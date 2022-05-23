Log in
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC

(RPRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
39.52 USD   -0.65%
08:31aRoyalty Pharma to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022
AQ
05/18Royalty Pharma Investor Day Highlights Stronger Growth Outlook and the Power of Its Unique Business Model to Drive Value for All
AQ
05/17Royalty pharma announces charitable alliance with mount sinai
AQ
Royalty Pharma to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

05/23/2022 | 08:32am EDT
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 on May 24, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be accessible from Royalty Pharma’s “Events” page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. The webcast will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on around 35 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Merck & Co.’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and ten development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com


