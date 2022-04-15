Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. RPA Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6572   JP3100550007

RPA HOLDINGS, INC.

(6572)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
322.00 JPY   -8.00%
02:40aRPA : Summary of Financial Results 2022
PU
03/18Maple Gold Mines Reports Updated Douay Mineral Resource Estimate
MT
01/14RPA Holdings, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPA : Summary of Financial Results 2022

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note:This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

April 14, 2022

Company name:

RPA Holdings, Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6572

URL:

https://rpa-holdings.com/

Representative:

Tomomichi Takahashi, Representative Director

Inquiries:

Satoshi Matsui, Director

TEL:

+81-3-5157-6388

Scheduled date of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

May 27, 2022

Scheduled date of the commencement of dividend payment:

-

Scheduled date of the submission of annual securities report:

May 27, 2022

Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (financial results meeting

available via video streaming)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

EBITDA*

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen

16,796 11,206

%

49.9 11.3

Millions of yen

1,076 1,346

%

(20.1) 32.7

Millions of yen

331 532

%

(37.8) 13.0

Millions of yen

276 521

%

(47.0) 36.6

Millions of yen

(1,210)

21

%

- 21.1

Note:

Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

¥(1,215) million

[-%]

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

¥21 million

[21.1%]

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary profit to total assets

Operating margin

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Yen

(19.74)

0.36

Yen

- 0.33

%

(9.8) 0.2

%

1.5 2.9

%

2.0 4.8

(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 ¥(5) million

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 ¥- million

* EBITDA (Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Interest expenses)

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen

17,720 18,538

Millions of yen

11,645 13,142

%

65.6 70.9

Yen

190.66 224.19

(Reference) Equity capital:

As of February 28, 2022

¥11,628 million

As of February 28, 2021

¥13,136 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen

607 1,579

Millions of yen

(973) (553)

Millions of yen

60 (15)

Millions of yen

13,101 13,405

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

Yen

- -

Yen

0.00 0.00

Yen

- -

Yen

0.00 0.00

Yen

0.00 0.00

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

-

-

-

-

-

Total annual dividends

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Dividends on net assets (consolidated)

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

Millions of yen

- -

%

- -

%

- -

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

-

Note:

In its Articles of Incorporation, the Company has designated the last day of its second quarter and the last day of its fiscal year as dividend record dates, but it has not yet formulated a forecast of the dividends to which said record dates will apply.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

Six months ending August 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

Millions of yen

9,000

19,350

%

3.0

15.2

Millions of yen

550

1,090

%

(15.9)

1.3

Millions of yen

100

500

%

(61.8)

50.9

Millions of yen

65

420

%

(74.1)

51.7

Millions of yen

(50)

160

%

-

-

Yen

(0.82)

2.62

Note:

EBITDA (Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Interest expenses)

* Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

    • (i) Changes due to revision to accounting standards, etc.: None

    • (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None

  • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

  • (iv) Restatement:

None None

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

(i) Number of issued shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022

61,930,000 shares

As of February 28, 2021

58,596,500 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022

940,300 shares

As of February 28, 2021

- shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

61,299,416 shares

For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

58,500,319 shares

Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen

1,587 1,642

%

(3.4) (14.4)

Millions of yen

655 689

%

(5.0) (30.0)

Millions of yen

679 738

%

(7.9) (21.1)

Millions of yen

(1,464)

304

%

- (51.6)

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Yen

(23.88)

5.21

Yen

- 4.74

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen

15,336 16,708

Millions of yen

11,633 13,395

%

75.8 80.1

Yen

190.66 228.52

(Reference) Equity capital:

As of February 28, 2022

¥11,628 million

As of February 28, 2021

¥13,390 million

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special items

The forward-looking statements contained in these materials, including the earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual financial results may differ significantly from the forecasts for various reasons.

RPA Holdings, Inc. (6572)

Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)As of February 28, 2021

As of February 28, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,405,199

12,623,491

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,492,547

1,771,357

Work in process

9,652

12,016

Prepaid expenses

129,217

201,412

Other

141,996

788,375

Total current assets

15,178,613

15,396,652

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

56,624

56,624

Accumulated depreciation

(4,496)

(9,401)

Buildings, net

52,128

47,222

Tools, furniture and fixtures

116,199

126,937

Accumulated depreciation

(33,572)

(55,181)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

82,627

71,756

Total property, plant and equipment

134,755

118,978

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,177,588

570,397

Software

653,453

659,772

Software in progress

53,140

68,951

Other

72

72

Total intangible assets

1,884,255

1,299,193

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

821,751

392,241

Leasehold deposits

234,721

227,645

Deferred tax assets

284,883

286,220

Total investments and other assets

1,341,356

906,107

Total non-current assets

3,360,366

2,324,280

Total assets

18,538,980

17,720,933

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RPA Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RPA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:40aRPA : Summary of Financial Results 2022
PU
03/18Maple Gold Mines Reports Updated Douay Mineral Resource Estimate
MT
01/14RPA Holdings, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending F..
CI
01/14RPA Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,600,000 shares, representing 2.58%..
CI
01/14RPA Holdings, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
01/11Telus International Details Collaboration with Automation Anywhere to Accelerate Automa..
MT
2021RPA Holdings Swings to Loss in H1; Shares Tumble 11%
MT
2021RPA Holdings, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending F..
CI
2021BLUE PRISM : Vista bets on software robotics with $1.5 billion Blue Prism takeover
RE
2021RPA Holdings' Attributable Profit Climbs Nearly 70% in Fiscal Q1
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 206 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
Net income 2021 21,0 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net cash 2021 10 169 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 858x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 525 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart RPA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
RPA Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Hanyu Independent Outside Director
Takashi Nishiki Outside Auditor
Eiichi Nagai Independent Director
Hideaki Takahashi Independent Director
Tomomichi Takahashi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPA HOLDINGS, INC.-2.78%171
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.21%453 981
NETFLIX, INC.-43.38%155 578
PROSUS N.V.-36.05%133 771
AIRBNB, INC.2.53%108 897
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.06%63 790