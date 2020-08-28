RPM International : Fiscal 2020 Fact Sheet

The Value of 168 is a statement of the corporate philosophy of RPM. This figure, often cited by our founder, Frank C. Sullivan, literally represents the number of hours in a week. On a deeper level, it serves to remind us of his belief that we are born with two great gifts: life and the time to do something with it. The Value of 168 signifies RPM's enduring commitment to our fellow employees, customers and stockholders.

