Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.18 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on June 24, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2024 (ex-dividend on June 13, 2024).
