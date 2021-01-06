RPM International : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP for 2nd Quarter 2021 01/06/2021 | 10:06am EST Send by mail :

Consolidated Statements of Income ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30 2020 % 2019 % % Change Net Sales $ 1,485,915 $ 1,401,292 6.0 Cost of Sales 899,743 60.6 871,894 62.2 Gross Profit 586,172 39.4 529,398 37.8 SG&A 399,418 26.9 403,357 28.8 Restructuring Expense 4,918 0.3 4,801 0.4 Other Expense, Net 3,133 0.2 1,951 0.1 EBIT* (non-GAAP measure) 178,703 12.0 119,289 8.5 49.8 Interest Expense 21,266 1.4 26,341 1.9 Investment (Income), Net (9,519) (0.6) (8,805) (0.6) Income Before Taxes 166,956 11.2 101,753 7.2 Provision for Income Taxes 39,072 2.6 24,431 1.7 Net Income 127,884 8.6 77,322 5.5 65.4 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 225 0.0 292 0.0 Net Income Attributable to RPM Stockholders $ 127,659 8.6 $ 77,030 5.5 65.7 Diluted EPS $ 0.98 $ 0.59 66.1 *EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. 01/06/2021 2 Consolidated Statements of Income ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30 2020 % 2019 % % Change Net Sales $ 3,092,586 $ 2,874,056 7.6 Cost of Sales 1,852,759 59.9 1,769,904 61.6 Gross Profit 1,239,827 40.1 1,104,152 38.4 SG&A 795,370 25.7 803,923 28.0 Restructuring Expense 9,151 0.3 11,423 0.4 Other Expense, Net 6,251 0.2 3,736 0.1 EBIT* (non-GAAP measure) 429,055 13.9 285,070 9.9 50.5 Interest Expense 43,011 1.4 54,658 1.9 Investment (Income), Net (22,281) (0.7) (14,190) (0.5) Income Before Taxes 408,325 13.2 244,602 8.5 Provision for Income Taxes 99,655 3.2 60,784 2.1 Net Income 308,670 10.0 183,818 6.4 67.9 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 416 0.0 600 0.0 Net Income Attributable to RPM Stockholders $ 308,254 10.0 $ 183,218 6.4 68.2 Diluted EPS $ 2.37 $ 1.41 68.1 *EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. 01/06/2021 3 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures To GAAP Measures RPM International Inc. Adjustments Detail Inventory related charges reflect the following in fiscal 2021: Charges recorded in Cost of Goods Sold that reflect product line and SKU rationalization at our Consumer Segment and the reversal of prior period product line and SKU rationalization inventory charges due to the sale of immaterial amounts of previously reserved inventory at our Consumer Segment; Inventory related charges reflect the following in fiscal 2020: Charges recorded in Cost of Goods Sold that reflect product line and SKU rationalization at our Consumer Segment, as well as inventory write-offs in connection with restructuring activities at our Construction Products and Performance Coatings segments. Reflects restructuring charges, including headcount reductions, closures of facilities and related costs, and accelerated vesting of equity awards in connection with key executives, all in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth"). Includes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense related to the shortened useful lives of facilities and equipment, ERP systems, and intangible that are currently in use, but are in the process of being retired associated with various MAP to Growth initiatives including facility closures, exiting a business, and ERP consolidation. Reflects the increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts deemed uncollectible as a result of a change in market and leadership strategy, offset by subsequent collections. Includes implementation costs associated with our ERP consolidation plan. Comprises professional fees incurred in connection with our MAP to Growth. Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups. Reflects unusual compensation costs recorded during fiscal 2021 and 2020 that resulted from executive departures related to our MAP to Growth, including stock and deferred compensation plan arrangements. Reflects unusual compensation costs, net of insurance proceeds that resulted from executive departures unrelated to our MAP to Growth Reflects true-up of reserves related to prior period gains or losses incurred upon divestiture of a business and/or assets. Reflects charges related to the discontinuation of a product line targeting OEM markets and related prepaid asset and inventory write-off, offset by subsequent recoveries. This resulted from ongoing product line rationalization efforts in connection with our MAP to Growth. Reflects the favorable adjustment as a result of the resolution of a contingent liability related to a FY18 charge to exit our Flowcrete business in China. Reflects charges related to the Final Judgment entered by the Court, resolving our legacy "SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action." Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the company's core business operations. 