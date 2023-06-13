Advanced search
    RPRX   GB00BMVP7Y09

ROYALTY PHARMA PLC

(RPRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
32.39 USD   -1.28%
04:07pInsider Buy: Royalty Pharma
MT
06/07Royalty Pharma to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
06/07Royalty Pharma to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Transcript : Royalty Pharma plc Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 02:00 PM

06/13/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
Good afternoon. My name is Chris Shibutani, member of the Goldman Sachs research team. We are thrilled to have Royalty Pharma present with us once again. Today, we have Terry Coyne, back for a...


All news about ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 927 M - -
Net income 2023 268 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,0x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 14 517 M 14 517 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,03x
EV / Sales 2024 7,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Technical analysis trends ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,39 $
Average target price 51,58 $
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Gerardo Legorreta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance Patrick Coyne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James F. Reddoch Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Investments
Sara Klymkowsky Senior Vice President-Research & Investments
Brienne Kugler Senior Vice President-Research & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC-16.98%14 705
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.42%447 315
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.72%422 721
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%354 070
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.98%278 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.60%249 349
