RPM International : Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter - Form 8-K 04/06/2022 | 07:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RPM Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter • Record third-quarter sales of $1.43 billion, a 13% increase over prior-year period • Third-quarter net income was $33.0 million, income before income taxes was $40.5 million, diluted EPS was $0.25, and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.38 • Record third-quarter EBIT of $66.9 million, a 2.3% increase over prior-year period • Record third-quarter adjusted EBIT of $80.6 million, a 0.8% increase over prior-year period • Fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter outlook calls for sales growth and adjusted EBIT growth in the low teens MEDINA, OH - April 6, 2022 - RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), a world leader in specialty coatings, sealants and building materials, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended February 28, 2022. Third-Quarter Consolidated Results Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales were a record $1.43 billion, an increase of 13.0% over the $1.27 billion reported a year ago. Third-quarter net income was $33.0 million, a 13.7% decrease compared to $38.2 million reported in the year-ago period, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.25, a decrease of 13.8% compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Income before income taxes (IBT) was $40.5 million compared to $55.9 million reported in the fiscal 2021 third quarter. RPM's consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were a third-quarter record, up 2.3% to $66.9 million compared to $65.4 million reported in the fiscal 2021 third quarter. The third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021 included certain restructuring and other items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. These items are detailed in the tables below titled Supplemental Segment Information and Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Amounts. Excluding these items, RPM's adjusted EBIT was a third-quarter record, up 0.8% to $80.6 million compared to $79.9 million during the year-ago period. In addition, the company has continued to exclude the impact of gains and losses from marketable securities from adjusted EPS, as their inherent volatility is outside of management's control and cannot be predicted with any level of certainty.1 Excluding charges not indicative of ongoing operations, adjusted diluted EPS was $0.38 in the third quarter of both fiscal 2022 and 2021. "RPM's associates persevered through unprecedented supply chain challenges, Omicron-related disruptions and inflation to generate record EBIT and record sales during the third quarter despite a difficult comparison to the prior year," stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. "Adjusted EBIT growth was driven by three of our four segments, which leveraged selling price adjustments and operational improvements to the bottom line. "We have been fast to respond to supply chain challenges by quickly scaling up in-house resin production at the manufacturing plant we acquired in Texas last September. Additionally, as a result of our on-going investments in the fastest-growing areas of our business, our high-performance building construction and coatings systems have achieved accelerated growth. Construction and industrial maintenance activity was robust, energy markets began to rebound and consumer takeaway remained strong." RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Third-Quarter Results April 6, 2022 Page 2 Third-Quarter Segment Sales and Earnings Construction Products Group Construction Products Group net sales increased 21.7% to a record $482.0 million during the fiscal 2022 third quarter, compared to fiscal 2021 third-quarter net sales of $396.0 million. Organic growth was 23.2% and acquisitions contributed 2.2% to sales. Foreign currency translation headwinds reduced sales by 3.7%. Segment IBT was $31.5 million compared to $14.4 million a year ago. EBIT was $33.2 million, up 101.4% compared to EBIT of $16.5 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Excluding certain items not indicative of ongoing operations, fiscal 2022 adjusted EBIT increased 89.7% to a record $35.1 million compared to adjusted EBIT of $18.5 million reported during the year-ago period. CPG record revenue growth was largely due to the continued success in promoting its innovative building envelope products and differentiated restoration solutions. CPG's fastest-growing businesses were those providing roofing systems, insulated concrete forms, commercial sealants, as well as admixtures and repair products for concrete. The segment's international operations generated strong top-line growth in local currencies, which was muted by the strengthening U.S. dollar. Despite a difficult prior-year comparison, CPG was able to increase adjusted EBIT and EBIT margin to third-quarter records as a result of improved product mix, volume growth and operational improvements. All of these factors, combined with selling price increases, helped to offset high raw material inflation. Performance Coatings Group Performance Coatings Group net sales were a record $270.9 million