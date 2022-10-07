RPM International : 2022 Investor Day Transcript 10/07/2022 | 07:52pm EDT Send by mail :

TRANSCRIPT Investor Day October 7, 2022 Investor Day Audio Recording MAPSPEAKERS John Roberts, Frank Sullivan, Tracy Crandall, Matt Schlarb, Mike Sussad, Paul Hoogenboom, Josh Spector, Kevin McCarthy, Tim Kinser, Steve Burn, Russell Gordon, John McCaulty Matt Schlarb 00:01 Good morning, everybody, and welcome. Thanks for joining us today. We're RPM and this is our Investor Day. I'm Matt Schlarb, Senior Director of Investor Relations at RPM. We really appreciate everyone making the trip to Cleveland and for those joining us on live. So I'll start off with some of the legal language. So today's presentation is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website. Today may include forward looking statements based on current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to be materially For more information on these risks and uncertainties, please review RPM's report filed with the SEC. During this presentation, references may be made to non-GAAP financial measures to assist you in understanding these non-GAAP terms or appeal as opposed to reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial statements on our website at www.rpm.com. And now, I'll give you a brief overview of today's agenda. So, we'll kick things off with our chairman and CEO, Frank Sullivan who will give an overview of RPM. Then Tim Kinser, our Vice President of Operations will provide more details on MAP 2025. And then Rusty Gordon, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will give us an update on our capital. Next, we'll have Tracy Crandall, who's our vice president of compliance and sustainability, Associate General Counsel. She'll give you more details on Building a Better World and RPM's sustainability program. Then, we'll have Paul Hoogenboom who is our CPG group president, he will give you a deep dive into his segment that he oversees. And then, finally, Frank will wrap things up, and then we'll open the floor. So again, we appreciate having everyone here today. And I'll turn the floor over. Frank Sullivan 01:55 Thank you, Matt. Just a brief introduction of Matt, Senior Director of investor relations with 15- year experience with other public companies. And so we are really pleased to have him here. And he's already making our investor outreach more effective. So, you'll be hearing more and seeing more of Matt. So Matt, thank you. I also want to introduce a number of RPM people that are here today as well. Starting with Rusty Gordon, our chief financial officer and Rusty and his team been doing a great job as we've evolved RPM from a holding company with a small, tight financial and accounting team to be more centered lead and a number of areas. Tina Sherman is in the back. She is at least 50% of Rusty Gordon's effectiveness. So, Tina, thank you very much. Tracy Crandall is here. She's our Associate General Counsel. Tracy is going to be talking to you today about our sustainability activities, our building a better world initiative, which she leads across RPM. It's been doing a great job. And we made a lot of progress in our sustainability efforts, and with our building a better world initiative. So I'm looking forward to that. Edward Moore is here as well. He's our General Counsel. Ed. Thank you. Tammy Zollner, our Page 1 of 25 RPM International Inc. Investor Day, October 7, 2022 TRANSCRIPT Senior Director of Communications. And then, I think last but not least, we have Tim Kinzer. Tim is VP of Operations for RPM, you'll be hearing from Tim shortly after me. He had a credible career in the power energy business. And thankfully for us, his wife didn't appreciate us traveling around the world, building up or setting up power plants. So we got him to adapt as our VP of operations. As part of the original MAP to growth program, Tim took on the procurement activities and really did an extraordinary job in consolidating procurement. He led to about $150 million in savings, a critical element of our successful 2020 MAP to growth program. And now as VP of operations, is leading the entire effort across manufacturing operations and procurement. You'll be hearing from Tim shortly. And then lastly, Paul Hoogenboom, Paul is the group president of our Tremco construction products group. Paul came to RPM and IT capacity many years ago, was our SVP of manufacturing and operations reporting directly to me and has been at Tremco for seven or eight years now. Paul has pulled together our construction products, businesses, which were very distributed, and today is our largest highest performing operating entity. And I'm very excited about the Tour that Paul is going to be providing for those of you who are staying in our Tremco sealant plan. You'll get to see our test wall system, it's pretty unique in the industry. And so again, I'm grateful it's awesome to see in person, a lot of folks that we've known for a long time and have followed RPM, and analysts are investors and also meet some new people. So thanks for being here. For 75 years RPM has been building upon my grandfather's founding, operating philosophy hire the best people you can find, create an atmosphere to keep them and let them do their jobs. Over that 75 year period, we've been able to transform RPM at the appropriate times from a single manufacturing facility producing a single product Alumanation® 301 . To my father's efforts, beginning in the early 1970s, through his retirement in 2002 and effectively doing an industry role up in the coatings of construction chemical space before anybody coined that phrase, to the six group structure that we began to organize our 40 or 50 independent operating companies into in 2002, really siloing those businesses but getting a tremendous bang, from reorganizing from a true holding company into the group structure. You all have seen these slides before. But from 2002 till 2016, we had a tremendous performance outperforming the market and our peers. And our performance was better than that because underlying that was the ultimate resolution over about a 15-year period of a billion for asbestos liability challenge. And so I mentioned that, the organization really powered organic growth. It really allowed us to start to get synergies within our six groups in ways that RPM hadn't before. And that worked