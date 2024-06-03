Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end investment company. The Fund's investment objective is long-term growth of capital, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies. The Fund primarily invests in micro-cap securities. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, such as common stock and preferred stock. In addition, under normal circumstances, at least 40% of its net assets will be invested in the equity securities of companies. The Royce Investment Partners (Royce) is the Fundâs investment adviser.

Sector Closed End Funds