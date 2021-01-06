Log in
RPM International : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP for 2nd Quarter 2021

01/06/2021 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter Results

Fiscal Year 2021

RPM International Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended November 30

2020

%

2019

%

% Change

Net Sales

$

1,485,915

$

1,401,292

6.0

Cost of Sales

899,743

60.6

871,894

62.2

Gross Profit

586,172

39.4

529,398

37.8

SG&A

399,418

26.9

403,357

28.8

Restructuring Expense

4,918

0.3

4,801

0.4

Other Expense, Net

3,133

0.2

1,951

0.1

EBIT* (non-GAAP measure)

178,703

12.0

119,289

8.5

49.8

Interest Expense

21,266

1.4

26,341

1.9

Investment (Income), Net

(9,519)

(0.6)

(8,805)

(0.6)

Income Before Taxes

166,956

11.2

101,753

7.2

Provision for Income Taxes

39,072

2.6

24,431

1.7

Net Income

127,884

8.6

77,322

5.5

65.4

Less: Net Income Attributable

to Noncontrolling Interests

225

0.0

292

0.0

Net Income Attributable to RPM

Stockholders

$

127,659

8.6

$

77,030

5.5

65.7

Diluted EPS

$

0.98

$

0.59

66.1

*EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended November 30

2020

%

2019

%

% Change

Net Sales

$

3,092,586

$

2,874,056

7.6

Cost of Sales

1,852,759

59.9

1,769,904

61.6

Gross Profit

1,239,827

40.1

1,104,152

38.4

SG&A

795,370

25.7

803,923

28.0

Restructuring Expense

9,151

0.3

11,423

0.4

Other Expense, Net

6,251

0.2

3,736

0.1

EBIT* (non-GAAP measure)

429,055

13.9

285,070

9.9

50.5

Interest Expense

43,011

1.4

54,658

1.9

Investment (Income), Net

(22,281)

(0.7)

(14,190)

(0.5)

Income Before Taxes

408,325

13.2

244,602

8.5

Provision for Income Taxes

99,655

3.2

60,784

2.1

Net Income

308,670

10.0

183,818

6.4

67.9

Less: Net Income Attributable

to Noncontrolling Interests

416

0.0

600

0.0

Net Income Attributable to RPM

Stockholders

$

308,254

10.0

$

183,218

6.4

68.2

Diluted EPS

$

2.37

$

1.41

68.1

*EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

To GAAP Measures

RPM International Inc.

Adjustments Detail

  1. Inventory related charges reflect the following in fiscal 2021:Charges recorded in Cost of Goods Sold that reflect product line and SKU rationalization at our Consumer Segment and the reversal of prior period product line and SKU rationalization inventory charges due to the sale of immaterial amounts of previously reserved inventory at our Consumer Segment; Inventory related charges reflect the following in fiscal 2020:Charges recorded in Cost of Goods Sold that reflect product line and SKU rationalization at our Consumer Segment, as well as inventory write-offs in connection with restructuring activities at our Construction Products and Performance Coatings segments.
  2. Reflects restructuring charges, including headcount reductions, closures of facilities and related costs, and accelerated vesting of equity awards in connection with key executives, all in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth").
  3. Includes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense related to the shortened useful lives of facilities and equipment, ERP systems, and intangible that are currently in use, but are in the process of being retired associated with various MAP to Growth initiatives including facility closures, exiting a business, and ERP consolidation.
  4. Reflects the increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts deemed uncollectible as a result of a change in market and leadership strategy, offset by subsequent collections.
  5. Includes implementation costs associated with our ERP consolidation plan.
  6. Comprises professional fees incurred in connection with our MAP to Growth.
  7. Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups.
  8. Reflects unusual compensation costs recorded during fiscal 2021 and 2020 that resulted from executive departures related to our MAP to Growth, including stock and deferred compensation plan arrangements.
  9. Reflects unusual compensation costs, net of insurance proceeds that resulted from executive departures unrelated to our MAP to Growth
  10. Reflects true-up of reserves related to prior period gains or losses incurred upon divestiture of a business and/or assets.
  11. Reflects charges related to the discontinuation of a product line targeting OEM markets and related prepaid asset and inventory write-off, offset by subsequent recoveries. This resulted from ongoing product line rationalization efforts in connection with our MAP to Growth.
  12. Reflects the favorable adjustment as a result of the resolution of a contingent liability related to a FY18 charge to exit our Flowcrete business in China.
  13. Reflects charges related to the Final Judgment entered by the Court, resolving our legacy "SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action."
  14. Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the company's core business operations.

