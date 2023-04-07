RPM International : Fiscal 2023 Third-Quarter Conference Call Transcript

APRIL 06, 2023 / 2:00PM, RPM.N - Q3 2023 RPM International Inc Earnings Call
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Frank C. Sullivan RPM International Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Matthew Schlarb RPM International Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Michael J. Laroche RPM International Inc. - VP, Controller & CAO
Russell L. Gordon RPM International Inc. - VP & CFO
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Aleksey V. Yefremov KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Arun Shankar Viswanathan RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
Frank Joseph Mitsch Fermium Research, LLC - President
Ghansham Panjabi Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Jeffrey John Zekauskas JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
John Ezekiel E. Roberts Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
John Patrick McNulty BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior U.S. Chemicals Analyst
Joshua David Spector UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Associate - Chemicals
Kevin William McCarthy Vertical Research Partners, LLC - Partner
Michael Joseph Harrison Seaport Research Partners - MD & Senior Chemicals Analyst
Michael Joseph Sison Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
Stephen V. Byrne BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Americas Equity Research & Research Analyst
Vincent Stephen Andrews Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the RPM International Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Schlarb, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matthew Schlarb - RPM International Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Thank you, Sarah, and welcome to RPM International's conference call for the fiscal 2023 third quarter. Today's call is being recorded.
Joining today's call are Frank Sullivan, RPM'S Chairman and CEO; Rusty Gordon, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Michael LaRoche, Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed live or replayed on the RPM website at www.rpminc.com.
Comments made on this call may include forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to be materially different. More information on these risks and uncertainties, please review RPM's reports filed with the SEC.
APRIL 06, 2023 / 2:00PM, RPM.N - Q3 2023 RPM International Inc Earnings Call
During this conference call, references may be made to non-GAAP financial measures. To assist you in understanding these non-GAAP terms, RPM has posted reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the RPM website. Also, please note that our comments will be on an as-adjusted basis and all comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2022, unless otherwise indicated. We have provided a supplemental slide presentation to support our comments on this call. It can be accessed in the Presentations and Webcasts section of the RPM website at www.rpminc.com.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Frank.
Frank C. Sullivan - RPM International Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you, Matt, and good morning, and thanks for joining us on today's call. I'll begin today's call by discussing our high-level performance for the third quarter. Mike will then provide details on our financial results and Matt will provide some business updates. Finally, Rusty will conclude our prepared remarks with our outlook, after which we'll be pleased to answer your questions.
In the third quarter, RPM associates remain focused on the execution of our MAP 2025 and other initiatives to grow both sales and adjusted EBIT to record levels for the fifth consecutive quarter. This focus on execution helped overcome several headwinds, including customer de-stocking and slowdowns in certain end markets. As these slowdowns are expected to continue, we began taking additional actions in the third quarter to address the changing market conditions by narrowing our investment focus to our top growth opportunities and reducing expenses where appropriate. These actions are in addition to ongoing structural improvements as part of our MAP 2025 initiative.
A good example to illustrate how we're driving ongoing structural improvements is our Green Belt program. During the quarter, 58 additional associates underwent training to become green belts, focused on continuous improvement initiatives. To earn this certification, they must identify and execute at least 2 projects with savings of $100,000 each. RPM now has 200 associates who've undergone Green Belt training and are serving its internal resources to drive structural savings, both now and in the future.
Before we begin discussing the segments, I'd like to highlight that over the past 5 quarters, we've successfully navigated several challenges, including severe supply chain disruptions, war in Europe, elevated inflation and a recent demand slowdown. Our ability to generate record-setting performance in this dynamic environment demonstrates the value of our strategically balanced business model and the agility of our associates to leverage our broad product portfolio and entrepreneurial culture in a changing market condition.
Turning to the segments on Slide 4. All 4 achieved record third quarter revenue. The primary driver of this growth was increased pricing in response to continued inflation. The strongest revenue growth was generated by our businesses, providing engineered solutions, targeting infrastructure and reshoring projects. These include our concrete additives and admixtures businesses, our flooring systems businesses and our protective coatings and fireproofing businesses. These businesses have positioned themselves in the highest growth sectors of the construction market, such as manufacturing facilities for electrical vehicle and microchips.
