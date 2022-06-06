Log in
    RES   US7496601060

RPC, INC.

(RES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.410 USD   +1.18%
RPC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
LOR INC
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RPC INC [RES] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O RFA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC , 1908 CLIFF VALLEY WAY, NE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ATLANTA GA 30329
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
LOR INC
C/O RFA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC
1908 CLIFF VALLEY WAY, NE
ATLANTA, GA30329
X
Signatures
/s/ LOR, Inc. By: W. Keith Wilkes, Jr., Assistant Vice President 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transaction prices ranging from $9.155 to $9.79 inclusive. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected.
(2) The reporting person disclaims for the purpose of Section 16 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 the beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission of such beneficial ownership.
(3) The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transaction prices ranging from $9.00 to $9.37 inclusive. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

RPC Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 334 M - -
Net income 2022 93,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 80,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 984 M 1 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart RPC, INC.
Duration : Period :
RPC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,30 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben M. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Schmit Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard A. Hubbell Executive Chairman
Pamela R. Rollins Lead Independent Director
Jerry W. Nix Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPC, INC.104.85%1 984
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED58.50%67 097
HALLIBURTON COMPANY83.43%37 838
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY57.19%37 237
NOV INC.55.06%8 253
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-6.83%4 182