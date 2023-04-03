Advanced search
    RPM   US7496851038

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RPM)
04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
87.24 USD   +2.57%
06:47aRPM Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/13Rpm to announce fiscal 2023 third quarter results on april 6, 2023
AQ
03/10RPM to Announce Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results on April 6, 2023
BU
RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/03/2023
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on April 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 13, 2023.

RPM’s last cash dividend increase of 5.0 percent in October 2022 marked RPM’s 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.2 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $87.00, RPM's annual dividend yield would be 1.9 percent.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, senior director – investor relations, at 330-220-6064 or mschlarb@rpminc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 234 M - -
Net income 2023 556 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 11 262 M 11 262 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 751
Free-Float 87,9%
Managers and Directors
Frank C. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Russell L. Gordon Director-Corporate Development
Lonny R. DiRusso Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew Franklin Vice President-Information Technology
Timothyc R. Kinser Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.48%11 262
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-5.29%58 002
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.57%32 257
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.6.24%31 439
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.15%21 871
AKZO NOBEL N.V.15.06%13 328
