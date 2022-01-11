RPM International : Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Conference Call Transcript

JANUARY 05, 2022 / 3:00PM, RPM.N - Q2 2022 RPM International Inc Earnings Call

I'll begin by sharing broad commentary on our consolidated performance for the quarter. Mike will provide details on our segment results, and Rusty will conclude our formal comments with our outlook for the fiscal 2022 third quarter.

Our comments will be on an as-adjusted basis and all comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, unless otherwise indicated. Please note that we provided a supplemental slide presentation to support our comments on this call. These can be accessed in the Presentations & Webcasts section of the RPM website at www.rpminc.com. After our formal remarks, we'll be pleased to take your questions.

I'll start with comments related to the third slide in the presentation material. For the fiscal 2022 second quarter, consolidated sales increased 10.3% to $1.64 billion, driven by continued robust demand for paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials. This top-line performance was slightly ahead of the outlook we provided last quarter. Our second-quarter sales growth could have been even stronger if not for continuing supply chain challenges that limited access to certain raw materials and cost us roughly $200 million of loss through deferred sales in the quarter.

Organic sales growth was 8.6%, foreign currency translation provided a tailwind of 0.4%, and acquisitions contributed 1.3%. Adjusted EPS was $0.79, decreasing 26% compared to the strong adjusted diluted EPS growth of nearly 40% in the prior-year period.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT for the quarter was $157.3 million, a decrease of 21%, which was in line with our outlook and was a result of continued material, wage and freight inflation, as well as supply chain disruptions that were exacerbated by Hurricane Ida at the beginning of the second quarter and increased our conversion costs.

Because of this supply disruption, we lost the equivalent of nearly 300 production days across RPM facilities globally during the second quarter, which was similar to our lost production days in the first quarter. We partially offset these challenges with price increases, which averaged in the high-single digits across RPM, and continued operational improvements from our MAP to Growth program, which provided $19 million in incremental cost savings.

It's also worth noting that we faced a difficult comparison to the prior year when consolidated adjusted EBIT increased nearly 30% largely due to higher sales volumes driven by extraordinary demand for our home improvement products in our Consumer Group during the pandemic. To recover lost margin from inflation, we are implementing an additional round of price increases this quarter across our business segments, as appropriate. In many instances, this will be the third round of price increases in a 12-month period.

The next slide provides high-level results by segment. Much like last quarter, our performance reflects the benefits of our balanced business portfolio, where softness in one segment is generally offset by strength in others. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, three of our four operating segments - Construction Products Group, Performance Coatings Group and Specialty Products Group - generated strong, double-digit sales growth. Combined sales in these three segments increased more than 18% with roughly 10% being unit volume growth year-over-year.

While our Construction Products and Performance Coatings Group generated strong adjusted EBIT growth, the Specialty Products and Consumer Group faced extreme supply chain constraints that put pressure on their earnings. In particular, the Specialty Products Group restoration equipment business was affected by worldwide semiconductor chip shortages that delayed sales to a growing backlog and unfavorably drove product mix.

The Consumer Group continued to experience inflationary pressures, as well as shortages of key raw materials, driven largely by last year's production outage at a key resin supplier that negatively impacted conversion costs. In addition, the Consumer Group faced a difficult comparison to the prior-year period when sales increased more than 21% and adjusted EBIT was up 66%. These growth rates in the prior-year period were largely due to the extraordinary DIY demand during the pandemic. All indicators suggest that the underlying demand for our consumer products remains strong, and that is continuing to grow in our third quarter.

Before we move to the details on our segment results, I'd like to touch on two larger trends that RPM is well positioned to capitalize on. First, as you know, the U.S. government has passed a number of bills over the last two years that will direct billions and potentially trillions of dollars towards construction and infrastructure end markets. Based on our strong position with these markets with well-recognized, highly regarded brands - such as Tremco roofing systems and commercial sealants, Carboline corrosion control coatings, Euclid concrete admixtures, and Nudura insulated

