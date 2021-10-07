RPM International : 2021 Annual Meeting Presentation
10/07/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Frank C. Sullivan
Chairman and CEO
October 7, 2021
MAP to Growth
PURPOSE
VISION
To position RPM for sustained, profitable growth
To transform RPM into a more connected
creating superior value for its customers,
and efficient company focused on
entrepreneurs, associates and shareholders.
operational excellence and continuous
improvement, while maintaining the
strengths of its entrepreneurial culture.
Maintain Entrepreneurial
Organize to Execute
Increase Operational Efficiency
Growth Culture
GOALS
RPM is targeting improvements to:
$6.25 bb Revenues
$1.0 bb EBIT on an annualized run rate
$1.5 bb Return of Capital
MAP to Growth Successfully Completed
Cost Saving Target Exceeded by $30 Million
Center-Led Manufacturing
•Launched MS-168 manufacturing system
•Reduced manufacturing footprint by 28 facilities
•Consolidated production to more strategically advantageous plants
•Created culture of manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement
Center-Led Procurement
•Consolidated material spending across the business
•Established longer-term supply contracts
•Improved payment terms with suppliers
•Better positioned RPM to weather raw material supply shortages
Center-Led Administration
•Consolidated 46 accounting locations
WAVES PLAN
Annualized Run Rate $ in millions
$132
EBIT
$101
EBIT
$102 $83 EBIT EBIT
$86 $320
EBIT EBIT
$106 $290
EBIT EBIT
•Improved accounting controls and processes
•Migrated 75% of organization to one of four group-level ERP platforms
•Shifted systems and hardware to cloud to reduce number of data centers
WAVE 1 WAVE 2 WAVE 3 TOTAL
INITIAL TARGET
ACTUAL
RPM Quarterly Performance
FY2019 through FY2021
Growth
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
(Year Over Year Change)
Sales
2.8%
0.9%
2.8%
2.9%
-8.9%
9.1%
6.0%
8.1%
19.6%
Adjusted EBIT*
22.4%
25.3%
22.0%
30.4%
-11.5%
39.8%
29.7%
32.2%
10.6%
Adjusted Diluted EPS*
21.6%
25.0%
31.0%
76.9%
-8.9%
51.6%
39.5%
65.2%
13.3%
* Adjusted EBIT growth and adjusted EPS growth are non-GAAP financial measures.
