  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  RPM International Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RPM   US7496851038

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

RPM International : 2021 Annual Meeting Presentation

10/07/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Frank C. Sullivan

Chairman and CEO

October 7, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements & Regulation G

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the effect of changes in interest rates, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our construction and chemicals businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives and the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to the Covid pandemic; (l) risks related to adverse weather conditions or the impacts of climate change and natural disasters; and (m) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation.

This presentation includes certain company data that do not directly conform to generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and certain company data that has been restated for improved clarity, understanding and comparability, or pro forma. All non-GAAP data in this presentation are indicated by footnote. Tables reconciling such data with GAAP measures are available through our website, www.rpminc.com under Investor Information/Presentations.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders | October 7, 2021

2

MAP to Growth

PURPOSE

VISION

To position RPM for sustained, profitable growth

To transform RPM into a more connected

creating superior value for its customers,

and efficient company focused on

entrepreneurs, associates and shareholders.

operational excellence and continuous

improvement, while maintaining the

strengths of its entrepreneurial culture.

Maintain Entrepreneurial

Organize to Execute

Increase Operational Efficiency

Growth Culture

GOALS

RPM is targeting improvements to:

  • $6.25 bb Revenues
  • $1.0 bb EBIT on an annualized run rate
  • $1.5 bb Return of Capital

Annual Meeting of Stockholders | October 7, 2021

3

MAP to Growth Successfully Completed

Cost Saving Target Exceeded by $30 Million

Center-Led Manufacturing

•Launched MS-168 manufacturing system

•Reduced manufacturing footprint by 28 facilities

•Consolidated production to more strategically advantageous plants

•Created culture of manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement

Center-Led Procurement

•Consolidated material spending across the business

•Established longer-term supply contracts

•Improved payment terms with suppliers

•Better positioned RPM to weather raw material supply shortages

Center-Led Administration

•Consolidated 46 accounting locations

WAVES PLAN

Annualized Run Rate $ in millions

$132

EBIT

$101

EBIT

$102 $83 EBIT EBIT

$86 $320

EBIT EBIT

$106 $290

EBIT EBIT

•Improved accounting controls and processes

•Migrated 75% of organization to one of four group-level ERP platforms

•Shifted systems and hardware to cloud to reduce number of data centers

WAVE 1 WAVE 2 WAVE 3 TOTAL

INITIAL TARGET

ACTUAL

Annual Meeting of Stockholders | October 7, 2021

4

RPM Quarterly Performance

FY2019 through FY2021

Growth

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

(Year Over Year Change)

Sales

2.8%

0.9%

2.8%

2.9%

-8.9%

9.1%

6.0%

8.1%

19.6%

Adjusted EBIT*

22.4%

25.3%

22.0%

30.4%

-11.5%

39.8%

29.7%

32.2%

10.6%

Adjusted Diluted EPS*

21.6%

25.0%

31.0%

76.9%

-8.9%

51.6%

39.5%

65.2%

13.3%

* Adjusted EBIT growth and adjusted EPS growth are non-GAAP financial measures.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders | October 7, 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RPM International Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 18:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 402 M - -
Net income 2022 522 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 10 578 M 10 578 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 15 490
Free-Float 89,0%
Technical analysis trends RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 81,53 $
Average target price 93,64 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank C. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Russell L. Gordon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lonny R. DiRusso Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew Franklin Vice President-Information Technology
Michael H. Sullivan Chief Restructuring Officer & VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.43%10 580
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY18.93%76 950
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED16.20%41 164
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.1.75%34 832
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-48.10%24 796
AKZO NOBEL N.V.3.41%19 101