    RGT   US78081T1043

ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST, INC.

(RGT)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RGT) declares Year-end Common Stock Distribution of $2.75 Per Share

12/01/2021 | 05:56pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RGT) (the "Fund") has declared a year-end distribution of $2.75 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2021 (ex-dividend on December 10, 2021). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on December 20, 2021.

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on December 23, 2021 are as follows:

Distribution Per Share

Net Investment Income

Net Realized
Short-Term Gains

Net Realized
Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

$2.75

$0.0908 (3%)

$0.3446 (13%)

$2.3146 (84%)

$0.00 (0%)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. common stocks (generally market caps up to $10 billion).

For further information on The Royce Funds℠, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-global-value-trust-inc-nyse-rgt-declares-year-end-common-stock-distribution-of-2-75-per-share-301435711.html