Businesses that serve OEM markets and residential and commercial construction sectors experienced weak market conditions. The demand in these areas has been negatively impacted by higher interest rates, deteriorating economic conditions and customer de-stocking and their impact on the U.S. housing market and commercial construction activity. Additionally, in our Consumer segment, unit volume declined as retailers were cautious about increasing inventory in advance of the spring season and from reduced consumer takeaway at retail.
In addition to our customer de-stocking their inventory, we reduced production at our facilities to continue to normalize inventory levels and improve cash flow. This resulted in lower fixed cost utilization at our plants, which offset most of the MAP 2025 benefits we generated during the third quarter.
Inflation continued with material costs rising 2.5% year-over-year basis. Foreign currency also remained unfavorable during the quarter. Despite these headwinds, we achieved record adjusted EBIT in the third quarter due in large part to the successful execution of MAP 2025 profitability initiatives across the organization as well as margin recovery in our consumer group. We remain on track to exceed our year 1 MAP '25 target of $120 million in EBIT benefit.
APRIL 06, 2023 / 2:00PM, RPM.N - Q3 2023 RPM International Inc Earnings Call
Looking at sales by geography in the next slide. North America, which represents 76% of sales in the third quarter, grew the fastest at 8%, followed by Latin America, where sales grew over 7%. These areas benefit from strong infrastructure and reshoring-related spending. Europe was again the weakest region for growth with sales declining 3.6%.
Foreign exchange rates continue to be a meaningful headwind during the quarter and reduced overall sales by 2.3%. Absent these FX headwinds, sales in all regions would have increased in the mid-single to mid-teen percentage range.
I'd now like to call -- turn the call over to Mike LaRoche to cover our financial results in more detail.
Michael J. Laroche - RPM International Inc. - VP, Controller & CAO
Thanks, Frank. Consolidated sales increased 5.7% to $1.52 billion, which was a third quarter record. Organic sales growth was 7.3% or $104.3 million. And acquisitions net of divestitures contributed 0.7% to sales or $10.4 million. FX decreased sales by 2.3% or $32.4 million.
Consolidated adjusted EBIT grew 4.2% to a third quarter record of $83.9 million compared to $80.6 million reported in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.37 compared to $0.38 in the third quarter of 2022. The decline was primarily driven by higher interest expense of $30.8 million compared to $22 million in the prior year period.
During the third quarter of 2023, we excluded several items which are not indicative of our ongoing operations from adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS. On a pretax basis, these include $59.2 million of expenses related to MAP 2025 initiatives, which includes $39.2 million of noncash impairment charges in PCG, the result of a go-to-market strategy change in Europe, a $25.8 million gain on the sale of the non-core furniture warranty business and other assets in our SPG segment and a $20 million gain from an insurance recovery in our Consumer segment.
Next, we'll discuss our segment results. On Slide 7, our Construction Products Group achieved record third quarter net sales of $497 million, an increase of 3.1% compared to the prior year period. Organic sales growth was 4.3% with acquisitions contributing 1.4% and foreign currency translation reducing sales by 2.6%. Sales growth was led by pricing increases and strength in our concrete admixtures and repair products, which benefited from market share gains and infrastructure and reshoring-related spending.
Demand for restoration systems for flooring, facades and parking structures also contributed to CPG's revenue growth. Partially offsetting this growth, demand was weak in residential and certain commercial construction markets. This weakness included the impact of customer de-stocking. Sales in Europe also remained soft.
Adjusted EBIT was $13.3 million, a decline of 62.1% from the prior year period and adjusted EBIT was $35.1 million. The decline was caused by unfavorable fixed cost utilization resulting from lower customer demand and internal inventory normalization initiatives that reduced production at our plants. As a reminder, CPG faced challenging comparisons to the prior year when adjusted EBIT increased 89.7%.
The next slide, with the Performance Coatings Group achieved record fiscal third quarter net sales and adjusted EBIT. Revenue of $299.6 million was an increase of 10.6% compared to the prior year period. Organic sales increased 13.2%, acquisitions added 0.8% and foreign currency translation with a 3.4% headwind.
