  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  RPM International Inc.
  News
  Summary
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RPM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2022-10-06 pm EDT
94.55 USD   +1.80%
03:08pRPM International Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.42/Share From $0.40, Payable Oct. 31 to Shareholders on Oct. 17
MT
03:01pRPM Increases Cash Dividend for 49th Consecutive Year
BU
02:21pJPMorgan Upgrades RPM International to Overweight from Neutral, Adjusts PT to $100 From $90
MT
RPM Increases Cash Dividend for 49th Consecutive Year

10/06/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
  • Quarterly payment of $0.42 per share is 5.0% increase over prior year
  • Four Directors Re-Elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced at its annual meeting of stockholders that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on October 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2022. This payment represents a 5.0 percent increase over the $0.40 quarterly cash dividend paid at this time last year.

This action marks RPM’s 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.1 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $84.00, RPM's annual dividend yield would be 2.0 percent.

“The incredible efforts of RPM associates and their ability to collaboratively address the challenges we’ve faced have enabled RPM to continue to drive growth, at the same time we are achieving greater operational efficiency across all our businesses,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “We remain committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value for our stockholders, and our 49th consecutive year of increasing our dividend exemplifies this commitment.”

At the meeting, four directors were re-elected to serve in Class I with three-year terms expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2025. They included:

  • Kirkland B. Andrews, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Evergy Inc.
  • General Ellen M. Pawlikowski, retired four-star general of the United States Air Force
  • Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and chief executive officer, RPM International Inc.
  • Elizabeth F. Whited, executive vice president – sustainability and strategy of Union Pacific Corporation

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 294 M - -
Net income 2023 604 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 1,79%
Capitalization 11 984 M 11 984 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 16 751
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
RPM International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 92,87 $
Average target price 98,75 $
Spread / Average Target 6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank C. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Russell L. Gordon Director-Corporate Development
Lonny R. DiRusso Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew Franklin Vice President-Information Technology
Timothyc R. Kinser Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.02%11 984
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-38.28%56 026
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-1.34%39 205
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-30.90%28 254
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.02%16 268
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-36.99%10 459