during the fiscal 2022 third quarter, an increase of 19.6% from net sales of $226.5 million reported a year ago. Organic sales increased 17.8% and acquisitions contributed 3.4%, which were partially offset by a foreign currency translation headwind of 1.6%. Segment IBT was $24.9 million compared with IBT of $12.2 million reported a year ago. EBIT was $24.8 million, an increase of 105.6% compared to EBIT of $12.1 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Adjusted EBIT, which excludes charges not indicative of ongoing operations, increased 89.9% to a record $26.8 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from adjusted EBIT of $14.1 million during the year-ago period. PCG's momentum accelerated in the third quarter, with all of its North American businesses generating double-digit organic sales growth. PCG's businesses serving emerging markets experienced robust growth, and its European companies continued their steady rebound. Driving its strong top-line were increased industrial maintenance spending, recovery in energy markets and price increases. PCG's best-performing businesses were those providing polymer flooring systems, corrosion control coatings and raised flooring systems. Adjusted EBIT increased as a result of volume growth, operational improvements and product mix. Adjusted EBIT margin was a record for the fiscal 2022 third quarter. RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Third-Quarter Results April 6, 2022 Page 3 Specialty Products Group The Specialty Products Group reported record net sales of $189.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 11.9% compared to net sales of $169.2 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Organic sales increased 11.9% and acquisitions added 0.8%, which were offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.8%. Segment IBT was $25.9 million compared to $24.6 million in the prior-year period. EBIT was $25.9 million, an increase of 5.2% compared to EBIT of $24.6 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Adjusted EBIT, which excludes charges not indicative of ongoing operations, was a record $26.6 million in the fiscal 2022 third quarter, an increase of 5.4% compared to adjusted EBIT of $25.3 million in last year's quarter. SPG generated record sales as a result of strong performance at nearly all of its businesses, with the highest growth coming from those serving the OEM and food additives markets. In addition, sales of the disaster restoration equipment business rebounded after securing a supply of semiconductor chips and reconfiguring its products to accommodate them. SPG adjusted EBIT was a third-quarter record largely due to operational improvements. Consumer Group Consumer Group net sales were a record $491.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 2.9% compared to net sales of $477.7 million reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Organic sales increased 3.6%, which was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.7%. Consumer Group IBT was $16.9 million compared with IBT of $42.8 million in the prior-year period. EBIT was $16.8 million, a decrease of 60.7% compared to EBIT of $42.8 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Excluding charges not indicative of ongoing operations, fiscal 2022 third-quarter adjusted EBIT was $17.2 million, a decrease of 63.9% compared to adjusted EBIT of $47.8 million reported during the prior-year period. As expected, the Consumer Group was able to grow revenue as the severe alkyd resin shortages it had experienced were partially offset due to supply provided by the Texas-based manufacturing facility that RPM acquired in September. The Consumer Group also faced a challenging comparison to the prior-year period when sales increased 19.8% and adjusted EBIT increased 48.6% due to elevated demand for its home improvement products during the pandemic's first phase. The segment's fiscal 2022 third-quarter sales were still 23.3% above pre-pandemic levels of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Due to the nature of its products and the markets it serves, inflation has had a greater impact on the Consumer Group than RPM's other segments. In addition, fiscal 2022 third-quarter adjusted EBIT was challenged by unreliable shipping and supply resulting from labor shortages caused by the Omicron variant. Partially offsetting these factors were price increases and operational improvements. The Consumer Group continues to implement price increases to catch up with inflation, build resilience in its supply chain, and invest in capacity and process improvements to meet customer demand. RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Third-Quarter Results April 6, 2022 Page 4 Cash Flow and Financial Position For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, cash from operations was $156.0 million, compared to $651.9 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The decrease is primarily due to supply chain disruptions that have resulted in lower margins and higher raw material costs impacting inventory. Capital expenditures during the current nine-month period of $152.4 million compared to $103.2 million over the same time in fiscal 2021 as the company continued to invest in additional manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand. Total debt at the end of the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $2.59 billion compared to $2.31 billion a year ago and $2.38 billion at May 31, 2021. Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $1.46 billion at February 28, 2022, compared to $1.46 billion at May 31, 2021. RPM's liquidity remains high, enabling it to manage supply chain challenges while continuing to invest in operational improvements, acquisitions and expanded manufacturing capacity. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the company returned $180.1 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. In January, RPM completed a $300 million offering of 2.95% 10-year notes. The net proceeds are intended to be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. Business Outlook For the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, RPM's operations and those of its suppliers are expected to be impacted by ongoing supply chain challenges and raw material shortages, which will exert pressure on revenues and productivity. The strengthening U.S. dollar will also unfavorably impact the translation of RPM's results in international markets. While RPM's sales to Ukraine and Russia are immaterial, the Russian sanctions are exacerbating inflation of energy and transportation costs. They are also creating supply challenges for plant-based raw materials, as well as those that are derivatives of oil. Although it is too soon to discern, rising interest rates may slow business and consumer spending in the coming months. In spite of these challenges, RPM expects to generate fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter consolidated sales growth in the low teens versus a difficult comparison to last year's fourth-quarter sales, which grew 19.6%. The company also anticipates sales growth in the low teens in all four of its operating segments as a result of strategic investments it is making to capitalize on market opportunities and industry trends. Consolidated adjusted EBIT for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 is anticipated to increase in the low teens versus the same period last year, when adjusted EBIT was up 10.6%. The company expects that earnings will continue to be affected by raw material, freight and wage inflation, as well as by the impact on sales volumes from operational disruptions caused by raw material shortages. The Consumer Group will disproportionately be impacted by these issues. Its EBIT margins have eroded all three quarters of this fiscal year due to inflationary pressures, which are more impactful on the Consumer Group than RPM's other segments. The Consumer Group continues to work to neutralize these factors by improving operational efficiencies, implementing additional price increases to catch up with inflation and adding manufacturing capacity to improve resiliency. RPM remains tightly focused on generating long-term, sustained value for its stakeholders by managing through macroeconomic challenges, accelerating top-line growth and continuously improving the efficiency of its operations. RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Third-Quarter Results April 6, 2022 Page 5 Webcast and Conference Call Information Management will host a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT today. The call can be accessed by dialing 833-323-0996 or 236-712-2462 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT on April 6, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 13, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers. The access code is 4088503. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com. About RPM RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum , DAP , Zinsser , Varathane , Day-Glo , Legend Brands , Stonhard , Carboline , Tremco and Dryvit . From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more. For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com . # # # Footnote 1 These investments resulted in a net after-tax loss of $5.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and a net after-tax gain of $5.5 million during the same quarter last year. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") in this earnings release, we use EBIT, adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenues and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is essentially related to acquisitions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT RPM Reports Fiscal 2022 Third-Quarter Results April 6, 2022 Page 6 impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. See the financial statement section of this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBIT and adjusted EBIT to income before income taxes, and adjusted earnings per share to earnings per share. We have not provided a reconciliation of our fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted EBIT guidance because material terms that impact such measures are not in our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore a reconciliation of such measures is not available without unreasonable effort. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the effect of changes in interest rates, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our construction and chemicals businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives and the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to the Covid pandemic; (l) risks related to adverse weather conditions or the impacts of climate change and natural disasters; and (m) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 1,433,879 $ 1,269,395 $ 4,723,838 $ 4,361,981 Cost of Sales 935,293 797,454 3,029,287 2,650,213 Gross Profit 498,586 471,941 1,694,551 1,711,768 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 433,569 402,186 1,290,245 1,197,556 Restructuring Expense 1,140 3,129 5,128 12,280 Interest Expense 22,016 20,964 64,127 63,975 Investment Expense (Income), Net 4,355 (11,454 ) 1,421 (33,735 ) (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (249 ) - (42,491 ) - Other (Income) Expense, Net (2,742 ) 1,256 (9,001 ) 7,507 Income Before Income Taxes 40,497 55,860 385,122 464,185 Provision for Income Taxes 7,248 17,394 91,962 117,049 Net Income 33,249 38,466 293,160 347,136 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 230 224 684 640 Net Income Attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders $ 33,019 $ 38,242 $ 292,476 $ 346,496 Earnings per share of common stock attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 2.27 $ 2.68 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 2.26 $ 2.66 Average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 127,943 128,447 128,013 128,455 Average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 129,702 129,949 129,622 129,052 SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales: CPG Segment $ 482,026 $ 395,969 $ 1,740,578 $ 1,447,179 PCG Segment 270,865 226,523 858,987 745,145 SPG Segment 189,371 169,161 565,050 503,239 Consumer Segment 491,617 477,742 1,559,223 1,666,418 Total $ 1,433,879 $ 1,269,395 $ 4,723,838 $ 4,361,981 Income Before Income Taxes: CPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 31,498 $ 14,431 $ 276,223 $ 184,613 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (1,735 ) (2,074 ) (5,254 ) (6,325 ) EBIT (c) 33,233 16,505 281,477 190,938 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 1,034 1,987 3,258 8,646 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 805 - 805 - Adjustment to Exit Flowcrete China (g) - - - (305 ) (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (i) - - (41,906 ) - Adjusted EBIT $ 35,072 $ 18,492 $ 243,634 $ 199,279 PCG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 24,917 $ 12,158 $ 97,849 $ 64,719 Interest Income (Expense), Net (b) 76 75 407 53 EBIT (c) 24,841 12,083 97,442 64,666 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 1,974 2,039 5,708 8,364 Acquisition-related costs (e) - - 339 - Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) - - 472 - Adjusted EBIT $ 26,815 $ 14,122 $ 103,961 $ 73,030 SPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 25,881 $ 24,560 $ 71,028 $ 73,415 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (18 ) (64 ) (82 ) (219 ) EBIT (c) 25,899 24,624 71,110 73,634 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 790 649 1,422 5,332 Acquisition-related costs (e) (45 ) - (45 ) - Adjusted EBIT $ 26,644 $ 25,273 $ 72,487 $ 78,966 Consumer Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 16,893 $ 42,724 $ 95,912 $ 263,813 Interest Income (Expense), Net (b) 62 (60 ) 211 (187 ) EBIT (c) 16,831 42,784 95,701 264,000 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 394 4,977 1,254 9,976 Acquisition-related costs (e) - - - 1,178 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) - - 776 - Adjusted EBIT $ 17,225 $ 47,761 $ 97,731 $ 275,154 Corporate/Other (Loss) Before Income Taxes (a) $ (58,692 ) $ (38,013 ) $ (155,890 ) $ (122,375 ) Interest (Expense), Net (b) (24,756 ) (7,387 ) (60,830 ) (23,562 ) EBIT (c) (33,936 ) (30,626 ) (95,060 ) (98,813 ) MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 7,114 6,217 17,272 20,025 Acquisition-related costs (e) 1,263 - 2,063 - Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 360 (1,324 ) 2,625 (1,267 ) Settlement for SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action (h) - - - 2,000 Adjusted EBIT $ (25,199 ) $ (25,733 ) $ (73,100 ) $ (78,055 ) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 40,497 $ 55,860 $ 385,122 $ 464,185 Interest (Expense) (22,016 ) (20,964 ) (64,127 ) (63,975 ) Investment (Expense) Income, Net (4,355 ) 11,454 (1,421 ) 33,735 EBIT (c) 66,868 65,370 450,670 494,425 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 11,306 15,869 28,914 52,343 Acquisition-related costs (e) 1,218 - 2,357 1,178 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 1,165 (1,324 ) 4,678 (1,267 ) Adjustment to Exit Flowcrete China (g) - - - (305 ) Settlement for SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action (h) - - - 2,000 (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (i) - - (41,906 ) - Adjusted EBIT $ 80,557 $ 79,915 $ 444,713 $ 548,374 (a) The presentation includes a reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, a measure defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP), to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT. (b) Interest Income (Expense), Net includes the combination of Interest Income (Expense) and Investment Income (Expense), Net. (c) EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with Adjusted EBIT provided