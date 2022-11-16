Advanced search
    RES   US7496601060

RPC, INC.

(RES)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
9.740 USD   -2.50%
04:19pRpc : Q3 2022 Financial Overview
PU
04:18pRpc Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Insider Sell: Rpc
MT
RPC : Q3 2022 Financial Overview

11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST
RPC, Inc.

Corporate Overview and Q4 2022 Industry Update

November 16, 2022

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and information included in this discussion constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RPC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) our belief that favorable industry fundamentals, including higher commodity prices, supported our customers' decisions to enhance their drilling and completion activities, (ii) our belief that high activity levels coupled with an appropriate supply of oilfield equipment and crews allowed us to improve our utilization and pricing and generate strong financial results, and (iii) our belief that while a seasonable slowdown during the fourth quarter is possible, our visibility into early 2023 indicates continued strong demand for our services. Additional discussion of factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is contained in RPC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

This discussion also refers to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. RPC has used the non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in this discussion. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. RPC uses EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to changes in our capital structure or non-recurring items. We are also required to use EBITDA to report compliance with financial covenants under our revolving credit facility.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Please see the end of this presentation for a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, the nearest GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation also appears on RPC's investor website, which can be found on the Internet at rpc.net.

2

Corporate Overview

  • NYSE: RES. Publicly-traded since 1984
  • Recent Share Price (10-31-22)
  • Market Capitalization
  • Dividend Yield (annualized)
  • Average Daily Volume (trailing 3 months)
  • Conservative Capitalization
  • A proven ability to manage through multiple oilfield cycles without reliance on outside capital.

$ 11.13

$2.4 billion

0.8%

1,120,000

RPC consistently generates positive operating cash flow

$600

millions)

$500

$400

Flow ($

$300

Cash

$100

Operating

$200

$0

2001

2004

2007

2010

2013

2016

2019

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

Average U.S. Domestic Rig Count

3

Recent Financial Results

3rd Quarter and YTD 2022 financial results reflect higher customer activities, improving industry fundamentals, and favorable supply / demand dynamics.

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Periods ended, (Unaudited)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2022

2021

REVENUES

$

459,601

$

375,507

$

225,310

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

Cost of revenues

309,790

260,917

170,621

Selling, gen. and admin. expenses

38,243

35,879

31,446

Depreciation and amortization

20,941

20,094

18,106

Gain on disp. of assets, net

(1,543)

(1,798)

(2,837)

Operating profit (loss)

92,170

60,415

7,974

Interest expense

(143)

(222)

(1,280)

Interest income

329

128

15

Other (expense) income, net

(67)

79

448

Income (loss) before income taxes

92,289

60,400

7,157

Income tax provision

22,949

13,461

1,891

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

69,340

$

46,939

$

5,266

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share

$

0.32

$

0.22

$

0.02

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

$

1,119,732

$

596,677

779,544

462,633

110,362

91,444

60,501

53,775

(6,295)

(7,408)

175,620

(3,767)

(543)

(1,763)

472

47

516

1,571

176,065

(3,912)

44,707

1,210

$

131,358

$

(5,122)

$

0.61

$

(0.02)

3rd Quarter

sequential highlights:

  • Revenue increased by 22% due to improved pricing and a favorable job mix.
  • EBITDA improved due to increasing profitability and leverage of direct costs and S,G&A expenses over higher revenues.

Weighted Diluted Shares Out

216,647

216,565

215,677

216,485

212,983

4

RPC's Focus in the Upstream Sector

The majority of RPC's approximately 15 business lines provide services to customers at the completion stage of a well. One of our services rents equipment to be used primarily during drilling, and several others assist customers at the well site to maintain or enhance a well's production, intervene during blowouts, or abandon the well at the end of its life.

What is well completion?

  • Installation and cementing of production casing into a drilled well
  • Preparation of the cased well to begin producing hydrocarbons
    • Perforation of the well casing to allow hydrocarbons to flow into the well.
    • Stimulation of one or more zones using hydraulic fracturing and acid to expose surface area of hydrocarbon‐producing zones.

Pictured at right:

A multi‐stage unconventional completion operation. This well bore has many perforations to expose it to a horizontal production zone. RPC's cementing, hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing and downhole tools and motors could be used to conduct this completion operation.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RPC Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 21:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 582 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net cash 2022 93,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 2 131 M 2 131 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 36,8%
Income Statement Evolution