for about 15 years. The next transformation and probably the most profound one was driven by our 2020 MAP the growth operating Improvement Program. We sought to take that entrepreneurial culture close to market decision making, allowing for RPM to drive organic growth for most of our industry, has been in excess of our industry averages and marry it up with operating efficiency. And it was executed exceedingly well by Tim Kinzer. Gordy Hyde, Steve Knoop at the time, and then our operating leadership and our people in the plants. And there were two elements to it. Number one, it was past time for us to address some of the operating deficiencies that were out there. As I remarked to our board, with the incredible effectiveness of our MS 168 focus on bringing lean manufacturing disciplines into our operations on a consistent basis, and introducing continuous improvement into our businesses effectively. While lean manufacturing disciplines aren't new, they've been around for 40 years, they were new to RPM. And our people executed on this exceedingly well. I think the big aha, Page 2 of 25 RPM International Inc. Investor Day, October 7, 2022 TRANSCRIPT between the operating efficiencies that we knew were out there and concerned about that entrepreneurial spirit, was that we can do both. And I think through the MAP to Growthprogram, we were able to prove that. This is our structure today. And what I think is most profound about it as RPM is solidly in the middle and not at the top at a holding company structure. We went from six groups reporting and three segments to a much cleaner, four group structure led by industry veterans who are proven to be exceptional leaders. And also reporting in four segments. So our investors, I think you have more visibility into our businesses and also really what we and our employees see in terms of how we're organized and how we think about attacking the market construction products through creating and driving the market for high energy performance in the built environment as well as new construction. Our Performance Coatings group, we're the leaders globally and High Performance Coatings for concrete and steel serving industry and infrastructure. Our consumer group, principally North America, but also in the UK, Europe, really the drivers of unique niche platforms, serving consumers that revolutionized project paint and North America and really had an incredible mind. But what happened there, and now their efforts are part of this new MAPMAP 2020 to 2025 and you'll see is that we went from in North America in small project paint patch repair. Most of the categories were in 25 years ago, market shares to the mid-teens to 20%. And through being innovative new product introduction, delivering more Today, we are changing our approach in many ways to really create and drive the market and be more consumer and user focused. And we're really excited about what's happening there. And then lastly, our Specialty Products Group. Still that traditional RPM model, being a great home for entrepreneurial companies for a very different collection of independent companies. But this will also serve as an incubator for potential future platforms. I'll just give you one example. Our Mantrose-Haeuserbusiness was the innovator of nature seal. it was a patented coating for apples have a water washer for apples and inhibited, browning of apples, really revolutionized sliced apples. We are why you can get sliced apples in a bag in the store. We are why McDonald's chose to serve Apple fries. That product went off patent, we saw the resulting impact over the last four or five years, we've acquired some other businesses, we've brought in new leadership, and we are integrating that business and it is the fastest growing part of RPM today. Organic growth, 20% or higher, getting price where appropriate, driving incredible margin profitability. So the opportunity for us to create our specialty products, potentially platforms of the future is very exciting for us. Lastly, is the power of RPM. It's an entrepreneurial approach to customers with leading brands and innovation driving growth. It's today being centered led manufacturing's and operations and administration in ways that really address that we can do both in terms of internal approach to the market and operating efficiency. And lastly, and most importantly, it's what we call the value of 168, operating with transparency, trust and respect in all that we do, and the connections across all of our businesses. We have a proud track record of delivering for shareholders. An important part of that is our dividend we've want our dividend with a dividend increase of 5% approved by our board yesterday and announced that their annual meeting 5%. It's a quarterly increase from 40 cents per share to 47 cents per share. And for anybody paying attention, on an annualized basis for at least one year, we will deliver to our shareholders $1.68 per share of cash dividends. That's an auspicious number for RPM. I want to conclude before I turn it over to Tim Kinser. Just for the thank you to our associates, I think all of us have experienced the same thing in your businesses, the last two or three years have Page 3 of 25 RPM International Inc. Investor Day, October 7, 2022 TRANSCRIPT been extraordinary. And to put your head down to work through the COVID disruptions in our factories, germ plants within our supply chain, the effort of our R&D people and our tech service people over the last two years literally in the face of supply chain challenges, reformulate and recertify 1000s of products so that we can deliver products to the marketplace, the extra efforts and extra hours of coming in, in off normal time to production because during the normal time in any particular week, we get critical raw materials which just didn't show up. It's been an extraordinary period of time. And the 60,800 Associates of RPM around the globe, are the ones that create our success. So I had the privilege of leading and as I said, as I turn it over to Tim. Tim's was talking in the front of his 400 Plus roofing sales people a few years ago, it says what does a CEO do of a public company that makes it worth all the money he's paid? And my answer was I get to do the yabba dabba and you guys get to do to do and so with that, let me turn it over to Tim Kinser, our VP of Operations who has literally led a lot of the do and our successful for the 2020 MAP the