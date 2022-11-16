RPC : Q3 2022 Financial Overview

Certain statements and information included in this discussion constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RPC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) our belief that favorable industry fundamentals, including higher commodity prices, supported our customers' decisions to enhance their drilling and completion activities, (ii) our belief that high activity levels coupled with an appropriate supply of oilfield equipment and crews allowed us to improve our utilization and pricing and generate strong financial results, and (iii) our belief that while a seasonable slowdown during the fourth quarter is possible, our visibility into early 2023 indicates continued strong demand for our services. Additional discussion of factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is contained in RPC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
This discussion also refers to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. RPC has used the non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in this discussion. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. RPC uses EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to changes in our capital structure or non-recurring items. We are also required to use EBITDA to report compliance with financial covenants under our revolving credit facility.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Please see the end of this presentation for a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, the nearest GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation also appears on RPC's investor website, which can be found on the Internet at rpc.net.
Corporate Overview
NYSE: RES. Publicly-traded since 1984
Recent Share Price (10-31-22)
Market Capitalization
Dividend Yield (annualized)
Average Daily Volume (trailing 3 months)
Conservative Capitalization
A proven ability to manage through multiple oilfield cycles without reliance on outside capital.
3rd Quarter and YTD 2022 financial results reflect higher customer activities, improving industry fundamentals, and favorable supply / demand dynamics.
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Periods ended, (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
REVENUES
$
459,601
$
375,507
$
225,310
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of revenues
309,790
260,917
170,621
Selling, gen. and admin. expenses
38,243
35,879
31,446
Depreciation and amortization
20,941
20,094
18,106
Gain on disp. of assets, net
(1,543)
(1,798)
(2,837)
Operating profit (loss)
92,170
60,415
7,974
Interest expense
(143)
(222)
(1,280)
Interest income
329
128
15
Other (expense) income, net
(67)
79
448
Income (loss) before income taxes
92,289
60,400
7,157
Income tax provision
22,949
13,461
1,891
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
69,340
$
46,939
$
5,266
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share
$
0.32
$
0.22
$
0.02
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
$
1,119,732
$
596,677
779,544
462,633
110,362
91,444
60,501
53,775
(6,295)
(7,408)
175,620
(3,767)
(543)
(1,763)
472
47
516
1,571
176,065
(3,912)
44,707
1,210
$
131,358
$
(5,122)
$
0.61
$
(0.02)
3rd Quarter
sequential highlights:
Revenue increased by 22% due to improved pricing and a favorable job mix.
EBITDA improved due to increasing profitability and leverage of direct costs and S,G&A expenses over higher revenues.
Weighted Diluted Shares Out
216,647
216,565
215,677
216,485
212,983
RPC's Focus in the Upstream Sector
The majority of RPC's approximately 15 business lines provide services to customers at the completion stage of a well. One of our services rents equipment to be used primarily during drilling, and several others assist customers at the well site to maintain or enhance a well's production, intervene during blowouts, or abandon the well at the end of its life.
What is well completion?
Installation and cementing of production casing into a drilled well
Preparation of the cased well to begin producing hydrocarbons
Perforation of the well casing to allow hydrocarbons to flow into the well.
Stimulation of one or more zones using hydraulic fracturing and acid to expose surface area of hydrocarbon‐producing zones.
Pictured at right:
A multi‐stage unconventional completion operation. This well bore has many perforations to expose it to a horizontal production zone. RPC's cementing, hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing and downhole tools and motors could be used to conduct this completion operation.
