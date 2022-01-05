RPM International : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results - Form 8-K 01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results • Record second-quarter sales of $1.64 billion increased 10.3% over prior year, with 3 of 4 operating segments generating double-digit sales growth • Net income was $124.9 million in the quarter, a decrease of 2.2% compared to prior year when net income increased 65.7% • Second-quarter diluted EPS decreased 2.0% to $0.96, while EBIT increased 4.6% to $187.0 million • Second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS was $0.79 and adjusted EBIT was $157.3 million; adjusted results exclude a $41.9 million net gain on a facility sale and $9.9 million in restructuring charges • Fiscal 2022 third-quarter outlook anticipates double-digit consolidated sales growth and a decline in adjusted EBIT of 5% to 15% versus the prior year MEDINA, OH - January 5, 2022 - RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), a world leader in specialty coatings and sealants, today announced its financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended November 30, 2021. Second-Quarter Consolidated Results Fiscal 2022 second-quarter net sales were a record $1.64 billion, up 10.3% over the $1.49 billion reported a year ago. Net income was $124.9 million, a decrease of 2.2% compared to $127.7 million reported in the year-ago period when net income increased 65.7%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.96, a decrease of 2.0% versus the $0.98 reported in the prior-year quarter. Income before income taxes (IBT) was $163.2 million compared to $167.0 million reported a year ago. RPM's consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were up 4.6% to $187.0 million compared to $178.7 million reported in the year-ago period. During the quarter, RPM realized high-single-digit price increases on average across the company to partially offset the impact of inflation. The second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021 included certain restructuring and other items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. These items are detailed in the tables herein titled Supplemental Segment Information and Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Amounts. Among the items was a $41.9 million gain during the fiscal 2022 second quarter associated with the sale and leaseback of a facility in the Construction Products Group (CPG). Excluding these items, RPM's adjusted EBIT was $157.3 million, a decrease of 21.0% compared to $199.3 million during the year-ago period. The company has excluded the impact of gains and losses from marketable securities from adjusted EPS, as their inherent volatility is outside of management's control and cannot be predicted with any level of certainty.1 Excluding these items, adjusted diluted EPS was $0.79, a decrease of 25.5% compared to $1.06 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. "Robust demand for our paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials led to strong double-digit sales growth at three of our four operating segments and drove consolidated top-line performance that was ahead of our projections. In fact, top-line growth could have been even better if not for supply chain challenges that limited access to certain raw materials and cost us roughly $200 million in sales during the quarter," stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. "The decline in adjusted EBIT was in line with our outlook and was a result of continued material, wage and freight inflation, as well as supply chain RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results January 5, 2022 Page 2 of 6 disruptions that were exacerbated by Hurricane Ida and increased our conversion costs. These challenges were partially offset by price increases and operational improvements from our MAP to Growth program that led to $19 million of incremental year-over-year savings. It's also worth noting that we faced a difficult comparison to the prior year when consolidated adjusted EBIT increased 29.7%. "We remain focused on long-term growth and continue to invest in initiatives that will drive the business forward, including operational improvements, the development of innovative new products, acquisitions and manufacturing capacity expansions, as demonstrated by the 178,000-square-foot chemical manufacturing facility we purchased in September. "I would like to commend our associates around the world for their extraordinary efforts to meet our customers' needs and collaborate with our suppliers as we continue to execute and invest in strategies that will drive RPM's long-term growth and success," Sullivan concluded. Second-Quarter Segment Sales and Earnings Construction Products Group During the fiscal 2022 second quarter, CPG net sales increased 22.0% to an all-time record of $614.2 million from $503.5 million a year ago. Organic sales growth was 19.9%, foreign currency translation provided a 