Reconciliation of "Reported" to "Adjusted" EPS

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax):

Reported Earnings per Diluted Share

Inventory-related charges (a)

Restructuring expense (b)

Accelerated expense - other (c)

ERP consolidation plan (e)

Professional fees (f)

Acquisition-related costs (g)

Discontinued product line (k)

SEC Settlement (m)

Investment returns (n)

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share*

Three Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

$

0.98

$

0.59

-

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.05

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.03

0.01

-

-

0.05

0.01

-

(0.05)

(0.04)

$

1.06

$

0.76

*Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of "Reported" to "Adjusted" EPS

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted

Six Months Ended November 30

Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax):

2020

2019

Reported Earnings per Diluted Share

$

2.37

$

1.41

Inventory-related charges (a)

0.01

0.05

Restructuring expense (b)

0.06

0.07

Accelerated expense - other (c)

0.02

0.05

Receivable write-offs (d)

-

0.02

ERP consolidation plan (e)

0.01

0.04

Professional fees (f)

0.10

0.08

Acquisition-related costs (g)

0.01

-

Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h)

0.02

-

Discontinued product line (k)

-

0.05

SEC Settlement (m)

0.01

-

Investment returns (n)

(0.11)

(0.06)

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share*

$

2.50

$

1.71

*Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT* (Non-GAAP Measure): RPM Consolidated

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data)

Three Months Ended November 30

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

Net Income

$

127,884

$

77,322

Provision for Income Taxes

39,072

24,431

Income Before Income Taxes

166,956

101,753

Interest Expense

21,266

26,341

Investment (Income), Net

(9,519)

(8,805)

EBIT* (non-GAAP measure)

178,703

119,289

Inventory-related charges (a)

(182)

5,582

Restructuring Expense (b)

5,468

5,100

Accelerated expense - other (c)

2,479

7,412

Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d)

(198)

94

ERP consolidation plan (e)

900

2,720

Professional fees (f)

8,494

4,779

Acquisition-related costs (g)

1,178

35

Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h)

-

292

Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (i)

49

-

Divestitures (j)

677

(264)

Discontinued product line (k)

(9)

8,618

Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l)

(305)

-

SEC Settlement (m)

2,000

-

Adjusted EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

$

199,254

$

153,657

Net Sales

$

1,485,915

$

1,401,292

Adj EBIT** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

13.4%

11.0%

*EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

**Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT* (Non-GAAP Measure): RPM Consolidated

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data)

Six Months Ended November 30

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

Net Income

$

308,670

$

183,818

Provision for Income Taxes

99,655

60,784

Income Before Income Taxes

408,325

244,602

Interest Expense

43,011

54,658

Investment (Income), Net

(22,281)

(14,190)

EBIT* (non-GAAP measure)

429,055

285,070

Inventory-related charges (a)

478

8,807

Restructuring expense (b)

10,163

11,929

Accelerated expense - other (c)

4,014

8,464

Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d)

(335)

3,227

ERP consolidation plan (e)

2,269

6,244

Professional fees (f)

16,771

12,925

Acquisition-related costs (g)

1,178

583

Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h)

2,831

639

Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (i)

56

-

Divestitures (j)

668

(264)

Discontinued product line (k)

(384)

8,618

Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l)

(305)

-

SEC Settlement (m)

2,000

-

Adjusted EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

$

468,459

$

346,242

Net Sales

$

3,092,586

$

2,874,056

Adj EBIT** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

15.1%

12.0%

*EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

**Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Construction Products Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

71,832

$

57,123

Add: Interest Expense, Net*

2,141

2,074

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

73,973

59,197

Restructuring expense (b)

2,447

1,896

Accelerated expense - other (c)

1,399

438

Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d)

-

(20)

ERP consolidation plan (e)

68

293

Professional fees (f)

204

67

Divestitures (j)

676

-

Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l)

(305)

-

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

78,462

$

61,871

Net Sales

$

503,520

$

499,510

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

15.6%

12.4%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Construction Products Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

