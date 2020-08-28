Log in
RPM International : Fiscal 2020 Fact Sheet

08/28/2020

Sustainable Growth

Balanced Portfolio of Leading Brands

46 Consecutive Years of Increased Dividends

FISCAL 2020 FACT SHEET

RPM International Inc.

A world leader in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services

COMPANY OVERVIEW

RPM International Inc. is a $5.5 billion, multinational company with subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of name-brand products, many of which are leaders in the markets they serve.

Founded

1947

Corporate Headquarters

Medina, Ohio

Operating Groups

4

Employees Worldwide

14,600

Manufacturing Facilities

124

Stockholders

739 Institutions (80% of total shares)

159,100 Individuals (20% of total shares)

Stock Listing

NYSE (Symbol: RPM)

46

2.6

44

consecutive years of

billion dollars in

percent by which

CASH DIVIDEND

CASH DIVIDENDS

's 10-year

INCREASES

RETURNED TO

RPM total return

SHAREHOLDERS

hasOUTPERFORMED

over past 4 decades

the S&P 500

RPM CONSOLIDATED

RESULTS

$5.32 $5.56 $5.51

18 19 20

NET SALES

$ in billions

$400

$354 $361

18 19 20

CONSOLIDATED

NET INCOME2

$ in millions (as adjusted)

$3.07

$2.62 $2.71

18 19 20

DILUTED EARNINGS

PER SHARE2

(as adjusted)

RPM vs. Peers & Indices

Two-Year Stock Price Performance

3/31/18 - 3/31/20

30%

24.82%

20%

17.19%

10%

9.01%

0%

-2.13%

-10%

-9.07%

-16.65%-14.52%

-20%

-20.83%

-25.09%

-30%

-40%

-43.84%-42.80%

-38.73%

-50%

-60%

-59.69%

RPM

FOE

FUL

AXTA.K

GCP

PPG

S&P 500 AKZA-AE

MAS

Dow

S&P 500 NASDAQ

SHW

(Chemicals)

Jones

BUILDING A BETTER WORLD

From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals worldwide to:

BEAUTIFY

PROTECT

PROLONG

ENHANCE

Structures

Against Harsh

Lifecycles

Sustainability

Environments

EUROPE

17%

$936 MILLION

NORTH AMERICA

75%

AFRICA/MIDDLEEAST

1

%

$4.1 BILLION

SOUTH AMERICA

$64

MILLION

4%

$210 MILLION

GLOBAL SALES:

$5.5

REVENUE BY REGION

BILLION

The Value of 168 is a statement of the corporate philosophy of RPM. This figure, often cited by our founder, Frank C. Sullivan, literally represents the number of hours in a week. On a deeper level, it serves to remind us of his belief that we are born with two great gifts: life and the time to do something with it. The Value of 168 signifies RPM's enduring commitment to our fellow employees, customers and stockholders.

ASIA/PACIFIC

3%

$152 MILLION

5

REASONS TO

INVEST

IN RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

GROWTH

PROFIT MARGIN

STRATEGIC

LONG-TERM

DIVIDEND

STRATEGY

EXPANSION

BALANCE

PERFORMANCE

RECORD

RPM is a compelling, long-term investment.

Shares of the company's common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RPM and are owned by nearly 740 institutional investors and 160,000 individuals. RPM's track record of 46 consecutive annual cash dividend increases places it in an elite category of less than half of one percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.6 billion in cash dividends to its shareholders.

Learn more at www.rpminc.com/investor-information/why-invest

TREMCO

FLOWCRETE

EUCLID CHEMICAL

NUDURA

CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS GROUP

LEADING BRANDS

Tremco: Leading manufacturer of roofing materials and services, construction sealants, waterproofing systems, air barriers and firestopping solutions

Euclid Chemical: Global market leader in specialty chemicals for the concrete and masonry construction industry

Dryvit: No. 1 North American supplier of exterior insulation and finish systems

Flowcrete: Global market leader in high‑performance resin, epoxy and decorative flooring systems

Nudura: A leading manufacturer and distributor of insulated concrete forms (ICF)

34%

OF NET SALES

PRODUCT CATEGORIES

  • Construction Sealants & Adhesives
  • Coatings & Chemicals
  • Roofing Systems
  • Concrete Admixture & Repair Products
  • Building Envelope Solutions
  • Insulated Cladding & Concrete Forms
  • Flooring Systems
  • Waterproofing Solutions

RUST-OLEUM

DAP

VARATHANE

ZINSSER

CONSUMER GROUP

®

U.S.PATENT 6,531,528

®

LEADING BRANDS

  • Rust-Oleum: No. 1 brand recognition and market share position in the U.S. and Canada for the small-project paint category
  • DAP: No. 1 brand recognition and market share position in the U.S. and Canada for the caulk and sealant residential market, and in the U.S. for wall and wood repair products
  • Varathane: Leading market position in Canada and the U.S. for wood stains and finishes
  • Zinsser: A leader in brand recognition and market share position in the U.S. for specialty primers and sealers and wallcovering sundries

35%

OF NET SALES

PRODUCT CATEGORIES

  • Small-ProjectPaints & Coatings
  • Primers, Caulks & Sealants
  • Hobby & Craft Products
  • Specialty Coatings
  • Wood Stains & Finishes
  • Wall & Wood Repair Products
  • Household Cleaners & Stain Removers
  • Floor Finishing Systems
  • Plumbing & Water Cleanup Solutions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RPM International Inc. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 21:04:01 UTC