0.3% tailwind and acquisitions contributed 1.8%. Segment IBT was $130.4 million, up from $71.8 million a year ago. EBIT increased 78.5% to $132.0 million from $74.0 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Excluding certain items not indicative of ongoing operations, including the aforementioned $41.9 million gain, fiscal 2022 second-quarter adjusted EBIT increased 16.5% to a record $91.4 million from adjusted EBIT of $78.5 million reported during the year-ago period. CPG's market-leading revenue growth and positive mix were primarily driven by innovation in its high-performance building solutions, market share gains and strong demand in North America for its construction and maintenance products. Businesses that experienced the highest growth included those providing insulated concrete forms, roofing systems, concrete admixtures and repair products, and commercial sealants. Performance in international markets was mixed, with Europe fairly flat, while emerging markets showed signs of recovery. The segment's adjusted EBIT increased due to volume growth, operational improvements and selling price increases, which helped to offset raw material inflation. Performance Coatings Group Fiscal 2022 second-quarter Performance Coatings Group (PCG) net sales increased 16.9% to a record $302.5 million from $258.8 million a year ago, reflecting organic growth of 12.2%, a foreign currency translation tailwind of 0.8% and a 3.9% contribution from acquisitions. Segment IBT was $37.9 million, up from $24.0 million a year ago. EBIT increased 56.4% to $37.6 million from $24.0 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Excluding charges not indicative of ongoing operations, adjusted EBIT increased 41.3% to a record $39.6 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 from adjusted EBIT of $28.0 million during the year-ago period. RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results January 5, 2022 Page 3 of 6 Sales increased at nearly all of PCG's primary business units largely due to the catch-up of maintenance previously deferred by industrial customers, particularly as Covid restrictions relaxed and contractor access to construction sites improved. Sales growth was also facilitated by price increases and improved product mix, driven by new decision support tools that helped improve salesforce efficiencies and product mix. Leading the way were the segment's largest businesses providing polymer flooring systems and corrosion control coatings. Sales also remained strong at its recently acquired Bison raised flooring business and in emerging markets. Adjusted EBIT increased as a result of pricing, volume growth, operational improvements and product mix. Specialty Products Group During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Specialty Products Group (SPG) reported record sales of $193.6 million, an increase of 10.0% compared to $176.1 million in the year-ago period. Organic sales increased 9.0%, recent acquisitions added 0.4% and foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.6%. Segment IBT was $20.6 million compared with $28.4 million in the prior-year period. EBIT was $20.6 million, a decrease of 27.6% from $28.5 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Adjusted EBIT, which excludes restructuring-related expenses, was $20.9 million in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, a decrease of 29.4% compared to $29.6 million in the year-ago period. Following recent management changes, sales continued to grow at SPG. Performing particularly well were the segment's businesses that serve the outdoor recreation, furniture and OEM markets. SPG's fluorescent pigments business also generated good top-line growth. Adjusted EBIT was impacted by higher raw material and conversion costs due to supply disruptions, especially semiconductor chip shortages impacting the segment's disaster restoration equipment business, which drove an unfavorable product mix. Additionally, the segment experienced higher expenses stemming from SPG's investments in future growth initiatives and higher legal expenses, which were partially offset by operational improvements. Consumer Group Consumer Group sales were $529.2 million, a decrease of 3.3% from the $547.5 million reported in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Organic sales decreased 3.5%, while foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.2%. Segment IBT was $33.1 million compared with $88.4 million in the prior-year period. EBIT was $33.0 million, a decrease of 62.6% compared to $88.4 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Excluding charges not indicative of ongoing operations, adjusted EBIT was $33.6 million for the fiscal 2022 second quarter, a decrease of 62.9% versus adjusted EBIT of $90.7 million for the year-ago period. Severe raw material shortages experienced by the Consumer Group during the fiscal 2022 first quarter persisted during the second quarter. The resulting production outages adversely impacted segment sales by approximately $100 million. Despite this challenge, the segment's