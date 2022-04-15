RPA : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Note:This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
In its Articles of Incorporation, the Company has designated the last day of its second quarter and the last day of its fiscal year as dividend record dates, but it has not yet formulated a forecast of the dividends to which said record dates will apply.
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
(i) Changes due to revision to accounting standards, etc.: None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
(iv) Restatement:
None None
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
(i) Number of issued shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2022
61,930,000 shares
As of February 28, 2021
58,596,500 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period
As of February 28, 2022
940,300 shares
As of February 28, 2021
- shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
61,299,416 shares
For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021
58,500,319 shares
Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021
Millions of yen
1,587 1,642
%
(3.4) (14.4)
Millions of yen
655 689
%
(5.0) (30.0)
Millions of yen
679 738
%
(7.9) (21.1)
Millions of yen
(1,464)
304
%
- (51.6)
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021
Yen
(23.88)
5.21
Yen
- 4.74
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021
Millions of yen
15,336 16,708
Millions of yen
11,633 13,395
%
75.8 80.1
Yen
190.66 228.52
(Reference) Equity capital:
As of February 28, 2022
¥11,628 million
As of February 28, 2021
¥13,390 million
The forward-looking statements contained in these materials, including the earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual financial results may differ significantly from the forecasts for various reasons.