growth program and will be the principal leader in our new MAP 2025 program. Thank you. Tim Kinser 14:17 Thank you for having me. And good morning. I am Tim Kinser. I have been with RPM for 15 years, as Frank said the first 11 were without. And in 2018 at the start of our MMAP To Growth initiative. I came to the corporate office. I led the procurement workstream throughout about 2020 And this morning, I had the privilege of being able to talk a little bit about our MAPMAP 2025 plan. So I'm going to begin with a recap of our MAP to Growth journey because it's very important as it ties into our MAP 2025 plan. So almost, this is a slide from our investor day in November of 2018. And the part that I'm focusing on here is the vision, where we set out to transform RPM into a more connected and efficient company, focused on operational excellence and continuous improvement, while maintaining the strengths of the entrepreneurial culture. The structural changes that we made included adoption of the center lead model for manufacturing, procurement and administration. At the end of our fiscal 21, we exceeded our targets on efficiency improvements that were within our control by delivering savings of 320 million versus our communicated target of 290. As we move forward, it's important to understand and I'll spend a few minutes on this, the activities that happened starting in March of 2020, with the first being the COVID lock downs. This was a very significant event beyond just the lock downs in that the oil and gas refineries ran at reduced rates for nine months during this timeframe due to less demand for gasoline and jet fuel. What this did was pull down feedstocks and lead to very low inventories during this time. In mid-February of 2021, winter storm Uri hit near the Gulf Coast, and it caused many critical petrochemical facilities to go off the line for months This had a tremendous impact on the supply of feedstocks materials and their inventories, which were already very low due the refineries being down from the lockdowns. We also began to experience logistics challenges as ports became congested, and the trucking industry became strained. In April of 2021, a major US producer of alkyd resins, and a key supplier of RPM's, suffered a catastrophic event that left alkyd resins significantly constrained in the US. And these events set the stage for extreme supply chain disruptions and unprecedented material inflation. Page 4 of 25 RPM International Inc. Investor Day, October 7, 2022 TRANSCRIPT And in February of this year, the Russian Ukraine conflict began that has caused further uncertainty. The point of going through these is that through our mount to growth initiatives, RPM was well positioned to take these challenges on. We work closely with our suppliers, utilize our value engineering to find alternative materials, in source more materials than ever, and collaborated across the companies to ensure that materials that were short, were utilized in the most effective manner to minimize impact to our customers and our shareholders. The macro-economic and industry challenges I just covered had a material impact on our ability to meet our MAP 2020 financial goals in FY 21. These said plans continued for fiscal year 22 and margins were further challenged by worsening supply chain disruptions and inflation. Our consumer group was especially challenged. As the full effect of the outcome residence shortages began to have serious impacts throughout the industry. It is worth pointing out that these financial results would have been significantly worse, if not for the contributions from the operating efficiency improvements that I've covered early earlier from that progress. Beyond the operating efficiencies of bapta growth, we've laid a foundation for continued A critical activity to support our continued success has been the work to consolidate our ERPs to four common platforms from the 75 instances we had in fiscal year 2018. This has allowed development and implementation of RPM wide systems and better data analytics that will be key to our MAP 2025 initiatives. We've been working on optimizing our footprint and consolidating our county locations to drive further efficiencies. We have repurchased 633 million stock, and adopted an improved goal setting methodology that allows for better long term planning. The picture shown here is our four group presidents Paul Hoogenboom from our construction products group who you will hear from shortly, Dave Dennsteadt, from our Performance Coatings group, Bill Spaulding from our consumer group, and Ronnie Holman from our specialty products group. An excellent example of RPMs collaborative mindset is the purchase last year of the Corsicana, Texas chemical facility. This facility is managed by the construction products, but all four RPM segments utilize materials produced at Corsicana. In fact, the primary beneficiary of that construction products place plant is the consumer group as the facility has developed the ability to produce alkane resins. To help us offset the loss of the industry supplier I spoke of earlier. This level of cooperation and collaboration positions RPM well as we move forward, it's a MAP of 2025. Just as we start, as I stated in our MAP to growth vision statement, RPM is transformed into a more connected and efficient company. We exceeded our operating efficiency targets and the enhanced collaboration and coordination throughout RPM, not only helped us navigate the macro economic headlines of the last several years, it has positioned as well for future success. We have not stopped our continuous improvement activities and we have the resources, systems and very importantly, the culture to position RPM for sustained profitable growth. In 2018, when we launched MAP toGrowth, MAP was an acronym for margin acceleration planning. Throughout the growth, we have successfully built a structure to accelerate our margins. As we launch MAP 2025, MAP is now an acronym for margin achievement plan. And the margin we are most focused on achieving is a 16% EBIT margin. We believe that most of improvements driving the achievement of our EBIT goal, will be reflected in cost of goods sold, thus achieving a gross margin of 42% will be critical to our success. Similar to our MAP 2020, these goals are on the run rate basis to be fully realized the fiscal year 26. Our revenue growth Page 5 of 25 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

