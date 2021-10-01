Log in
RPC, Inc. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

10/01/2021 | 07:31am EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 before the market opens.  In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

RPCBlueLogo

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (833) 579-0910 or (778) 560-2620 for international callers, and use conference ID number 8648998.  For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website.  Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.  RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Ben M. Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-conference-call-301387998.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
