    RPM   US7496851038

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RPM)
  Report
RPM International Inc. : Appoints American Stock Transfer & Trust as Transfer Agent

06/18/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it has appointed American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”) as RPM’s new stock transfer agent and registrar of RPM’s common stock, effective immediately. AST was originally founded as a transfer agent in 1971.

Stockholders do not need to take any action at this time related to RPM’s appointment of AST as its new transfer agent. Stockholders may contact AST as follows:

AST
6201 15th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11219

Telephone: 800-988-5238
Telephone: 718-921-8124
Email: help@astfinancial.com
Website: www.astfinancial.com

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 048 M - -
Net income 2021 538 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 11 470 M 11 470 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 621
Free-Float 88,5%
Technical analysis trends RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 99,09 $
Last Close Price 88,56 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank C. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Russell L. Gordon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lonny R. DiRusso Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Timothyc R. Kinser Vice President-Operations
Gordon Hyde Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.45%11 470
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY9.60%71 335
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.18.68%40 581
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED10.70%39 549
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.24%34 586
AKZO NOBEL N.V.21.33%23 828