our business model, this transaction also highlights the benefit of our scale and rapid access to substantial capital, which is a strong competitive advantage when executing large royalty transactions. Slide 7 shows every royalty transaction of $500 million or more. In the segment of the market, we have a strong market share of 75%. You will also note that over a third of our transactions have taken place in the four years since our IPO. This speaks to our talented and creative team which has helped us maintain our dominant share of larger transactions in the growing royalty funding market. With that, I will hand it over to Marshall.

Marshall Urist - Royalty Pharma plc - EVP of Research & Investments

Thanks, Pablo. I want to expand on why we are so excited about acquiring a royalty on Servier's vorasidenib. Slide 9 summarizes our transaction with Agios to acquire their royalty on U.S. net sales of Servier's vorasidenib, which we believe has blockbuster commercial potential.

We will pay $905 million in cash on FDA approval of vorasidenib. As Pablo mentioned, vorasidenib has a PDUFA date of August 20, 2024, and we are confident in approval based on the truly remarkable Phase 3 results and high unmet patient need. We are entitled to a 15% royalty on sales up to $1 billion, which steps down to 12% on sales greater than $1 billion. Furthermore, vorasidenib has a long duration of patent protection, and we expect royalties through 2038.

For those of you less familiar with glioma, Slide 10 walks through the typical glioma patient journey and current treatment options. After a patient is diagnosed with a brain tumor, they typically undergo surgical resection or biopsy. Unfortunately, only a little over a third of patients are able to have the entire tumor removed, while a little less than a third are ineligible for surgery and thus only have a biopsy.

Next, the tumor is sent to the lab and graded and this typically includes IDH-mutation testing, which is recommended in national NCCN guidelines that are closely followed by oncologists, as IDH mutation status will impact diagnosis and treatment recommendations. Patients with low-grade glioma, which is what vorasidenib would potentially treat, currently have two options before and/or after surgery.

First, radiation and chemotherapy, which can result in long-lasting remission but carries significant long-term toxicity, including potentially irreversible neurocognitive side effects. Or second, watch and wait, which includes serial MRI scans until the tumor progresses. Patients that choose the watch and wait approach will likely eventually need further treatment, including a second surgical resection and/or radiation and chemotherapy. So, you can see why we are so excited for vorasidenib. Glioma patients are in desperate need of new treatment options and vorasidenib offers a compelling clinical profile and potentially a new way to delay the use of radiation and chemotherapy.

