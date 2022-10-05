Advanced search
    RES   US7496601060

RPC, INC.

(RES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
7.960 USD   +4.87%
04:32pRpc : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call - Form 8-K
PU
04:26pRpc Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09RPC, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
RPC : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call - Form 8-K

10/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
RPC, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022

Financial Results and Conference Call

ATLANTA, October 5, 2022 - RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (888) 440-5966 or (646) 960-0125 for international callers, and use conference ID number 9842359. For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-2140

irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers

Vice President Corporate Services

(404) 321-2162

jlanders@rpc.net

Disclaimer

RPC Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