170,182

$

139,803

Add: Interest Expense, Net*

4,251

4,101

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

174,433

143,904

Inventory-related charges (a)

(51)

271

Restructuring expense (b)

3,492

2,952

Accelerated expense - other (c)

2,096

640

Receivable write-offs (d)

-

33

ERP consolidation plan (e)

185

354

Professional fees (f)

269

76

Acquisition-related costs (g)

-

548

Divestitures (j)

668

-

Adjustment to exit Flowcrete China (l)

(305)

-

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

180,787

$

148,778

Net Sales

$

1,051,210

$

1,035,615

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

17.2%

14.4%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Performance Coatings Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

24,047

$

33,320

Add: Interest (Income), Net*

(9)

(25)

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

24,038

33,295

Inventory-related charges (a)

-

1,028

Restructuring expense (b)

1,542

1,239

Accelerated expense - other (c)

820

1,119

Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d)

(198)

117

ERP consolidation plan (e)

636

129

Professional fees (f)

1,199

308

Acquisition-related costs (g)

-

35

Divestitures (j)

-

(264)

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

28,037

$

37,006

Net Sales

$

258,833

$

292,712

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

10.8%

12.6%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Performance Coatings Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

52,561

$

61,377

Add: Interest Expense, Net*

22

104

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

52,583

61,481

Inventory-related charges (a)

36

3,066

Restructuring expense (b)

2,898

3,848

Accelerated expense - other (c)

1,505

1,819

Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d)

(335)

3,139

ERP consolidation plan (e)

765

496

Professional fees (f)

1,456

309

Acquisition-related costs (g)

-

35

Divestitures (j)

-

(264)

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

58,908

$

73,929

Net Sales

$

518,622

$

589,953

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

11.4%

12.5%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Consumer Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

88,368

$

34,456

Add: Interest Expense, Net*

64

56

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

88,432

34,512

Inventory-related charges (a)

(182)

4,554

Restructuring expense (b)

985

1,124

Accelerated expense - other (c)

167

5,626

Receivable write-offs (recoveries) (d)

-

(3)

ERP consolidation plan (e)

-

125

Professional fees (f)

94

128

Acquisition-related costs (g)

1,178

-

Discontinued product line (k)

(9)

8,618

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

90,665

$

54,684

Net Sales

$

547,508

$

450,900

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

16.6%

12.1%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Consumer Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

221,089

$

93,614

Add: Interest Expense, Net*

127

161

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

221,216

93,775

Inventory-related charges (a)

493

5,470

Restructuring expense (b)

2,470

2,406

Accelerated expense - other (c)

189

5,626

Receivable write-offs (d)

-

55

ERP consolidation plan (e)

14

125

Professional fees (f)

217

305

Acquisition-related costs (g)

1,178

-

Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h)

2,000

-

Discontinued product line (k)

(384)

8,618

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

227,393

$

116,380

Net Sales

$

1,188,676

$

930,230

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

19.1%

12.5%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Specialty Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

28,406

$

18,762

Add: Interest Expense, Net*

73

7

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

28,479

18,769

Restructuring expense (b)

495

819

Accelerated expense - other (c)

93

166

ERP consolidation plan (e)

115

2,172

Professional fees (f)

437

981

Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h)

-

280

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

29,619

$

23,187

Net Sales

$

176,054

$

158,170

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

16.8%

14.7%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

EBIT** (Non-GAAP Measure): Specialty Segment

($ in thousands, except per share and percent data) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended November 30

2020

2019

Income Before Income Taxes

$

48,855

$

42,089

Add: Interest Expense (Income), Net*

155

(19)

EBIT** (non-GAAP measure)

49,010

42,070

Restructuring expense (b)

1,302

2,709

Accelerated expense - other (c)

224

315

ERP consolidation plan (e)

1,225

5,268

Professional fees (f)

1,886

981

Unusual costs triggered by executive departures (h)

46

473

Adjusted EBIT*** (non-GAAP measure)

$

53,693

$

51,816

Net Sales

$

334,078

$

318,258

Adj EBIT*** as a % of Net Sales (non-GAAP measure)

16.1%

16.3%

*Interest expense, net includes the combination of interest (income) expense and investment (income) expense, net.

**EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes. Management uses EBIT, as defined, as a measure of operating performance, since interest expense, net, essentially relates to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations.

***Adjusted EBIT is provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenue and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