fiscal 2022 second-quarter sales were still 17.3% above pre-pandemic levels of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Demand for its products remains high and inventories in many of its channels are low. Lost sales are expected to be recovered when conditions normalize. The Consumer Group also faced a challenging comparison to the prior-year period when sales increased 21.4% and adjusted EBIT increased 65.8% due to continued high demand for its home improvement products during the first phase of the pandemic. Earnings declined during the fiscal 2022 second quarter as a result of inflation in materials, freight and labor, as well as the unfavorable impact of supply shortages on productivity. These factors were partially offset by price increases and operational improvements. The segment continues to add capacity to meet demand and build resiliency in its supply chain to secure the raw materials it requires. RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results January 5, 2022 Page 4 of 6 Cash Flow and Financial Position For the first half of fiscal 2022, cash from operations was $159.4 million compared to $579.5 million a year ago. The decrease is primarily a result of the need to build inventory in the current uncertain supply chain environment, reduced margins and higher year-end bonus payments. Capital expenditures of $101.4 million compared to $70.9 million during the first half of last year as the company made investments to add manufacturing capacity to respond to increased demand. Total debt at November 30, 2021 was $2.47 billion, compared to $2.30 billion at November 30, 2020 and $2.38 billion at May 31, 2021. Per the terms of RPM's bank agreements, the company's calculated net leverage ratio was 2.61 on November 30, 2021 as compared to 2.16 a year ago. Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $1.32 billion at November 30, 2021, compared to $1.46 billion at May 31, 2021. Liquidity remains high, enabling the company to manage supply chain challenges and continue investing in operational improvements, acquisitions and manufacturing capacity expansions. During the first half of fiscal 2022, the company returned $113.2 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. Business Outlook Looking toward the fiscal 2022 third quarter, the company expects that the robust demand for its paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials will continue. However, supply chain challenges and raw material shortages have persisted so far in December, further compounded by disruptions from the Covid-19 Omicron variant on RPM's operations and those of its supplier base. These factors are expected to put pressure on revenues and productivity. Despite these challenges, RPM expects to generate double-digit consolidated sales growth in the fiscal 2022 third quarter versus last year's record third-quarter sales, which grew 8.1%. The company anticipates high-double-digit sales growth in its CPG and PCG segments, along with margin accretion. SPG sales are expected to be up low-double digits as compared to last year's third quarter. The Consumer Group faces a tough comparison to the prior-year period when its sales increased 19.8% and, as a result, its sales are anticipated to increase by low-single digits. Consolidated adjusted EBIT for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 is expected to decrease 5% to 15% versus the same period last year, when adjusted EBIT was up 29.7%. The company anticipates that earnings will be affected by ongoing raw material, freight and wage inflation, as well as the impact on sales volumes from operational disruptions caused by the surging Omicron variant of Covid-19 and raw material shortages. These challenges will disproportionately impact the Consumer Group. RPM continues to work to offset these challenges by implementing price increases, improving operational efficiencies and bringing on additional manufacturing capacity. The company remains focused on managing through the challenges stemming from the pandemic, while optimally positioning the business to deliver long-term growth and increased value for its stakeholders. RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results January 5, 2022 Page 5 of 6 Webcast and Conference Call Information Management will host a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST today. The call can be accessed by dialing 833-323-0996 or 236-712-2462 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. EST on January 5, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. EST on January 12, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers. The access code is 8485405. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com . About RPM RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum , DAP , Zinsser , Varathane , Day-Glo , Legend Brands , Stonhard , Carboline , Tremco and Dryvit . From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world . The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more. For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com . # # # Footnote 1 These investments resulted in a net after-tax loss of $1.