01/06/2021 5 Reconciliation of "Reported" to "Adjusted" EPS (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): Reported Earnings per Diluted Share Inventory-related charges (a) Restructuring expense (b) Accelerated expense - other (c) ERP consolidation plan (e) Professional fees (f) Acquisition-related costs (g) Discontinued product line (k) SEC Settlement (m) Investment returns (n) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share* Three Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 $ 0.98 $ 0.59 - 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.03 0.01 - - 0.05 0.01 - (0.05) (0.04) $ 1.06 $ 0.76 *Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail 01/06/2021 6 Reconciliation of "Reported" to "Adjusted" EPS (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Six Months Ended November 30 Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): 2020 2019 Reported Earnings per Diluted Share $ 2.37 $ 1.41 Inventory-related charges (a) 0.01 0.05 Restructuring expense (b) 0.06 0.07 Accelerated expense - other (c) 0.02 0.05 Receivable write-offs (d) - 0.02 ERP consolidation plan (e) 0.01 0.04 Professional fees (f) 0.10 0.08 Acquisition-related costs (g) 0.01 - Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h) 0.02 - Discontinued product line (k) - 0.05 SEC Settlement (m) 0.01 - Investment returns (n) (0.11) (0.06) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share* $ 2.50 $ 1.71 *Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail 01/06/2021 7 EBIT* (Non-GAAP Measure): RPM Consolidated ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) Three Months Ended November 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Net Income $ 127,884 $ 77,322 Provision for Income Taxes 39,072 24,431 Income Before Income Taxes 166,956 101,753 Interest Expense 21,266 26,341 Investment (Income), Net (9,519) (8,805) EBIT* (non-GAAP measure) 178,703 119,289 Inventory-related charges (a) (182) 5,582 Restructuring Expense (b) 5,468 5,100 Accelerated expense - other (c) 2,479 7,412 Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d) (198) 94 ERP consolidation plan (e) 900 2,720 Professional fees (f) 8,494 4,779 Acquisition-related costs (g) 1,178 35 Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h) - 292 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (i) 49 - Divestitures (j) 677 (264) Discontinued product line (k) (9) 8,618 Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l) (305) - SEC Settlement (m) 2,000 - Adjusted EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) $ 199,254 $ 153,657 Net Sales $ 1,485,915 $ 1,401,292 Adj EBIT** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 13.4% 11.0% *EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. **Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 8 EBIT* (Non-GAAP Measure): RPM Consolidated ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) Six Months Ended November 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Net Income $ 308,670 $ 183,818 Provision for Income Taxes 99,655 60,784 Income Before Income Taxes 408,325 244,602 Interest Expense 43,011 54,658 Investment (Income), Net (22,281) (14,190) EBIT* (non-GAAP measure) 429,055 285,070 Inventory-related charges (a) 478 8,807 Restructuring expense (b) 10,163 11,929 Accelerated expense - other (c) 4,014 8,464 Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d) (335) 3,227 ERP consolidation plan (e) 2,269 6,244 Professional fees (f) 16,771 12,925 Acquisition-related costs (g) 1,178 583 Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h) 2,831 639 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (i) 56 - Divestitures (j) 668 (264) Discontinued product line (k) (384) 8,618 Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l) (305) - SEC Settlement (m) 2,000 - Adjusted EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) $ 468,459 $ 346,242 Net Sales $ 3,092,586 $ 2,874,056 Adj EBIT** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 15.1% 12.0% *EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. **Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 9 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Construction Products Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 71,832 $ 57,123 Add: Interest Expense, Net* 2,141 2,074 EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 73,973 59,197 Restructuring expense (b) 2,447 1,896 Accelerated expense - other (c) 1,399 438 Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d) - (20) ERP consolidation plan (e) 68 293 Professional fees (f) 204 67 Divestitures (j) 676 - Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l) (305) - Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 78,462 $ 61,871 Net Sales $ 503,520 $ 499,510 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 15.6% 12.4% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 10 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Construction Products Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 170,182 $ 139,803 Add: Interest Expense, Net* 4,251 4,101 EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 174,433 143,904 Inventory-related charges (a) (51) 271 Restructuring expense (b) 3,492 2,952 Accelerated expense - other (c) 2,096 640 Receivable write-offs (d) - 33 ERP consolidation plan (e) 185 354 Professional fees (f) 269 76 Acquisition-related costs (g) - 548 Divestitures (j) 668 - Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l) (305) - Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 180,787 $ 148,778 Net Sales $ 1,051,210 $ 1,035,615 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 17.2% 14.4% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 11 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Performance Coatings Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 24,047 $ 33,320 Add: Interest (Income), Net* (9) (25) EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 24,038 33,295 Inventory-related charges (a) - 1,028 Restructuring expense (b) 1,542 1,239 Accelerated expense - other (c) 820 1,119 Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d) (198) 117 ERP consolidation plan (e) 636 129 Professional fees (f) 1,199 308 Acquisition-related costs (g) - 35 Divestitures (j) - (264) Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 28,037 $ 37,006 Net Sales $ 258,833 $ 292,712 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 10.8% 12.6% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 12 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Performance Coatings Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 52,561 $ 61,377 Add: Interest Expense, Net* 22 104 EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 52,583 61,481 Inventory-related charges (a) 36 3,066 Restructuring expense (b) 2,898 3,848 Accelerated expense - other (c) 1,505 1,819 Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d) (335) 3,139 ERP consolidation plan (e) 765 496 Professional fees (f) 1,456 309 Acquisition-related costs (g) - 35 Divestitures (j) - (264) Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 58,908 $ 73,929 Net Sales $ 518,622 $ 589,953 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 11.4% 12.5% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 13 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Consumer Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 88,368 $ 34,456 Add: Interest Expense, Net* 64 56 EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 88,432 34,512 Inventory-related charges (a) (182) 4,554 Restructuring expense (b) 985 1,124 Accelerated expense - other (c) 167 5,626 Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d) - (3) ERP consolidation plan (e) - 125 Professional fees (f) 94 128 Acquisition-related costs (g) 1,178 - Discontinued product line (k) (9) 8,618 Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 90,665 $ 54,684 Net Sales $ 547,508 $ 450,900 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 16.6% 12.1% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 14 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Consumer Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 221,089 $ 93,614 Add: Interest Expense, Net* 127 161 EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 221,216 93,775 Inventory-related charges (a) 493 5,470 Restructuring expense (b) 2,470 2,406 Accelerated expense - other (c) 189 5,626 Receivable write-offs (d) - 55 ERP consolidation plan (e) 14 125 Professional fees (f) 217 305 Acquisition-related costs (g) 1,178 - Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h) 2,000 - Discontinued product line (k) (384) 8,618 Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 227,393 $ 116,380 Net Sales $ 1,188,676 $ 930,230 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 19.1% 12.5% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 15 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Specialty Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 28,406 $ 18,762 Add: Interest Expense, Net* 73 7 EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 28,479 18,769 Restructuring expense (b) 495 819 Accelerated expense - other (c) 93 166 ERP consolidation plan (e) 115 2,172 Professional fees (f) 437 981 Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h) - 280 Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 29,619 $ 23,187 Net Sales $ 176,054 $ 158,170 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 16.8% 14.7% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail. 01/06/2021 16 EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Specialty Segment ($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30 2020 2019 Income Before Income Taxes $ 48,855 $ 42,089 Add: Interest Expense (Income), Net* 155 (19) EBIT** (non-GAAP measure) 49,010 42,070 Restructuring expense (b) 1,302 2,709 Accelerated expense - other (c) 224 315 ERP consolidation plan (e) 1,225 5,268 Professional fees (f) 1,886 981 Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h) 46 473 Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure) $ 53,693 $ 51,816 Net Sales $ 334,078 $ 318,258 Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure) 16.1% 16.3% *Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net. **EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. ***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. NOTE: Refer to slide 5 for all adjustment detail.

