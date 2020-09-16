Snowflake IPO raises $3.36 billion in year's biggest U.S. listing

The IPO, which was priced at $120 per share, values the cloud-based data warehouse firm at north of $30 billion.

San Mateo, California-based Snowflake said on Monday it was aiming to sell 28 million shares at $100 to $110 per share after its expected pricing was raised from a range of $75 to $85 per share last week.

Snowflake's IPO eclipses that of Royalty Pharma, which so far was the biggest IPO of 2020, and underscores the recent rebound in the U.S. market for new stocks after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted several companies to put IPO plans on hold.

Snowflake confidentially filed to go public earlier this year, shortly after its last funding in February that valued it at over $12 billion. Venture capital firm Sequoia owned an 8.4% stake in the company before the offering.

Snowflake's revenue jumped 173.9% to $264.7 million for the full year ended Jan. 31, though its net loss nearly doubled to $348.54 million.

The company's shares are set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker "SNOW," and the offering is expected to close on Sept. 18.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