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and a net after-tax gain of $5.8 million during the same quarter last year. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") in this earnings release, we use EBIT, adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenues and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is essentially related to acquisitions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results January 5, 2022 Page 6 of 6 financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. See the financial statement section of this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBIT and adjusted EBIT to income before income taxes, and adjusted earnings per share to earnings per share. We have not provided a reconciliation of our third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted EBIT guidance because material terms that impact such measures are not in our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore a reconciliation of such measures is not available without unreasonable effort. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the effect of changes in interest rates, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our construction and chemicals businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives and the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to the Covid pandemic; (l) risks related to adverse weather conditions or the impacts of climate change and natural disasters; and (m) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 1,639,538 $ 1,485,915 $ 3,289,959 $ 3,092,586 Cost of Sales 1,056,924 899,743 2,093,994 1,852,759 Gross Profit 582,614 586,172 1,195,965 1,239,827 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 437,709 399,418 856,676 795,370 Restructuring Expense 2,977 4,918 3,988 9,151 Interest Expense 21,002 21,266 42,111 43,011 Investment Expense (Income), Net 2,816 (9,519 ) (2,934 ) (22,281 ) (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (42,124 ) - (42,242 ) - Other (Income) Expense, Net (2,920 ) 3,133 (6,259 ) 6,251 Income Before Income Taxes 163,154 166,956 344,625 408,325 Provision for Income Taxes 38,038 39,072 84,714 99,655 Net Income 125,116 127,884 259,911 308,670 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 241 225 454 416 Net Income Attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders $ 124,875 $ 127,659 $ 259,457 $ 308,254 Earnings per share of common stock attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.98 $ 2.01 $ 2.38 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.98 $ 2.00 $ 2.37 Average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 128,022 128,500 128,058 128,459 Average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 128,494 129,090 128,537 129,078 SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales: CPG Segment $ 614,190 $ 503,520 $ 1,258,552 $ 1,051,210 PCG Segment 302,527 258,833 588,122 518,622 SPG Segment 193,624 176,054 375,679 334,078 Consumer Segment 529,197 547,508 1,067,606 1,188,676 Total $ 1,639,538 $ 1,485,915 $ 3,289,959 $ 3,092,586 Income Before Income Taxes: CPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 130,368 $ 71,832 $ 244,725 $ 170,182 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (1,649 ) (2,141 ) (3,519 ) (4,251 ) EBIT (c) 132,017 73,973 248,244 174,433 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 1,272 4,794 2,224 6,659 Adjustment to Exit Flowcrete China (g) - (305 ) - (305 ) (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (i) (41,906 ) - (41,906 ) - Adjusted EBIT $ 91,383 $ 78,462 $ 208,562 $ 180,787 PCG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 37,854 $ 24,047 $ 72,932 $ 52,561 Interest Income (Expense), Net (b) 247 9 331 (22 ) EBIT (c) 37,607 24,038 72,601 52,583 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 1,537 3,999 3,734 6,325 Acquisition-related costs (e) - - 339 - Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 472 - 472 - Adjusted EBIT $ 39,616 $ 28,037 $ 77,146 $ 58,908 SPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 20,591 $ 28,406 $ 45,147 $ 48,855 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (29 ) (73 ) (64 ) (155 ) EBIT (c) 20,620 28,479 45,211 49,010 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 296 1,140 632 4,683 Adjusted EBIT $ 20,916 $ 29,619 $ 45,843 $ 53,693 Consumer Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 33,104 $ 88,368 $ 79,019 $ 221,089 Interest Income (Expense), Net (b) 73 (64 ) 149 (127 ) EBIT (c) 33,031 88,432 78,870 221,216 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 570 1,055 860 4,999 Acquisition-related costs (e) - 1,178 - 1,178 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 12 - 776 - Adjusted EBIT $ 33,613 $ 90,665 $ 80,506 $ 227,393 Corporate/Other (Loss) Before Income Taxes (a) $ (58,763 ) $ (45,697 ) $ (97,198 ) $ (84,362 ) Interest (Expense), Net (b) (22,460 ) (9,478 ) (36,074 ) (16,175 ) EBIT (c) (36,303 ) (36,219 ) (61,124 ) (68,187 ) MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 6,274 6,641 10,158 