Sales were driven by pricing and volume growth in nearly all its businesses. Fiberglass grating, protective coatings and flooring systems all achieved strong growth. These businesses are targeting fast-growing vertical markets, benefiting from continued spending on reshoring and infrastructure projects. Strong energy demand also contributed to the segment's growth.
Adjusted EBIT increased 16.4% to a third quarter record of $31.2 million. The growth was driven by strong sales and MAP 2025 benefits, partially offset by FX headwinds. This growth was achieved in addition to strong results in the third quarter of 2022 when adjusted EBIT increased 89.9%. PCG's adjusted EBIT excludes the impact of noncash asset impairment charges of $39.2 million that I previously mentioned.
APRIL 06, 2023 / 2:00PM, RPM.N - Q3 2023 RPM International Inc Earnings Call
Turning to Slide 9. The Specialty Products Group reported record third quarter sales of $191 million, an increase of 0.9% compared to the prior year period. Our organic sales increased 2.2%, divestitures net of acquisitions reduced sales by 0.2%, and foreign currency translation with a headwind of 1.1%.
Third quarter sales were led by strength in the disaster restoration business, which was able to quickly respond to the deep freeze in December and flooding in California, thanks to prior investments we had made to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the Food Coatings and Additives business grew double digits, which was driven by a strategic refocus of sales management. Price increases in response to continued inflation also contributed to sales growth. Offsetting this growth were businesses serving OEM markets, which experienced weak demand as they felt the dual impact of economic pressures and customer de-stocking.
SPG adjusted EBIT was $16.8 million or a decline of 37% compared to the prior year period. Unfavorable mix and lower fixed cost leverage drove the decline. Adjusted EBIT excludes the $25.8 million pretax gain on the sale of the noncore furniture warranty business and other assets.
Turning to the following slide. The Consumer Group grew sales 7.5% to $528.5 million, which was a third quarter record. Organic sales increased 8.9%, acquisitions contributed 0.3% and foreign currency translation was a headwind of 1.7%. The Consumer Group sales growth was driven by price increases to catch up with continued cost inflation. Volumes declined as retailers were cautious about increasing inventory levels in preparation for the spring season as well as from a slowdown in consumer takeaway.
Adjusted EBIT was a third quarter record at $48.3 million or an increase of 180.4% compared to the prior year period. The successful implementation of MAP 2025 initiatives, as well as solid sales increases were the key drivers of the increase in profitability. As a reminder, the Consumer Group experienced extraordinary low profitability in the third quarter of 2022 and as a result of an explosion at an alkyd resin suppliers plant that caused the beer supply disruptions and from high material cost inflation that was not offset by commensurate price increases. This contributed to the strong year-over-year growth.
Additionally, third quarter 2023 adjusted EBIT excludes the pretax impact of a $20 million gain associated with the receipt of a business interruption insurance recovery. This recovery was a result of lost business in the prior year caused by the explosion at the alkyd resin supplier.
Turning to Slide 11. We have continued to return cash to shareholders during the third quarter. We paid $54.2 million in dividends and $12.5 million in share repurchases, bringing our fiscal year-to-date total in these 2 areas to combined $197.3 million.
Looking at our working capital. We have spoken several times today about our initiatives to normalize inventories that had been elevated to add resiliency to our supply chain during periods of raw material shortages. While these initiatives are having a temporary unfavorable impact on our profitability, we are starting to see positive results elsewhere in our financials. Our cash flow from operations was $72 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a negative $3 million in the prior year period.
Inventory levels declined $48 million since the end of November, and we expect our inventory normalization initiatives to continue benefiting working capital in the future.
I would also like to provide an update on our debt maturity schedule. As a reminder, in January 2022, we prefunded a bond that was maturing in November '22 at an attractive fixed rate of 2.95%. And in August 2022, we extended the maturity of a term loan to 2025 and a revolving credit facility in 2027. As a result, we have significant liquidity of over $840 million, no maturities until May 2024 and the vast amount of our debt not coming due until 2027 or later.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Matt to provide a business update.
RPM International Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 13:54:08 UTC.