for the purpose of adjusting for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT, or adjusted EBIT, as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, almost all of which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated Expense-Other," which have been recorded in Cost of Goods Sold; "Headcount reductions, closures of facilities and related costs, and accelerated vesting of equity awards," all of which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; "Accelerated Expense-Other," "Receivable writeoffs (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," "Unusual costs triggered by executive departures," "Divestitures," & "Discontinued Product Line," which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups, as well as external consulting costs included in selling, general & administrative expenses for costs associated with due diligence activities related to potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs, net of insurance proceeds, recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative, including stock and deferred compensation plan arrangements. (g) In FY18, we added back a charge to exit our Flowcrete China business. Included in that charge from FY18 was an accrual for a contingent liability. During Q2 2021, the contingent liability was resolved, and a favorable adjustment of ~ $0.3 million was recognized. (h) On December 22, 2020, the Court entered its Final Judgment resolving the legacy "SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action." We agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $2.0 million under Section 21(d)(3) of the Exchange Act. The settlement amount was accrued for in our consolidated financial statements as of the period ending November 30, 2020, and paid during the period ending February 28, 2021. (i) Reflects the net gain associated with the sale of certain real property assets within our CPG segment during Q2 2022. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF "REPORTED" TO "ADJUSTED" AMOUNTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): Reported Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 2.26 $ 2.66 MAP to Growth & other cost-savings related initiatives (d) 0.07 0.10 0.17 0.32 Acquisition-related costs (e) 0.01 - 0.01 0.01 Unusual executive costs, net of insurance proceeds (f) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) Settlement for SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action (h) - - - 0.01 (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (i) - - (0.28 ) - Discrete Tax Adjustment (j) - 0.04 - 0.04 Investment returns (k) 0.04 (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.15 ) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (l) $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 2.24 $ 2.88 (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, almost all of which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated Expense-Other," which have been recorded in Cost of Goods Sold; "Headcount reductions, closures of facilities and related costs, and accelerated vesting of equity awards," all of which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; "Accelerated Expense - Other," "Receivable writeoffs (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," "Unusual costs triggered by executive departures," "Divestitures," & "Discontinued Product Line," all of which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups, as well as external consulting costs included in selling, general & administrative expenses for costs associated with due diligence activities related to potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs, net of insurance proceeds, recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative, including stock and deferred compensation plan arrangements. (h) On December 22, 2020, the Court entered its Final Judgment resolving the legacy "SEC Investigation & Enforcement Action." We agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $2.0 million under Section 21(d)(3) of the Exchange Act. The settlement amount was accrued for in our consolidated financial statements as of the period ending November 30, 2020, and paid during the period ending February 28, 2021. (i) Reflects the net gain associated with the sale of certain real property assets within our CPG segment during Q2 2022. (j) Income tax charge for an increase to our deferred income tax liability for withholding taxes on additional unremitted foreign earnings not considered permanently reinvested. (k) Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the Company's core business operations. (l) Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 May 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,191 $ 249,214 $ 246,704 Trade accounts receivable 1,135,190 1,050,986 1,336,728 Allowance for doubtful accounts (49,794 ) (52,203 ) (55,922 ) Net trade accounts receivable 1,085,396 998,783 1,280,806 Inventories 1,191,791 913,302 938,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 339,977 286,274 316,399 Total current assets 2,810,355 2,447,573 2,782,004 Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost 2,080,631 1,887,807 1,967,482 Allowance for depreciation (1,031,613 ) (985,176 ) (1,002,300 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,049,018 902,631 