  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  RPC, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RES   US7496601060

RPC, INC.

(RES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
9.230 USD   -1.18%
06:51aEarnings Flash (RES) RPC Reports Q3 Revenue $459.6M, vs. Street Est of $410.3M
MT
06:48aRpc Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:48aRpc Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/26/2022 | 06:46am EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share payable December 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2022.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.  RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301659291.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