13,809 Acquisition-related costs (e) 800 - 800 - Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 1,046 49 2,265 56 Settlement for SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action (h) - 2,000 - 2,000 Adjusted EBIT $ (28,183 ) $ (27,529 ) $ (47,901 ) $ (52,322 ) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 163,154 $ 166,956 $ 344,625 $ 408,325 Interest (Expense) (21,002 ) (21,266 ) (42,111 ) (43,011 ) Investment (Expense) Income, Net (2,816 ) 9,519 2,934 22,281 EBIT (c) 186,972 178,703 383,802 429,055 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 9,949 17,629 17,608 36,475 Acquisition-related costs (e) 800 1,178 1,139 1,178 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 1,530 49 3,513 56 Adjustment to Exit Flowcrete China (g) - (305 ) - (305 ) Settlement for SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action (h) - 2,000 - 2,000 (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (i) (41,906 ) - (41,906 ) - Adjusted EBIT $ 157,345 $ 199,254 $ 364,156 $ 468,459 (a) The presentation includes a reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, a measure defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP), to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT. (b) Interest Income (Expense), Net includes the combination of Interest Income (Expense) and Investment Income (Expense), Net. (c) EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with Adjusted EBIT provided for the purpose of adjusting for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT, or adjusted EBIT, as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, almost all of which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," all of which have been recorded in Cost of Goods Sold; "Headcount reductions, closures of facilities and related costs, and accelerated vesting of equity awards," all of which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; "Accelerated Expense-Other," "Receivable writeoffs (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," "Unusual costs triggered by executive departures," "Divestitures," & "Discontinued Product Line," all of which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups, as well as external consulting costs associated with due diligence activities related to potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs, net of insurance proceeds, recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative, including stock and deferred compensation plan arrangements. (g) In FY18, we added back a charge to exit our Flowcrete China business. Included in that charge from FY18 was an accrual for a contingent liability. During Q2 2021, the contingent liability was resolved, and a favorable adjustment of ~ $0.3 million was recognized. (h) On December 22, 2020, the Court entered its Final Judgment resolving the legacy "SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action." We agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $2.0 million under Section 21(d)(3) of the Exchange Act. The settlement amount was accrued for in our consolidated financial statements as of the period ending November 30, 2020, and paid during the period ending February 28, 2021. (i) Reflects the net gain associated with the sale of certain real property assets within our CPG segment during Q2 2022. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF "REPORTED" TO "ADJUSTED" AMOUNTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): Reported Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.96 $ 0.98 $ 2.00 $ 2.37 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 0.06 0.11 0.11 0.22 Acquisition-related costs (e) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 0.01 - 0.02 - Settlement for SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action (h) - 0.01 - 0.01 (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (i) (0.28 ) - (0.28 ) - Investment returns (j) 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.01 (0.11 ) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (k) $ 0.79 $ 1.06 $ 1.87 $ 2.50 (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, almost all of which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," all of which have been recorded in Cost of Goods Sold; "Headcount reductions, closures of facilities and related costs, and accelerated vesting of equity awards," all of which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; "Accelerated Expense-Other," "Receivable writeoffs (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," "Unusual costs triggered by executive departures," "Divestitures," & "Discontinued Product Line," all of which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups, as well as external consulting costs associated with due diligence activities related to potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs, net of insurance proceeds, recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative, including stock and deferred compensation plan arrangements. (h) On December 22, 2020, the Court entered its Final Judgment resolving the legacy "SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action." We agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $2.0 million under Section 21(d)(3) of the Exchange Act. The settlement amount was accrued for in our consolidated financial statements as of the period ending November 30, 2020, and paid during the period ending February 28, 2021. (i) Reflects the net gain associated with the sale of certain real property assets within our CPG segment during Q2 2022. (j) Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the Company's core business operations. (k) Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 May 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,851 $ 272,945 $ 246,704 Trade accounts receivable 1,224,426 1,135,383 1,336,728 Allowance for doubtful accounts (50,932 ) (53,542 ) (55,922 ) Net trade accounts receivable 1,173,494 1,081,841 1,280,806 Inventories 1,040,923 829,617 938,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 352,153 268,029 316,399 Total current assets 2,759,421 2,452,432 2,782,004 Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost 2,035,005 1,851,794 1,967,482 Allowance for depreciation (1,011,928 ) (962,395 ) (1,002,300 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,023,077 889,399 965,182 Other Assets Goodwill 1,338,465 1,300,777 1,345,754 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 611,427 620,399 628,693 Operating lease right-of-use assets 302,701 297,695 300,827 Deferred income taxes, non-current 23,368 37,154 26,804 Other 196,440 192,352 203,705 Total other assets 2,472,401 2,448,377 2,505,783 Total Assets $ 6,254,899 $ 5,790,208 $ 6,252,969 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 655,502 $ 540,678 $ 717,176 Current portion of long-term debt 302,719 75,709 1,282 Accrued compensation and benefits 180,549 161,515 258,380 Accrued losses 25,283 23,717 29,054 Other accrued liabilities 319,536 331,074 325,522 Total current liabilities 1,483,589 1,132,693 1,331,414 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,163,274 2,224,627 2,378,544 Operating lease liabilities 259,962 256,045 257,415 Other long-term liabilities 404,548 560,749 436,176 Deferred income taxes 105,770 65,651 106,395 Total long-term liabilities 2,933,554 3,107,072 3,178,530 Total liabilities 4,417,143 4,239,765 4,509,944 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; none issued - - - Common stock (outstanding 129,677; 130,106; 129,573) 1,297 1,301 1,295 Paid-in capital 1,073,039 1,035,539 1,055,400 Treasury stock, at cost (675,471 ) (595,851 ) (653,006 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (573,745 ) (649,819 ) (514,884 ) Retained earnings 2,010,991 1,756,571 1,852,259 Total RPM International Inc. stockholders' equity 1,836,111 1,547,741 1,741,064 Noncontrolling interest 1,645 2,702 1,961 Total equity 1,837,756 1,550,443 1,743,025 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,254,899 $ 5,790,208 $ 6,252,969 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 259,911 $ 308,670 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 75,975 72,506 Restructuring charges, net of payments (2,107 ) (2,291 ) Fair value adjustments to contingent earnout obligations 2,470 2,712 Deferred income taxes (6,130 ) 1,786 Stock-based compensation expense 17,010 21,118 Net loss (gain) on marketable securities 1,817 (20,172 ) Net (gain) on sales of assets (42,242 ) - Other (7 ) (194 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases and sales of businesses: Decrease in receivables 80,510 91,027 (Increase) decrease in inventory (124,941 ) 21,655 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (15,165 ) 8,782 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (29,291 ) 8,331 (Decrease) in accrued compensation and benefits (73,449 ) (28,919 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued losses (3,322 ) 3,377 Increase in other accrued liabilities 18,316 89,020 Other - 2,095 Cash Provided By Operating Activities 159,355 579,503 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (101,416 ) (70,943 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (114,231 ) (113,618 ) Purchase of marketable securities (9,476 ) (23,292 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 6,179 21,189 Proceeds from sales of assets 50,599 - Other (55 ) 703 Cash (Used For) Investing Activities (168,400 ) (185,961 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Additions to long-term and short-term debt 104,377 15 Reductions of long-term and short-term debt (733 ) (256,096 ) Cash dividends (100,725 ) (96,019 ) Repurchases of common stock (12,500 ) - Shares of common stock returned for taxes (9,959 ) (15,729 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (5,714 ) (2,218 ) Other (710 ) - Cash (Used For) Financing Activities (25,964 ) (370,047 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (18,844 ) 16,034 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents (53,853 ) 39,529 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 246,704 233,416 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 192,851 $ 272,945 Attachments Original Link