965,182 Other Assets Goodwill 1,343,962 1,310,762 1,345,754 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 601,641 612,702 628,693 Operating lease right-of-use assets 312,157 292,224 300,827 Deferred income taxes, non-current 23,122 37,991 26,804 Other 190,347 188,502 203,705 Total other assets 2,471,229 2,442,181 2,505,783 Total Assets $ 6,330,602 $ 5,792,385 $ 6,252,969 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 675,529 $ 569,002 $ 717,176 Current portion of long-term debt 703,250 1,027 1,282 Accrued compensation and benefits 206,632 190,167 258,380 Accrued losses 25,646 23,457 29,054 Other accrued liabilities 323,846 303,852 325,522 Total current liabilities 1,934,903 1,087,505 1,331,414 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,883,106 2,310,483 2,378,544 Operating lease liabilities 270,293 251,563 257,415 Other long-term liabilities 308,340 502,724 436,176 Deferred income taxes 97,315 90,440 106,395 Total long-term liabilities 2,559,054 3,155,210 3,178,530 Total liabilities 4,493,957 4,242,715 4,509,944 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; none issued - - - Common stock (outstanding 129,496; 129,815; 129,573) 1,295 1,298 1,295 Paid-in capital 1,085,317 1,045,585 1,055,400 Treasury stock, at cost (691,418 ) (621,836 ) (653,006 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (552,308 ) (622,937 ) (514,884 ) Retained earnings 1,992,160 1,745,375 1,852,259 Total RPM International Inc. stockholders' equity 1,835,046 1,547,485 1,741,064 Noncontrolling interest 1,599 2,185 1,961 Total equity 1,836,645 1,549,670 1,743,025 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,330,602 $ 5,792,385 $ 6,252,969 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 293,160 $ 347,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 114,295 109,119 Restructuring charges, net of payments (2,341 ) (3,830 ) Fair value adjustments to contingent earnout obligations 2,470 1,829 Deferred income taxes (16,908 ) 24,473 Stock-based compensation expense 29,287 31,157 Net loss (gain) on marketable securities 10,032 (29,652 ) Net (gain) on sales of assets (42,491 ) - Other 112 (394 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases and sales of businesses: Decrease in receivables 170,513 181,032 (Increase) in inventory (273,519 ) (57,702 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 506 19,133 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (9,884 ) 31,825 (Decrease) in accrued compensation and benefits (47,442 ) (1,107 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued losses (2,985 ) 3,054 (Decrease) in other accrued liabilities (68,854 ) (7,615 ) Other - 3,448 Cash Provided By Operating Activities 155,951 651,906 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (152,401 ) (103,226 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (116,457 ) (114,355 ) Purchase of marketable securities (13,674 ) (30,784 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 9,004 28,773 Proceeds from sales of assets 51,913 - Other (55 ) 1,664 Cash (Used For) Investing Activities (221,670 ) (217,928 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Additions to long-term and short-term debt 300,967 - Reductions of long-term and short-term debt (72,493 ) (249,518 ) Cash dividends (152,575 ) (145,457 ) Repurchases of common stock (27,500 ) (24,628 ) Shares of common stock returned for taxes (10,906 ) (17,083 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (5,774 ) (2,218 ) Other (3,824 ) (786 ) Cash Provided By (Used For) Financing Activities 27,895 (439,690 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (15,689 ) 21,510 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents (53,513 ) 15,798 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 246,704 233,416 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 193,191 $ 249,214 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer RPM International Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:11:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. 07:12a RPM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter - Form 8-K PU 07:08a RPM INTERNATIONAL INC/DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 07:04a RPM International Fiscal Q3 Earnings Match Previous Year on Higher Sales MT 06:58a RPM INTERNATIONAL : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:52a RPM INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental Slides & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP for 3rd Quarter 2022 PU 06:47a RPM Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter BU 04/01 RPM International Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.40 a Share, Payable April 29 to S.. MT 04/01 RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend BU 04/01 RPM International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 29, 2022 CI 03/25 WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good job figures cheer investors Analyst Recommendations on RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. 03/25 Axalta Coating Systems Downgraded to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Amid Cost Pr.. MT 03/25 ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams... 03/25 RBC Trims Price Target on RPM International to $93 From $94, Citing Near-Term Cost Pres.. MT