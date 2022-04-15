RPA : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Note:This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

April 14, 2022

Company name: RPA Holdings, Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 6572 URL: https://rpa-holdings.com/ Representative: Tomomichi Takahashi, Representative Director Inquiries: Satoshi Matsui, Director TEL: +81-3-5157-6388

Scheduled date of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders: May 27, 2022 Scheduled date of the commencement of dividend payment: - Scheduled date of the submission of annual securities report: May 27, 2022 Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (financial results meeting available via video streaming)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales EBITDA* Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 16,796 11,206 % 49.9 11.3 Millions of yen 1,076 1,346 % (20.1) 32.7 Millions of yen 331 532 % (37.8) 13.0 Millions of yen 276 521 % (47.0) 36.6 Millions of yen (1,210) 21 % - 21.1 Note:

Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 ¥(1,215) million [-%] Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 ¥21 million [21.1%]

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Return on equity Ratio of ordinary profit to total assets Operating margin Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Yen (19.74) 0.36 Yen - 0.33 % (9.8) 0.2 % 1.5 2.9 % 2.0 4.8 (Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 ¥(5) million

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 ¥- million

* EBITDA (Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Interest expenses)

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 17,720 18,538 Millions of yen 11,645 13,142 % 65.6 70.9 Yen 190.66 224.19

(Reference) Equity capital: As of February 28, 2022 ¥11,628 million As of February 28, 2021 ¥13,136 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 607 1,579 Millions of yen (973) (553) Millions of yen 60 (15) Millions of yen 13,101 13,405 2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Yen - - Yen 0.00 0.00 Yen - - Yen 0.00 0.00 Yen 0.00 0.00 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast) - - - - -

Total annual dividends Payout ratio (consolidated) Dividends on net assets (consolidated) Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 Millions of yen - - % - - % - - Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast) - Note:

In its Articles of Incorporation, the Company has designated the last day of its second quarter and the last day of its fiscal year as dividend record dates, but it has not yet formulated a forecast of the dividends to which said record dates will apply.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales EBITDA Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share Six months ending August 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 Millions of yen 9,000 19,350 % 3.0 15.2 Millions of yen 550 1,090 % (15.9) 1.3 Millions of yen 100 500 % (61.8) 50.9 Millions of yen 65 420 % (74.1) 51.7 Millions of yen (50) 160 % - - Yen (0.82) 2.62 Note:

EBITDA (Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Interest expenses)

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement (i) Changes due to revision to accounting standards, etc.: None (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None



(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

(iv) Restatement:

None None

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

(i) Number of issued shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022 61,930,000 shares As of February 28, 2021 58,596,500 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022 940,300 shares As of February 28, 2021 - shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 61,299,416 shares For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 58,500,319 shares

Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 1,587 1,642 % (3.4) (14.4) Millions of yen 655 689 % (5.0) (30.0) Millions of yen 679 738 % (7.9) (21.1) Millions of yen (1,464) 304 % - (51.6)

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Yen (23.88) 5.21 Yen - 4.74

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 15,336 16,708 Millions of yen 11,633 13,395 % 75.8 80.1 Yen 190.66 228.52

(Reference) Equity capital: As of February 28, 2022 ¥11,628 million As of February 28, 2021 ¥13,390 million

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special items

The forward-looking statements contained in these materials, including the earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual financial results may differ significantly from the forecasts for various reasons.

Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)As of February 28, 2021

As of February 28, 2022