RPM International : Fiscal 2020 Fact Sheet

A world leader in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services
COMPANY OVERVIEW
RPM International Inc. is a $5.5 billion, multinational company with subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of name-brand products, many of which are leaders in the markets they serve.
Founded
1947
Corporate Headquarters
Medina, Ohio
Operating Groups
4
Employees Worldwide
14,600
Manufacturing Facilities
124
Stockholders
739 Institutions (80% of total shares)
159,100 Individuals (20% of total shares)
Stock Listing
NYSE (Symbol: RPM)
46
2.6
44
consecutive years of
billion dollars in
percent by which
CASH DIVIDEND
CASH DIVIDENDS
's 10-year
INCREASES
RETURNED TO
RPM total return
SHAREHOLDERS
hasOUTPERFORMED
over past 4 decades
the S&P 500
RPM CONSOLIDATED
RESULTS
$5.32 $5.56$5.51
18 19 20
NET SALES
$ in billions
$400
$354 $361
18 19 20
CONSOLIDATED
NET INCOME2
$ in millions (as adjusted)
$3.07
$2.62 $2.71
18 19 20
DILUTED EARNINGS
PER SHARE2
(as adjusted)
RPM vs. Peers & Indices
Two-Year Stock Price Performance
3/31/18 - 3/31/20
30%
24.82%
20%
17.19%
10%
9.01%
0%
-2.13%
-10%
-9.07%
-16.65%-14.52%
-20%
-20.83%
-25.09%
-30%
-40%
-43.84%-42.80%
-38.73%
-50%
-60%
-59.69%
RPM
FOE
FUL
AXTA.K
GCP
PPG
S&P 500 AKZA-AE
MAS
Dow
S&P 500 NASDAQ
SHW
(Chemicals)
Jones
BUILDING A BETTER WORLD
From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals worldwide to:
BEAUTIFY
PROTECT
PROLONG
ENHANCE
Structures
Against Harsh
Lifecycles
Sustainability
Environments
EUROPE
17%
$936 MILLION
NORTH AMERICA
75%
AFRICA/MIDDLEEAST
1
%
$4.1 BILLION
SOUTH AMERICA
$64
MILLION
4%
$210 MILLION
GLOBAL SALES:
$5.5
REVENUE BY REGION
BILLION
The Value of 168 is a statement of the corporate philosophy of RPM. This figure, often cited by our founder, Frank C. Sullivan, literally represents the number of hours in a week. On a deeper level, it serves to remind us of his belief that we are born with two great gifts: life and the time to do something with it. The Value of 168 signifies RPM's enduring commitment to our fellow employees, customers and stockholders.
ASIA/PACIFIC
3%
$152 MILLION
5
REASONS TO
INVEST
IN RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
GROWTH
PROFIT MARGIN
STRATEGIC
LONG-TERM
DIVIDEND
STRATEGY
EXPANSION
BALANCE
PERFORMANCE
RECORD
RPM is a compelling, long-term investment.
Shares of the company's common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RPM and are owned by nearly 740 institutional investors and 160,000 individuals. RPM's track record of 46 consecutive annual cash dividend increases places it in an elite category of less than half of one percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.6 billion in cash dividends to its shareholders.
Learn more at www.rpminc.com/investor-information/why-invest
TREMCO
FLOWCRETE
EUCLID CHEMICAL
NUDURA
CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS GROUP
LEADING BRANDS
•Tremco: Leading manufacturer of roofing materials and services, construction sealants, waterproofing systems, air barriers and firestopping solutions
•Euclid Chemical: Global market leader in specialty chemicals for the concrete and masonry construction industry
•Dryvit: No. 1 North American supplier of exterior insulation and finish systems
•Flowcrete: Global market leader in high‑performance resin, epoxy and decorative flooring systems
•Nudura: A leading manufacturer and distributor of insulated concrete forms (ICF)
34%
OF NET SALES
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Construction Sealants & Adhesives
Coatings & Chemicals
Roofing Systems
Concrete Admixture & Repair Products
Building Envelope Solutions
Insulated Cladding & Concrete Forms
Flooring Systems
Waterproofing Solutions
RUST-OLEUM
DAP
VARATHANE
ZINSSER
CONSUMER GROUP
®
U.S.PATENT 6,531,528
®
LEADING BRANDS
Rust-Oleum: No. 1 brand recognition and market share position in the U.S. and Canada for the small-project paint category
DAP: No. 1 brand recognition and market share position in the U.S. and Canada for the caulk and sealant residential market, and in the U.S. for wall and wood repair products
Varathane: Leading market position in Canada and the U.S. for wood stains and finishes
Zinsser: A leader in brand recognition and market share position in the U.S. for specialty primers and sealers and wallcovering sundries
35%
OF NET SALES
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Small-ProjectPaints & Coatings
Primers, Caulks & Sealants
Hobby & Craft Products
Specialty Coatings
Wood Stains & Finishes
Wall & Wood Repair Products
Household Cleaners & Stain Removers
Floor Finishing Systems
Plumbing & Water Cleanup Solutions
